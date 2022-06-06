 Skip to content
(Fortune)   Morgan Stanley sings a song of ice and fire, warns winter is coming for the economy. You know nothing, Jay Powell   (fortune.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"We must put a tax-cutting Repuglican back in the White House."

In other words.

Eat the rich.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nah I'll go with the Fed


yield curve signals no recession, average hours worked are staying steady, gdp growth is a healthy 5.5% currently, consumer confidence is not great but not terrible either. we need to keep moving interest rates up a quarter point every 6 months. The signs for a recession were much stronger in 2019
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Financial repression-which Pick spoke of several times during his speech-refers to a monetary strategy of redirecting company profits from the private sector to pay off government debts." 

Lol
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My retirement fund guy from that liberal hack Merrill Lynch, squarely puts the inflation/economy problem on supply chain problems, and the Russian/Ukraine situation as an excuse for oil companies to price gouge. Absolutely no blame on anyone's political policy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're shorting everything.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I dunno. It mostly seems to be a problems with an energy crisis from speculators pillaging energy futures in a last-ditch effort to cash in on petroleum before green energy undercuts it, housing affordability since speculators raped that market, and everyone and his mother trying to use the "supply chain" as a pathetic catch-all to gouge consumers with higher prices and/or additional surcharge fees.

Maybe it's just me, but if Wall Street and Private Equity would stop trying to chase "disruptors" and instead focus on steady, harmonious profits, we wouldn't have even a fraction of these problems.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: "Financial repression-which Pick spoke of several times during his speech-refers to a monetary strategy of redirecting company profits from the private sector to pay off government debts." 

Lol


He could of said, "I hate paying taxes." to be more succinct.

/We could respond, "We know, now get your head into the guillotine."
 
exqqqme
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lemme guess.... 'Due to large positions in Russian-based assets...'?

DNRTFA
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Too many states and companies controlled by anti-American republicans.
Their goal is to abolish the US Constitution, and rule by fascist attacks on any political opponents.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Earguy: My retirement fund guy from that liberal hack Merrill Lynch, squarely puts the inflation/economy problem on supply chain problems, and the Russian/Ukraine situation as an excuse for oil companies to price gouge. Absolutely no blame on anyone's political policy.


I heard several Texas gas refineries were federally fined for shutting down to raise prices, Gov. Abbott has cost the companies billions.
 
gaspode
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Name ONE time these farkers predicted a recession before it was already clear to everyone. ONE?

I didn't think so.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I dunno. It mostly seems to be a problems with an energy crisis from speculators pillaging energy futures in a last-ditch effort to cash in on petroleum before green energy undercuts it, housing affordability since speculators raped that market, and everyone and his mother trying to use the "supply chain" as a pathetic catch-all to gouge consumers with higher prices and/or additional surcharge fees.

Maybe it's just me, but if Wall Street and Private Equity would stop trying to chase "disruptors" and instead focus on steady, harmonious profits, we wouldn't have even a fraction of these problems.


But we wouldn't have a few huge parasitic winners and an ocean of losers with the government picking up the bill so we can't have that.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Last week, Ted Pick, head of institutional securities at investment bank Morgan Stanley, joined bankers and investors from Jamie Dimon to Carl Icahn in warning that chances of a recession are steadily rising, marked by periods of a hot and cold economy.

Dear Mr. Banker man, kindly f*ck off.  Remember back in the financial crisis, and bankers like you and Goldman, were telling your own investors to buy the shiat that you were desperately trying to unload fast before it crashed?  Peppridge Farm remembers.  It's a shame that we're not getting your "market prediction" from a jail cell.  That I would listen to, just for the lulz.

Anyway, if I had any f*cks to give, I certainly wouldn't give them to you.  You'd just repackage them and sell them as a tranche of f*ck backed securities to suckers that buy the shiat you sell.
 
mudesi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: They're shorting everything.


Correction: They shorted everything two weeks ago.  I can't help but notice there's always one or two of these guys that put this doom and gloom shiat out into the media right after a long run of selling is broken.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this, so long as Elon Musk gets his golden crown
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Marvelous headline!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
*SPOILERS*

Does this mean that every character but Tyrion Lannister is gonna die?

* END SPOILERS*
 
