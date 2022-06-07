 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   If you're a wanted suspect in a murder investigation you can travel the country freely if you're attractive with red hair   (sfgate.com) divider line
33
    More: Followup, United States Marshals Service, Kaitlin Armstrong, Marshal, Armstrong's boyfriend Colin Strickland, Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, United States, complex details of the alleged love triangle, best thing  
•       •       •

949 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2022 at 8:30 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Botched link. It should have been this one: https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/kaitlin-armstrong-seen-in-NJ-17222450.php

/facepalm
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm going to guess being able to wear a mask in public makes it pretty easy. As long as she doesn't use her credit or debit cards she's fine
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Pretty?

I guess.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Thoreny: Pretty?

I guess.


Yeah, no. Go with your gut.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Armstrong is considered armed and dangerous. She is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has long, light brown curly hair and hazel eyes.

Red hair?

I guess.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the day after the US Marshals got a warrant she boarded a plane?

Put "check to see if you have active federal warrant" in the "does not do" box for the TSA.

Haven't stopped one terrorist, can't stop a wanted person from boarding a plane.  21 years of that bull crap, and they can't do rudimentary tasks?

Does anyone have 1 argument in favor of the TSA other than "puts money in the pockets of connected people?"
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anyone on the run, already knows to stop off and get some hair dye. Her hair could be green by now.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Redhead thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was expecting a little more attractive. Look at those sharp knees.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: So the day after the US Marshals got a warrant she boarded a plane?

Put "check to see if you have active federal warrant" in the "does not do" box for the TSA.

Haven't stopped one terrorist, can't stop a wanted person from boarding a plane.  21 years of that bull crap, and they can't do rudimentary tasks?

Does anyone have 1 argument in favor of the TSA other than "puts money in the pockets of connected people?"


Silly...federal agencies do not share information. They're too busy fighting turf battles.

You'd think there might be some sort of organization that collects and shares this sort of information. Maybe even using a computerised system so it happens faster. But you know better than that. NOTHING in the federal government happens fast.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Armstrong + cycling = bad news
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The moral of the story is: don't get involved with women who exercise all the time because they can run your ass down.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yesterday, there was a Fark thread about a guy who got arrested for shoplifting in Texas and held for 17 days in New Mexico (they're new but they're trying to win your trust) without being told why.  Only when there was a noise complaint at a home he was at did the cops do a warrant search.

Probably had his license plates scanned a hundred times in Flagstaff.

Waiting to get hauled in to Mattoon Illinois for that parking ticket I tore up in 84.  Jut to show Fark what a bada$$ I am, I've been through Mattoon at least three times since then.  Taunting the cops.

Calling from the pay phone on Route 45 by the U S Grant Motel.....
"911.  What's the emergency?"
Tell the cops I'm here.  Hahaha
"Care to identify yourself sir?"
Parking ticket, in front of Mattoon Savings and Loan - 1984.
"YOU!?"
Yes!!! (maniacal laughter) (drops phone and walks away - like a pro)
 
argylez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Pretty?

I guess.


She's better looking than the ex who was cheating with her boyfriend.  That's gotta sting
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Attractive"? Not to be all Studman69 about it, but this is some entirely new use of the word with which I was previously unfamiliar.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Redhead thread?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fake phone number. Bad address.

/ She's overseas now.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The murder victim was better looking
 
Rotting_Fly
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The guy is the crazy one.  After I dated\married a red head...... You deserve what you get if you go for a red a 2nd time. That was some crazy shiat.  Would not do it again.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I deem her "not ugly".  Also "not a redhead".
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: So the day after the US Marshals got a warrant she boarded a plane?

Put "check to see if you have active federal warrant" in the "does not do" box for the TSA.

Haven't stopped one terrorist, can't stop a wanted person from boarding a plane.  21 years of that bull crap, and they can't do rudimentary tasks?

Does anyone have 1 argument in favor of the TSA other than "puts money in the pockets of connected people?"


Hey now my testicles might be useless but they are fully developed and definitely not rudimentary.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The complex details of the alleged love triangle-turned-murder - involving recently purchased guns, text messages, lies and an anonymous tipster -

New Texas State Poem should be "America is a Gun"
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Yesterday, there was a Fark thread about a guy who got arrested for shoplifting in Texas and held for 17 days in New Mexico (they're new but they're trying to win your trust) without being told why.  Only when there was a noise complaint at a home he was at did the cops do a warrant search.

Probably had his license plates scanned a hundred times in Flagstaff.

Waiting to get hauled in to Mattoon Illinois for that parking ticket I tore up in 84.  Jut to show Fark what a bada$$ I am, I've been through Mattoon at least three times since then.  Taunting the cops.

Calling from the pay phone on Route 45 by the U S Grant Motel.....
"911.  What's the emergency?"
Tell the cops I'm here.  Hahaha
"Care to identify yourself sir?"
Parking ticket, in front of Mattoon Savings and Loan - 1984.
"YOU!?"
Yes!!! (maniacal laughter) (drops phone and walks away - like a pro)


That guy wasn't even the suspect. He literally did nothing wrong.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hope the gun is alright.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tentacle: The murder victim was better looking


That was in Austin. APD did...something.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image image 850x566]
"Attractive"? Not to be all Studman69 about it, but this is some entirely new use of the word with which I was previously unfamiliar.


She's not BAD looking. She is a just different aesthetic. She wouldn't be my first choice, but needs must when the devil drives.
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: So the day after the US Marshals got a warrant she boarded a plane?

Put "check to see if you have active federal warrant" in the "does not do" box for the TSA.

Haven't stopped one terrorist, can't stop a wanted person from boarding a plane.  21 years of that bull crap, and they can't do rudimentary tasks?

Does anyone have 1 argument in favor of the TSA other than "puts money in the pockets of connected people?"


Last time I flew, the TSA agent just looked at my ID and boarding pass, then waved me into the physical screening part of the checkpoint.  No information was looked up on a computer of any kind.

My guess is that the timing of when she bought her airline ticket meant that airline and legal databases just missed each other, the airline, if airlines are notified at all, missed the flagging for the warrant, and the warrants database missed the ticket sale or isn't configured to do that comparison.

Either way I don't expect a TSA gate agent operating with paper tickets to be in much of a position to do this, or to do it well if given this responsibility.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: I'm going to guess being able to wear a mask in public makes it pretty easy. As long as she doesn't use her credit or debit cards she's fine


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: I'm going to guess being able to wear a mask in public makes it pretty easy. As long as she doesn't use her credit or debit cards she's fine


The liquor store by my house has a display of shoplifters that they're looking for and all of them are wearing masks.  Widespread mask usage was a positive development for criminality.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This has to be the whitest murder ever.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

moothemagiccow: I was expecting a little more attractive. Look at those sharp knees.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Knees, whar knees?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 850x566]
"Attractive"? Not to be all Studman69 about it, but this is some entirely new use of the word with which I was previously unfamiliar.


Sweet smile, great teeth. She has a cute, girl-next-door look. And, she's in good shape. In my eyes, she's at least a 7, FWIW.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.