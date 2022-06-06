 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The danger lurking under 12 military bases is........... the US Air Force   (theguardian.com) divider line
13
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ironically, it's one of the few times Area 51 was acknowledged prior to declassification a few years ago - lawsuits surrounding the open burning of hazardous waste in vast pits (which were promptly sealed by executive order during the clinton era, iirc)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think it's many more than that. Many closed bases have left that legacy underground.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep hearing nasty stuff about the foam. What, you couldn't just use Palmolive?
 
flamingboard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Support our troops!"

"Can we start with not having them drink poisoned water?"

"No!"

"What about not sending them into illegal wars for no reason other than greed?"

"No! Get a bumper sticker or something. What are you? Some kind of liberal queer?"
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All military bases are violently toxic places. This is not a secret.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even need to RTFA... It's probably true in more ways than one.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sleeper_agent: All military bases are violently toxic places. This is not a secret.


Anyone who's played SimCity knows the risks
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised that it wasn't trichloroethylene.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
WHOSE IMPURIFYING OUR PRECIOUS BODILY FLUIDS NOW, HUH?!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
$715 Billion should fix that right up.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes, well, there is a deterrent ...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/ Includes egg-beater.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've been exposed to so much PFAS from my time in the Air Force that my intestines are practically, if not literally, Teflon coated.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I've been exposed to so much PFAS from my time in the Air Force that my intestines are practically, if not literally, Teflon coated.


Pfft, Sacramento, California once had two AFBs, one of them SAC, and i guarantee there were more than a few oopsies with nuclear materials.

/ "But we could cook spam really fast!"
 
