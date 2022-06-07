 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   ♩ "Tea in the Sahara....With you...♩....(in Florida). ♩ Tea in the Sahara...Wiiiiith yoooouuuu...♩...(in Florida"). ♩   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's a pain. Cars get dusty.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cool. Now I can blame my incessant crying on the African dust storm.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: It's a pain. Cars get dusty.


No more or less than when they get caked in pollen.

And the dust doesn't trigger my allergies quite as bad as pollen.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's the worst Black Coffee in Bed remake I've ever heard.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jclaggett: MelGoesOnTour: It's a pain. Cars get dusty.

No more or less than when they get caked in pollen.

And the dust doesn't trigger my allergies quite as bad as pollen.


Yep, I agree...and pollen is much worse.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is there any calamity that doesn't befall Florida?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: jclaggett: MelGoesOnTour: It's a pain. Cars get dusty.

No more or less than when they get caked in pollen.

And the dust doesn't trigger my allergies quite as bad as pollen.

Yep, I agree...and pollen is much worse.


I now travel *a lot* for work. So I get to experience many many new regional pollens. Yay me.

Which is also why my initial Omicron symptoms weren't a red flag. Stuffy and a headache.

The low grade fever the next morning and the "glass shards in lungs" cough. Yeah. Then I knew.

I travel with at least one kit of 2 tests tho, so I was able to quickly confirm.
 
arkansized [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Is there any calamity that doesn't befall Florida?


No. We natives like it that way.

Thins out the tourists.
 
ar393
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Is there any calamity that doesn't befall Florida?


Education.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

arkansized: Great_Milenko: Is there any calamity that doesn't befall Florida?

No. We natives like it that way.

Thins out the tourists.


I mean... Does it really though?
 
