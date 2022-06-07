 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Five felons found following Franklin Furnance facility flight   (fox8.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those sure look like nice fellows.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you were golden until FURNANCE
 
OhioUGrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One dude looks like he's wearing the 2022 senator from Pa Fetterman mask he got from Halloween Town
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A) The Brains
B) The Ladies Man
C) The Dumb One
D) The Crazy "Wild Card"
E) The Relatable Everyman
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


These people are either very serious about the Cinco de Mayo celebrations or very confused about what month it is.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: A) The Brains
B) The Ladies Man
C) The Dumb One
D) The Crazy "Wild Card"
E) The Relatable Everyman
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Is...that...a tattoo of a Minion?

Badass, my dude. Badass.

/*snert*
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 343x175]

These people are either very serious about the Cinco de Mayo celebrations or very confused about what month it is.


For your average Fox viewer they probably think it is short for Mayonnaise.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ah, Franklin Furnace is the name of the town, from back when an iron smelter was something you'd name a town after.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.