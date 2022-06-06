 Skip to content
It's June and finally, we far-northern folk may be able to grow something. All of you are making me jealous, but come in an gloat anyway in your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday, June 7, 2022
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
4 lbs of spinach for the freezer!

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's not been too hot so the peppers and eggplants are stalled, but the broccoli is forming heads.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

whatshisname: 4 lbs of spinach for the freezer!

[Fark user image image 425x318]

It's not been too hot so the peppers and eggplants are stalled, but the broccoli is forming heads.


I was pretty pleased with mine but it's not four-pounds-in-the-freezer good.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Taters behind are coming in patchy too.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
We've been too busy with the chicken project to put in a garden.  I'm going to, it's just going to run late.

Here, have some double begonias I saved from the clearance rack:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
how the fark do I get rid of spider mites on my indoor herb garden. and where do they come from because i've used like 3 different kinds of potting soils and they keep coming back.

tried neem oil.
tried spraying soapy water.
tried micronized sulfur.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

khitsicker: how the fark do I get rid of spider mites on my indoor herb garden. and where do they come from because i've used like 3 different kinds of potting soils and they keep coming back.

tried neem oil.
tried spraying soapy water.
tried micronized sulfur.


I've heard of soaking cigarette butts and using the concentrate from that but yuck. Got to find the source would be the best bet.
Just planted a couple in the ground. Still waiting to see if they are female , but I think they are. I had a good seed set so chances are high.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Some pictures from this evening. An overview, some peppers, and the honeynut butternut squash that just bloomed for the first time today.
There will be more photos tomorrow, as there was only so much sun when I started taking photos.

However, here is the morning's harvest!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Some carrots, burgundy beans, yellow squash, and peas. Also harvested some perilla leaves for dinner.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

granolasteak: We've been too busy with the chicken project to put in a garden.  I'm going to, it's just going to run late.

Here, have some double begonias I saved from the clearance rack:

[Fark user image image 425x566]


How are the chickens doing?
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Ponzholio: granolasteak: We've been too busy with the chicken project to put in a garden.  I'm going to, it's just going to run late.

Here, have some double begonias I saved from the clearance rack:

[Fark user image image 425x566]

How are the chickens doing?


Pretty well. No eggs yet.  Everyone is doing great except:

One of them (Philomena is the name we gave her) was attacked a week ago and now has one eye.  She is isolating and not eating or drinking.  The owner neglected to tell me this before pick-up.

So when I get home, I'm trading out the brooder box (the chicks are integrated) for a chicken hospital.  It's been a week, though.  She might not make it.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Things are late

My beans just came up

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Honest Geologist: whatshisname: 4 lbs of spinach for the freezer!

[Fark user image image 425x318]

It's not been too hot so the peppers and eggplants are stalled, but the broccoli is forming heads.

I was pretty pleased with mine but it's not four-pounds-in-the-freezer good.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Taters behind are coming in patchy too.


I've tried a few different seeding methods for spinach and I've found the most reliable is to plant in rows, in a furrow about 1" deep and stop them down well. Broadcasting and a light covering just leads to them all floating to one area when you water.

Once the plants are about 2" in height, I plant more rows between so I've got a second round of well started plants after the last harvest from the first batch.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Everything is growing as expected but nothing to harvest yet, The pole beans and cucumbers are just about to start climbing and I am seeing lots of baby tomatoes on the plants. The eggplant has produced its first blooms.

On the flower front, the honeysuckle and clematis are in full bloom and the hummingbirds are feasting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Taken Sunday, with catnip on left, jalapenos in the middle, and serrano on the right. All pepper plants are now outside since my cat wants to keep eating the leaves of the pepper plants. All other vegetables I have are doing well so far except the habanero died nearly right away.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

khitsicker: how the fark do I get rid of spider mites on my indoor herb garden. and where do they come from because i've used like 3 different kinds of potting soils and they keep coming back.

tried neem oil.
tried spraying soapy water.
tried micronized sulfur.


The only thing I didn't try was fire.  I'm pretty sure fire would work.  Otherwise they keep coming back.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

khitsicker: how the fark do I get rid of spider mites on my indoor herb garden. and where do they come from because i've used like 3 different kinds of potting soils and they keep coming back.

tried neem oil.
tried spraying soapy water.
tried micronized sulfur.


One thing that worked for me was moving.  I moved to a different state halfway across the country and didn't bring any of my plants or putting soil.  Some people might call that drastic, but those are people who still have spider mites.

/My wife got a job is the real story.
//But also, no more spider mites.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

khitsicker: how the fark do I get rid of spider mites on my indoor herb garden. and where do they come from because i've used like 3 different kinds of potting soils and they keep coming back.

tried neem oil.
tried spraying soapy water.
tried micronized sulfur.


You're overwatering and have junky soil. You need to replant all your plants in good soil that drains better. Buy better potting soil and keep it outside.

I've used a spray bottle with diluted vinegar in this situation. Neem oil won't help, b/c the the mites are in the soil, not on the plant. Sulfur won't work, b/c they don't care about sulfur.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I live in Southern Ohio, and I've been managing to get this guy going pretty well:
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a dragonfruit plant. Grown from a clipping, it's been taking off recently. It's inside right now due to the storms we've been having, but I'm pretty hyped for it.
 
