(MassLive)   Even drug dealers switched to virtual classes during COVID, still failed CRCK 101   (masslive.com) divider line
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Converting cocaine into crack?   Let me check my flux capacitor, yeah it's June 7th 2022. Just checking.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently it was plumber's butt crack cocaine:

"While searching Muhammad for possible weapons or drugs, law enforcement felt an object at the crease of Muhammad's buttocks," according to a statement.
Police said they then decided to transport him to the police station "to perform a proper search in a private location." In the back of the patrol car police said Muhammad was attempting to block the camera's view with his body by standing in front of it. He then threw himself to the ground and moved "in a manner that suggested he was trying to ingest something," according to court documents.
When officers opened the door, he was "covered in white powder with a dazed look upon his face," court documents read. They later "recovered a ripped plastic bag containing a white residue from the outer area of Muhammad's buttocks,"
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow!  I didn't know that had a return policy on illegal drugs.  That's AWESOME!

"When those efforts failed, Echevarria returned cocaine to McGhee in exchange for a replacement batch,"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still a tougher class than Meats....
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Wow!  I didn't know that had a return policy on illegal drugs.  That's AWESOME!

"When those efforts failed, Echevarria returned cocaine to McGhee in exchange for a replacement batch,"


"hey man...this baggie you sold me...was empty. See...no drugs in it...now. Can I get a replacement?"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wikipedia has a pretty decent description of the procedure.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lavates las manos!
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha, I can't even imagine a black market drug dealer issuing replacement guarantees.

It reminds me of the scene in the Wire when they follow Stringer Bell to a community college business course.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Wow!  I didn't know that had a return policy on illegal drugs.  That's AWESOME!

"When those efforts failed, Echevarria returned cocaine to McGhee in exchange for a replacement batch,"


First thing that came mind here too, I suppose it depends on how well the dude knows you, the quantity you buy, and how often.

I uhh, had a friend who bought one of those vape cartridges of uh tobacco, yah that. Anyway, it was cracked but he couldn't tell until he got home. He rang up his 'tobacco salesman' who replaced it right away; brought it him even.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The boondocks Thugnificent how to bake crack
Youtube 8Cpx3ZRtLL0

/NSFW language
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cause I am freeeeeee as a baaaaaase nowww
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: Apparently it was plumber's butt crack cocaine:

"While searching Muhammad for possible weapons or drugs, law enforcement felt an object at the crease of Muhammad's buttocks," according to a statement.
Police said they then decided to transport him to the police station "to perform a proper search in a private location." In the back of the patrol car police said Muhammad was attempting to block the camera's view with his body by standing in front of it. He then threw himself to the ground and moved "in a manner that suggested he was trying to ingest something," according to court documents.
When officers opened the door, he was "covered in white powder with a dazed look upon his face," court documents read. They later "recovered a ripped plastic bag containing a white residue from the outer area of Muhammad's buttocks,"


The handcuffed asscrack eater is the most difficult of Yoga poses to master
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Ha, I can't even imagine a black market drug dealer issuing replacement guarantees.

It reminds me of the scene in the Wire when they follow Stringer Bell to a community college business course.


Maybe if they're dealers selling amongst themselves, just to keep their cred up.  But that's people in the business of, and not at the sidewalk level either.  Even then no guarantees, but sometimes you get people that know if they get the rep for crap at that level it isn't gonna go well
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WINNERS DONT USE DRUGS
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Wikipedia has a pretty decent description of the procedure.


Yeah let me sum it up without reading it: "Place cocaine and baking powder roughly 50/50 into a spoon, dish, baking tray, etc. with water and heat." Not a whole lot to it.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: but sometimes you get people that know if they get the rep for crap at that level it isn't gonna go well


I've always been lucky that I always knew my dealers. I would hate to be one of those people who had to rely on going to the bad part of town and asking blindly for substances.

Addiction is a b*tch.

/not into coke
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When those efforts failed, Echevarria returned cocaine to McGhee in exchange for a replacement batch," the statement read.

Wow, home depot gives you more shiat these days than drug dealers. What a world. I say let this guy out and get him into legal weed, he cares about a quality product. I never did hard drugs, but can tell you I've seen plenty, and coke by the time you buy it in small quantity in the northeast is usually absolute shiat. Yet people are still doing it.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrerRobot: WINNERS DONT USE DRUGS
[i.gifer.com image 540x638] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Yeah let me sum it up without reading it: "Place cocaine and baking powder roughly 50/50 into a spoon, dish, baking tray, etc. with water and heat." Not a whole lot to it.


Sounds like a typical pancake recipe.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stringer Bell Approves...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told there would be no meth.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: johnphantom: Yeah let me sum it up without reading it: "Place cocaine and baking powder roughly 50/50 into a spoon, dish, baking tray, etc. with water and heat." Not a whole lot to it.

Sounds like a typical pancake recipe.


Pancakes are far better for you.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Pancakes are far better for you.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I suffer happily.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Stringer Bell Approves...


HBO ran the first season over this past weekend. I binged it.

It was really a great first season for any show. I liked the 2nd season too but by then, I was kinda losing interest in it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nice headline, Subby.
 
steklo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just watch Menace II Society.
 
steklo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
best advice for anyone dealing...

Fark user imageView Full Size


"don' mess with this stuff"
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Psh, I learned how to make crack in third grade.  As did everyone who had this CD:

lastfm.freetls.fastly.netView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


POOKIE NOOOOOOO
 
steklo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's this show on Nat Geo called "To Catch a Smuggler" and apparently there is a way to liquidfy cocaine, ship it and then convert it back to powder.

Once I saw a guy trying to bring in a bass guitar and and the entire body was made of cocaine. And if anyone here plays guitar or bass, they would've known right off the bat because the strings were so high off the neck, it bowed.

seriously, one could shoot an arrow off the E string it was so tight.
 
woodjf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blodyholy: p51d007: Wow!  I didn't know that had a return policy on illegal drugs.  That's AWESOME!

"When those efforts failed, Echevarria returned cocaine to McGhee in exchange for a replacement batch,"

First thing that came mind here too, I suppose it depends on how well the dude knows you, the quantity you buy, and how often.

I uhh, had a friend who bought one of those vape cartridges of uh tobacco, yah that. Anyway, it was cracked but he couldn't tell until he got home. He rang up his 'tobacco salesman' who replaced it right away; brought it him even.


Always keep the receipt for cartridges.
 
steklo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

woodjf: blodyholy: p51d007: Wow!  I didn't know that had a return policy on illegal drugs.  That's AWESOME!

"When those efforts failed, Echevarria returned cocaine to McGhee in exchange for a replacement batch,"

First thing that came mind here too, I suppose it depends on how well the dude knows you, the quantity you buy, and how often.

I uhh, had a friend who bought one of those vape cartridges of uh tobacco, yah that. Anyway, it was cracked but he couldn't tell until he got home. He rang up his 'tobacco salesman' who replaced it right away; brought it him even.

Always keep the receipt for cartridges.


Well, if it came from a proper "vape" shop that sold products like that, then yes, a return might be possible.

if it was purchased black market, then your friend lucked out I suppose.
 
