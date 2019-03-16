 Skip to content
(Denver Post)   Subby's hometown so desperately wants to build a highway through an abandoned plutonium plant that they are suing a neighboring city because that city isn't stupid enough to go along with this plan. Seriously   (denverpost.com) divider line
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They want to build a highway through (or along, or whatever) Rocky effing Flats?  That's as insane as it would be for California to build an amusement park on the site of the Santa Susana Field Laboratory.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Great idea! Lets get some heavy equipment out there and stir up all the dirt and stuff that
can blow all over the place while building it and then keep doing that constantly every time
it needs repairs...LEAVE IT ALONE..The US Government has poisoned that land with the worst
things possible..Even they don't necessarily know where or what is lurking in every part of that land.
Don't open that Pandora's Box..
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Better than building a highway through an active plutonium plant.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So we submit links from WaPo or NYT and they are autodeclined because of their paywalls, but the Cow Ball Licker Post's gets through? Some consistency would be nice, but I guess this IS Fark.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: So we submit links from WaPo or NYT and they are autodeclined because of their paywalls, but the Cow Ball Licker Post's gets through? Some consistency would be nice, but I guess this IS Fark.


Next you'll be expecting the Mods to actually READ some of this shiat.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nirbo: CheatCommando: So we submit links from WaPo or NYT and they are autodeclined because of their paywalls, but the Cow Ball Licker Post's gets through? Some consistency would be nice, but I guess this IS Fark.

Next you'll be expecting the Mods to actually READ some of this shiat.


Well, having to use Google Translate to move the article into Russian does take effort.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just some flighty Alpha contamination. A long as it doesn't get in your lungs or you ingest a lot of it you will be fine.
 
havocmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: Better than building a highway through an active plutonium plant.


Lisa, a guy who's got lots of ivory is less likely to hurt Stampy than a guy whose ivory supplies are low.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is a premium article.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: So we submit links from WaPo or NYT and they are autodeclined because of their paywalls, but the Cow Ball Licker Post's gets through? Some consistency would be nice, but I guess this IS Fark.


This is a premium article.  That suggests the existence of discount articles.

I like the idea of a class system in the news room where the writers of premium articles are like nobility served by the lowly, unwashed masses of the discount writers.  Like Downton Abbey but with more newspaper ink.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At least they won't have to light the highway at night, it will have a natural glow
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Subby doesn't want a town full of superheroes?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: CheatCommando: So we submit links from WaPo or NYT and they are autodeclined because of their paywalls, but the Cow Ball Licker Post's gets through? Some consistency would be nice, but I guess this IS Fark.

This is a premium article.  That suggests the existence of discount articles.

I like the idea of a class system in the news room where the writers of premium articles are like nobility served by the lowly, unwashed masses of the discount writers.  Like Downton Abbey but with more newspaper ink.


It's true. We've all criticized the NYP links.

Filthy common trash.
 
KingPorter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They put a HOUSING DEVELOPMENT in there and made buyers sign waivers.  Completely irresponsible.

Was on Arvada Fire as a volunteer firefighter - we'd go in to knock down brush fires in Rocky Flats.  Before we could leave, the "Contractors" with the submachine guns would swab our noses, boots and truck tires to check for radiation (in the soil, up with the grass, and into the world again).  They said they'd let us know...

Never ever heard anything back.

I do have a certain glow about me, according to Mrs. KingPorter.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Arvada, Jefferson County sue Broomfield over beleaguered Jefferson Parkway project
Lawsuit latest in a series of years-long challenges to the $250 million beltway segment

