(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for June 6 is sumptuous, as in Some cannibals take large bites and sumptuous into little bits   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    Sumptuary law, modern English word, significant expense, context of sumptuary laws, word, Latin source  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK, I'll give you points there, Subby.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody tell my wife. That's her birthday.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two cannibals are eating a clown. One cannibal turns to the other and says, "Does this taste funny to you?"
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Sumptuous Sump Pumps" TM - keeping your basements & failure-to-launch offspring bone-dry.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"My favorite Southern word is 'sensuous', as in, 'I told my wife that sensuous up, get me a beer'."
 
