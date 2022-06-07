 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   After spending nearly five years in a shelter this Baby Girl finally found her forever home. "We can't wait to see what the future holds for this wonderful dog who captured all of our hearts". Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Looks like an AmStaff mix

Like my baby girl sandy

Both need to be on diets it looks like:)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

She'll probably get taken on more walks now so chances are she'll lose some weight.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bo is very happy for that nice doggo.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Rosie wishes Baby Girl welcome home!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I think the guy at Ridewource (Local transit authority's ADA transport service) is new because it took far longer than usual to book a couple of rides for upcoming appointments on June 13th and 17th.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Finally got a picture of Rowena's tooth-shaped hole in her ear that doesn't give me the hibbly-jibblies.  It's finally closing up after a week. She is still on antibiotics but off pain meds and seems to be doing ok.
Juneau is doing really well on her thyroid medication.  Her fur has stopped shedding to such an extremely degree, and she hasn't had any drooling issues in the month since she started.  She seems to have a different type of energy too.  I hope it's the pills and not positive confirmation bias.

And our neighbours went for their first vacation since he fell off the roof 2 years ago - they went to Las Vegas.  Her daughter is home taking care of the dogs, but she has such extreme anxiety, she can't leave the house to walk them.  We took one of the dogs (after much convincing - the daughter was also afraid that we would not be able to handle the dogs and they would run away or get hurt or hurt someone else.  So we took one) for our walk yesterday.  Rowena and Juneau's best friend Otis the rottie:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

♥♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I'm here tonight thanks to an anonymous Farker-FangQ!

Daughter & granddaughters are visiting and brought granddog, Romeo.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Junie
Fark user imageView Full Size

Daisy
Fark user imageView Full Size

Valley
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gabriel (who haz a sad)
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mrs L sent this photo to her nephew with the caption:
"4 dogs, 2 toddlers, 1 cat, 5 adults...It's an Arbor Mist kind of night" 🤣🤣🤣
Fark user imageView Full Size


I missed the best photo op...3 dogs, 2 kids following Yaya up the steps, stopped by the gate at the top of the stairs.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Hai Lemutx!
Sending love and...Stay strong! We are family!❤‍🩹🏳‍🌈
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

👋 Sky (((((HUGS)))))
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

p.s. don't know how to tell you how important you guys are. We love you guys!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

♥♥♥♥♥
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

We love y'all too! ❤❤❤
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

been. A Good Boy?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
imagizer.imageshack.comView Full Size


So true.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pitts and AmStaffs are adorable, loving, and sometimes you have to watch them like a hawk
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I forgot to mention that Junie the Chiweenie barks ferociously any time he's in Mrs L's lap and granddog Romeo comes near.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Other granddog Valley, who lives with us, has never been around children, barked constantly around the two grandkids, so son kept her upstairs, on the other side of the gate. 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Toys everywhere, kids underfoot, dogs & cats living together, mass hysteria! 🤣🤣
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Good!  It's about time something positive happened in your life.
:-{)
 