Denver7
A sign marks the location of the Jefferson Parkway, which is designed to connect Broomfield to Golden and nearly finish the beltway around Denver.
By JOHN AGUILARj­aguilar[nospam-﹫-backwards]tsop­r­e­vn­ed*c­om | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: June 6, 2022 at 5:43 p.m. | UPDATED: June 6, 2022 at 5:45 p.m.
Arvada and Jefferson County have sued Broomfield, claiming that its 2020 withdrawal from an agreement to build the Jefferson Parkway - one of the last unfinished segments of the beltway encircling Denver - has made completing the $250 million project "impossible."
"The completion of the Jefferson Parkway is not possible without Broomfield's performance," the lawsuit asserts. "Broomfield's actions throw the future of the Jefferson Parkway into disarray and leave Arvada and Jefferson County no way to recoup the millions of dollars in taxpayer contributions that have been expended on the project to date."
The suit, filed last week in Jefferson County District Court, asks a judge to order Broomfield "to convey to the (Jefferson Parkway Public Highway Authority) the land and rights-of-way within its jurisdiction necessary to complete the path of the Parkway."
The Jefferson Parkway would connect Broomfield to State Highway 93 north of Golden, a 10-mile chunk of road that would nearly complete Denver's beltway, currently comprised of C-470, E-470 and the Northwest Parkway.
Arvada and Jefferson County, which together with Broomfield formed the highway authority 14 years ago, are also demanding that Broomfield pay its share of costs associated with project preparation for both 2018 and 2019, as well as costs for "further soil sampling and testing."
Broomfield pulled out of the authority in late February 2020, citing an elevated reading of plutonium discovered the previous year in the proposed path of the tollway as the chief reason behind its decision to withdraw. The Jefferson Parkway would skirt the east side of Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge, which was home to a nuclear weapons manufacturing plant throughout the Cold War.
"After that soil sample, I think it would be irresponsible to move forward with this alignment," Broomfield Councilman William Lindstedt said at the time.
A spokeswoman for Broomfield declined to comment Monday, saying the city had yet to be served with the complaint. Several attempts to reach Bill Ray, executive director of the Jefferson Parkway Public Highway Authority, were unsuccessful.
Arvada Mayor Marc Williams, who sits on the authority, said he doesn't see the Jefferson Parkway as a "doomed project."
"If you look at the congestion on Indiana Street, Highway 93 and the side roads in our respective communities, I think there is still a tremendous need for this parkway," Williams said.
He said he's been in contact with Broomfield officials in recent days and has high hopes that the issue of land dedication for the parkway can be resolved before a trial is scheduled.
"I'm cautiously optimistic that we can do that," the mayor said.
RELATED ARTICLES
"Major blow" for Jefferson Parkway as Broomfield withdraws from highway project
"Denver's toll road to nowhere"? Arvada residents fight Jefferson Parkway plans
Potential plutonium hot spot found on eastern edge of Rocky Flats
But if not, Arvada and Jefferson County say Broomfield is obligated to cover the costs that they have put into the tollway so far. According to the lawsuit, taxpayers have contributed nearly $16.8 million from 2008 to 2019. Arvada has put in the most, at nearly $7 million, while Jefferson County has contributed just over $6.3 million.
Broomfield's contributions total nearly $3.5 million over that time.
The project has faced strong headwinds from both environmentalists concerned that construction could potentially unearth plutonium from the old Rocky Flats weapons facility and from Arvada residents who don't want a highway running through their neighborhoods.
In 2019, one of three firms in the running to build the tollway dropped out, saying the project didn't make financial sense. Williams said the numbers can be run again but first the corridor for the highway must be secured.
"We need to resolve this with Broomfield before we can go out to the market and proceed further," he said.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Subby doesn't want a town full of superheroes?


I can't wait to meet Hair-falling-out Man, Skin-sloughing-off Boy, and the Amazing Vomiting Woman
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Subby doesn't want a town full of superheroes?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like some wannabe-billionaire "invested" in poisoned land, moved poor people in, and now wants more roads to move more people in.  I say nip it in the bud.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
theteacher:

...citing an elevated reading of plutonium discovered the previous year in the proposed path of the tollway...

Not only do we want to you take a little Pu239 and Am241 with you, we want you to pay us for the privilege.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's been done...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...well.
 
