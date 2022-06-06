 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   There was no word on the fate of the squirrel   (upi.com) divider line
19
    More: Sad, Time, Electrical substation, Public utility, Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative, Utility officials, June, Sunday outage, Prior Lake area  
•       •       •

891 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I believe the squirrel was charred to the point that it was eaten by Cletus.
 
bring to a festering boil [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm shocked, SHOCKED!"
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Ray Stevens - "The Mississippi Squirrel Revival" (Music Video)
Youtube K16fG1sDagU
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
...caused by a squirrel that came into contact with substation equipment.

That's what happens when your squirrel balls are flopping all over the place.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crispy.

The old house had a transformer in front of it. We'd know that Rocky had gone to heaven when the shotgun blast went off.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First you take the power. Then you steal the acorns. Then you get the women.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: I believe the squirrel was charred to the point that it was eaten by Cletus.


Yeah I saw what was left of a squirrel that climbed on top of a regular pole and touched the transformer on top.  Nothing left of it but charred fur.

/ plus it knocked out power to just one block.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it the dynamite squirrel?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cinemacats.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BigMax: I believe the squirrel was charred to the point that it was eaten by Cletus.


That squirrel was so charred, it's now an apprentice to Darth Sidious.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Had a cocker spaniel who loved to chase squirrels.  One time, he chased it up the pole and was barking at it when it touched the high side of the transformer and went 'POP'.   The spaniel spent the rest of the afternoon contemplating his new anti-squirrel power.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have seen a squirrel get blown off a transformer when I was a kid.

It was pretty freaking cool
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The squirrel did not survive
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bring to a festering boil: [Fark user image 645x429]
"I'm shocked, SHOCKED!"


Someone has tiny fingers.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think subby needs reassurance that the squirrel is collecting acorns at some farm upstate.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I heard he got his ballbag stuck in a chair, last seen frantically calling for help.
 
wild9
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
that squirrel is toast

Oh My God, The Quarterback is Toast!!!!
Youtube JxR7RYuF2fU
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I worked for the Electric company a while back. We had a late night power outage ... something tripped a reclosure. Now a reclosure is like a circuit breaker except it closes itself 3 times in case the short was temporary.

So the first thing the linesmen do is find the reclosure and close it again ... BOOM BOOM BOOM and it is out again. So now they're driving down the road looking for whatever has shorted the system.

Finally they find it. A lump of carbon (which used to be a raccoon) standing on top of a transformer and reaching up to the conductor. It was fused in place ... had to knock it off by hammering it with a hot stick.

No, I suspect the squirrel did not survive.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.