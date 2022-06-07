 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 104 of WW3: Ukraine troops in fierce street battles with Russian soldiers in the industrial city of Severodonetsk. Zelensky says there may be more than 2,500 prisoners from the Azovstal steel plant. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: News, Ukraine, Russia, Crimea, Russian occupation, southeastern Ukrainian port city, Russian officials, US officials, Russia's claims  
•       •       •

133 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2022 at 8:17 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting. The daily numbers from the Kyiv Independent are late. They usually post on Twitter at 10 am EET (European Eastern Time) which is 1 am here in Stanton. It's now 3:30 am here in Stanton.

I wonder of the delay is due to some large casualty figures. Here's hoping!
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Interesting. The daily numbers from the Kyiv Independent are late. They usually post on Twitter at 10 am EET (European Eastern Time) which is 1 am here in Stanton. It's now 3:30 am here in Stanton.

I wonder of the delay is due to some large casualty figures. Here's hoping!


Let us hope, it's not to update their own figures.

/Glory to Ukraine!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go. With the street-to-street fighting, at some point there are going to be some major troop numbers coming in, but so far, no surprises:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While we wait, a different kind of news out of Ukraine, which farkers might find interesting:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/07/ukraine-winery-area-shelled-russia-wins-gold-decanter-wine-awards
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sepia apama: While we wait, a different kind of news out of Ukraine, which farkers might find interesting:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/07/ukraine-winery-area-shelled-russia-wins-gold-decanter-wine-awards


Nice. I wonder where I could buy a bottle?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to


Putin's Folly (A Quinn-Martin Production)!


Boris and Natasha drill deep into a Moscow dentistry in today's exciting episode:


"You Pull At My Tooth Strings,"  or "The Novocaine Mutiny!"


Have a great day!
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
May we be toasting to Ukraine's victory in Moscow in a year.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Russians aren't going to have much of a military left once this is all over.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Understanding the Russian soldier. "...less intelligent officers, leading men with rock bottom morale is what the Russian military routinely selects...Hence its need to rely so much on artillery" https://t.co/SCUSOHQPpC
- Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) June 7, 2022
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mariupol: absolutely horrific
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Vlad is going to destroy Russia trying to beat Ukraine. I don't think he can win his war, not at the rate he's losing men and equipment.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
More Russian crowdfunding equipment for its militaries including... *checks notes* That can't be right...

Weed whackers.

https://twitter.com/OSINT88/status/1533928712562933766
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dinodork: More Russian crowdfunding equipment for its militaries including... *checks notes* That can't be right...

Weed whackers.

https://twitter.com/OSINT88/status/1533928712562933766


If they can't maintain their own aircraft I can only assume their lawns look like absolute garbage.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Boom
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Boom
 
Dinodork
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Dinodork: More Russian crowdfunding equipment for its militaries including... *checks notes* That can't be right...

Weed whackers.

https://twitter.com/OSINT88/status/1533928712562933766

If they can't maintain their own aircraft I can only assume their lawns look like absolute garbage.


Is secret weapon to keep SU-34 ready for bikini season.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weaver95: The Russians aren't going to have much of a military left once this is all over.


Maybe.

I'm curious to know what Russia's current manufacturing capability is. If they're losing ~150 troops a day (eyeball estimate of reported deaths) and having another ~300 per day wounded - can their population size support adding ~500/day to their military. My guess is they probably can, especially if a significant portion of the wounded can take on training new recruits.

So can they churn out ~10 tanks a day, along with the other vehicle losses? That's ~3000 tanks a year, so a significant cost - about $10billion a year in tanks, and probably about the same again in other vehicles they're losing. So ~$20 billion in new vehicles a year.

On super back of envelope guesstimating this is around 2-3% of their GDP. So a significant cost, and much higher than their current already comparatively high GDP but maybe achievable on a wartime economy as long as they can sell oil and gas. Though they can also offset this some by drawing down on stockpiles.

TL;DR: Barring direct western military intervention Russia probably has the population and manufacturing capability to sustain this for  as long as their economy holds up.

Sanctions are critical to Ukraine winning.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Boom
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Weaver95: The Russians aren't going to have much of a military left once this is all over.

Maybe.

I'm curious to know what Russia's current manufacturing capability is. If they're losing ~150 troops a day (eyeball estimate of reported deaths) and having another ~300 per day wounded - can their population size support adding ~500/day to their military. My guess is they probably can, especially if a significant portion of the wounded can take on training new recruits.

So can they churn out ~10 tanks a day, along with the other vehicle losses? That's ~3000 tanks a year, so a significant cost - about $10billion a year in tanks, and probably about the same again in other vehicles they're losing. So ~$20 billion in new vehicles a year.

On super back of envelope guesstimating this is around 2-3% of their GDP. So a significant cost, and much higher than their current already comparatively high GDP but maybe achievable on a wartime economy as long as they can sell oil and gas. Though they can also offset this some by drawing down on stockpiles.

TL;DR: Barring direct western military intervention Russia probably has the population and manufacturing capability to sustain this for  as long as their economy holds up.

Sanctions are critical to Ukraine winning.


last I heard they can't produce new tanks. They're fixing and pulling out older ones for reserves etc. They have a lot of those on paper but lots knows how many of them can be turned into working units.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Russia plans to use the death penalty against a British fighter Aiden Aslin who was captured in Ukraine

Relations with Britain and Russia, which are already at historic lows, are set to plunge further
- Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) June 7, 2022
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Vlad is going to destroy Russia trying to beat Ukraine. I don't think he can win his war, not at the rate he's losing men and equipment.


He can't.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: [Fark user image image 606x419]
Boom


That looks like where they're dug in around the airport.

I was just looking at those sat photos last night and thinking they weren't hidden despite being under netting and in revetments.
 
Muta
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Target Builder: Weaver95: The Russians aren't going to have much of a military left once this is all over.

Maybe.

I'm curious to know what Russia's current manufacturing capability is. If they're losing ~150 troops a day (eyeball estimate of reported deaths) and having another ~300 per day wounded - can their population size support adding ~500/day to their military. My guess is they probably can, especially if a significant portion of the wounded can take on training new recruits.

So can they churn out ~10 tanks a day, along with the other vehicle losses? That's ~3000 tanks a year, so a significant cost - about $10billion a year in tanks, and probably about the same again in other vehicles they're losing. So ~$20 billion in new vehicles a year.

On super back of envelope guesstimating this is around 2-3% of their GDP. So a significant cost, and much higher than their current already comparatively high GDP but maybe achievable on a wartime economy as long as they can sell oil and gas. Though they can also offset this some by drawing down on stockpiles.

TL;DR: Barring direct western military intervention Russia probably has the population and manufacturing capability to sustain this for  as long as their economy holds up.

Sanctions are critical to Ukraine winning.


I think it is the Russian economy that will falter before the military.  Near the begining of the war, there was an estimate that Russia is spending $20 billion/day to fight the war.  If that is true then they've spent a little less than $2 trillion on the war so far.  Per the CIA Factbook, Russia's GDP was $3 trillion in 2020.  If the $20B/day spending rate is true, rate of spending is unsustainable for the Russian economy.

It would be great to get an update on how much Russia is spending a day.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.