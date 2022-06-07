 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Sorry, you thought you were signing up for Obamacare but accidentally signed up for a religious cult instead. Hey, at least the site was working   (npr.org) divider line
28
    More: Murica, Health care, Insurance, Health insurance, health insurance, Jericho Share, Broker, insurance brokers, federal health insurance marketplace  
•       •       •

663 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Jun 2022 at 10:05 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christianity seethes with scams, lies, crooks and rapists...and yet nobody wants to confront any of these people.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Universal health care would solve all this.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Universal health care would solve all this.


Oh so MOTHERFUCKING
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fact, it said it right on her card: "THIS IS NOT INSURANCE."

/moose out front shoulda tolja
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Universal health care would solve all this.


Yes. Yes it would. Which is why we can't have it.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hmm, private insurance not scummy enough for you? Why not give it a nice, creamy layer of Jesus, too? These f*cking people.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Christianity seethes with scams, lies, crooks and rapists...and yet nobody wants to confront any of these people.


aren't church websites one of the most prolific category of websites with malware?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: AdmirableSnackbar: Universal health care would solve all this.

Yes. Yes it would. Which is why we can't have it.


Healthcare is a business, not a charity, just like Jesus would have wanted
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Weaver95: Christianity seethes with scams, lies, crooks and rapists...and yet nobody wants to confront any of these people.

aren't church websites one of the most prolific category of websites with malware?


In my experience, yes. But I can't speak for others.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Great legal podcast that did a breakdown on how Christian Health Share is a scam;

https://openargs.com/transcript-of-oa497-christian-health-charing-is-a-scam/
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TheHadMatter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Christianity seethes with scams, lies, crooks and rapists...and yet nobody wants to confront any of these people.


If I remember correctly, someone confronted them once. On the plus side, the guy got a great view of the landscape.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's one that advertises on a local radio station, telling people to sign up for its services.  I've never heard BCBS or any other legitimate health insurance company advertise on the radio, outside of public service style ads telling people to see a doctor if they feel chest pains or symptoms of strokes.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yanno, if sh*tting on snakes or ritualistic sex with the charismatic leader or whatever thing you base a cult around made the f*ckin doctor cost less, more people would do it
 
severedtoe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Christianity seethes with scams, lies, crooks and rapists...and yet nobody wants to confront any of these people.


religion is a hustle, how else can someone with no expertise or credibility derive power over others?  appeal to base superstitions and societal anxieties.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If it wasn't this stupid shiat, morons would be doing some other stupid shiat.


Stupid shiat is what morons do.  That's what makes them dangerous.
 
TheHadMatter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How much are the premiums for thoughts and prayers?
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheHadMatter: How much are the premiums for thoughts and prayers?


$384/ month, apparently
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There is no indication from TFA that the official ACA website listed this as insurance. They searched for plans on the internet. That is not the same.

/misleading headline
//welcome to Fark
///slashies
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Instead we get all the 'Murican Healthcare System™: all of the supposed drawbacks of socialized medicine, but with none of the benefits.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jericho decides if and/or when they will pay. They also decide how much they will pay. They usually turn down claims (unless, of course, you're in the inner circle). They disclose how they operate, but prey on those who see 'Jesus' and don't bother reading the fine print. Should be illegal, but isn't. They clearly state it's a scam and you are basically just giving your money to a ministry.
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

severedtoe: Weaver95: Christianity seethes with scams, lies, crooks and rapists...and yet nobody wants to confront any of these people.

religion is a hustle, how else can someone with no expertise or credibility derive power over others?  appeal to base superstitions and societal anxieties.


If as many kids were molested by clowns as are molested by preachers and priests it would be illegal to take your kids to the circus.
 
OhioUGrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sadly, you can only protect people from themselves so much.

But as everyone has mentioned, UNIVERSAL FARKING HEALTHCARE
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

severedtoe: religion is a hustle, how else can someone with no expertise or credibility derive power over others?  appeal to base superstitions and societal anxieties.


Um, politics and capitalism can get you there just as surely.
 
jerryskid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Shocker that christians are lying scammers. In 2,000 years, when has that not been the case?
 
Creoena
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weaver95: Christianity seethes with scams, lies, crooks and rapists...and yet nobody wants to confront any of these people.


To be fair, so are all other religions.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Elliot8654: Great legal podcast that did a breakdown on how Christian Health Share is a scam;

https://openargs.com/transcript-of-oa497-christian-health-charing-is-a-scam/


I cannot speak for all of these ministry share plans but FWIW both my parents, both over 70 years old, are on one for several years and the rare but occasional times they have been hospitalized or had to go to the ER or a specialist they requested aid and all their bills were covered. Unfortunately they also believe alternative medicine, don't get annual check ups and aren't vaccinated against covid. They also believe in creationism and raised me in these things. I went to college, threw away all their garbage beliefs and moved several states away.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.