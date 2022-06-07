 Skip to content
(WEAR Pensacola)   Volunteer fire chief forgets basic rule of collecting debts that, if creditor shoots debtor in head, creditor still can't steal debtor's vehicle as collateral   (weartv.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess there's some folks it's better not to borrow money from, Jeesh.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy owes you money , if you kill him you're definitely not getting paid
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So if a volunteer fire chief gets put on paid leave, does that mean they have to start paying him?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Guy owes you money , if you kill him you're definitely not getting paid


Is that why they typically have him sleep with the fishes to turn a profit?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Guy owes you money , if you kill him you're definitely not getting paid


That's why you develop a business relationship so you can insure against an untimely or unfortunate incident.
 
Birnone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There comes a point when you realize the other guy isn't going to pay you. So you have to kill then he'll know you're serious and that's how you get him to pay you.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Pats_Cloth_Coat: Guy owes you money , if you kill him you're definitely not getting paid

That's why you develop a business relationship so you can insure against an untimely or unfortunate incident.


I heard this in Fat Tony's voice.
 
Valacirca
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fuck the Fire Department, by Vincent E. L. (with lyrics and funk)
Youtube 7JkrJUAg8aI
 
