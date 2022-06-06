 Skip to content
(CNN)   WaPo reporter David Weigel tries his hand at conservative humor, gets suspended without pay for a month   (cnn.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She attached a screen grab showing Weigel's retweet, which was of a tweet from YouTuber Cam Harless, who joked, "Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it's polar or sexual."

Wow. I think the first time I heard some version of that joke was back in the 7th or 8th grade. Way to stay on the bleeding edge, guys. Real innovators, real forces of nature, you. Maybe you could tell us the one about how to quadruple a gay bar's seating capacity next?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe they should stop taking their bits from t-shirts?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hooray for showing the humor level of pre-teen boys!  Not a professional look
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Made fun of a homeless person?
Questioned the manliness of a LGBT person?
Suggested committing a crime to own the libs?

*rtfa*

Struck out on three pitches.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus christ.  Sounds like a typical fark comment.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Hooray for showing the humor level of pre-teen boys!  Not a professional look


He is a libertarian so still stuck in that phase forever
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh c'mon, everyone knows conservatives are the best comedians, libs have no sense of humor
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: She attached a screen grab showing Weigel's retweet, which was of a tweet from YouTuber Cam Harless, who joked, "Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it's polar or sexual."

Wow. I think the first time I heard some version of that joke was back in the 7th or 8th grade. Way to stay on the bleeding edge, guys. Real innovators, real forces of nature, you. Maybe you could tell us the one about how to quadruple a gay bar's seating capacity next?


That's a very interesting middle school you attended.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All he has to do is publish something about how wages should be lowered and unions are teh worst and Bezos will put him back on.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weigel has been problematic for a while. This isn't his first turd.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: Pocket Ninja: She attached a screen grab showing Weigel's retweet, which was of a tweet from YouTuber Cam Harless, who joked, "Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it's polar or sexual."

Wow. I think the first time I heard some version of that joke was back in the 7th or 8th grade. Way to stay on the bleeding edge, guys. Real innovators, real forces of nature, you. Maybe you could tell us the one about how to quadruple a gay bar's seating capacity next?

That's a very interesting middle school you attended.


The chairs were really rough. No back support, either.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, some things just should float by without reaction.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA   Sonmez added in the Slack channel that the retweet sent "a confusing message about what the Post's values are."

You're a lot more professional than I am. I would have said something more along the lines of, "F the f-ing f-ers".
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a good rule of thumb:
Unless you're aspiring to be a professional comedian, never post ANY joke on the internet (or anywhere, really) under your real name.
If you are a professional comedian, they should be paying you for your jokes.
 
health_inspector
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Made fun of a homeless person?
Questioned the manliness of a LGBT person?
Suggested committing a crime to own the libs?

*rtfa*

Struck out on three pitches.


Since a sensitive LGBTQA+ issue was mentioned by this future Breitbart contributor, I'll give you two strikes and ball.

Also, WaPo should start looking into loyalty oaths upon employment. This isn't your local muffler shop, having a correct ideology is key to a progressive company with a positive influence over masses.
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've met Dave. He's a decent guy. I hope he comes out OK.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine thinking "Ignatius J. Reilly discovers Ayn Rand" is the way to go through life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Oh c'mon, everyone knows conservatives are the best comedians, libs have no sense of humor


would a loud PISS OFF do ya?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"A spokesperson for The Post declined to comment, citing a need for privacy regarding personnel matters."

Physician heal thyself
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Here's a good rule of thumb:
Unless you're aspiring to be a professional comedian, never post ANY joke on the internet (or anywhere, really) under your real name.
If you are a professional comedian, they should be paying you for your jokes.


My name is Art Vandelay and I approve this message.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeeesssh. That guy should get the hell out of there, it sounds miserable.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
animal color
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That farking newspaper. For those of you who didn't read the whole CNN article, I give you this:

Video technician Breanna Muir responded to Buzbee's all-staff email, applauding Sonmez for "speaking out against harassment, discrimination and sexism."Muir attached a tweet showing that Micah Gelman, the head of The Post's video team, had once misidentified her as "Breanna Taylor.""If the Washington Post is committed to an inclusive and respectful environment free of harassment, discrimination or bias of any sort, then can someone please help me understand Micah Gelman and David Weigel's tweets/rts?" Muir asked."These tweets/rts not only hurt women in our newsroom but make it extremely difficult to do our best work," Muir added. "Ultimately, it creates a toxic work environment."Getting somebody's name wrong is something nobody wants to do. But this is the first time I've seen an apparently unintentional misidentification as a cause of a "toxic work environment."I'm not sure what the fark is going on at The Washington Post, but it sounds like a toxic work environment that has nothing to do with Muir's name.
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is from his work twitter acct, right? He should have hastagged WAPO HR.

/or is it @WAPO HR? I don't know these things.
 
animal color
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That farking newspaper. For those of you who didn't read the whole CNN article, I give you this:

Video technician Breanna Muir responded to Buzbee's all-staff email, applauding Sonmez for "speaking out against harassment, discrimination and sexism.

"Muir attached a tweet showing that Micah Gelman, the head of The Post's video team, had once misidentified her as "Breanna Taylor."

"If the Washington Post is committed to an inclusive and respectful environment free of harassment, discrimination or bias of any sort, then can someone please help me understand Micah Gelman and David Weigel's tweets/rts?" Muir asked.

"These tweets/rts not only hurt women in our newsroom but make it extremely difficult to do our best work," Muir added. "Ultimately, it creates a toxic work environment."

Getting somebody's name wrong is something nobody wants to do. But this is the first time I've seen an apparently unintentional misidentification as a cause of a "toxic work environment."

I'm not sure what the fark is going on at The Washington Post, but it sounds like a toxic work environment that has nothing to do with Muir's name.

(And apologies for the farked up formatting in the original post.)
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: She attached a screen grab showing Weigel's retweet, which was of a tweet from YouTuber Cam Harless, who joked, "Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it's polar or sexual."

Wow. I think the first time I heard some version of that joke was back in the 7th or 8th grade. Way to stay on the bleeding edge, guys. Real innovators, real forces of nature, you. Maybe you could tell us the one about how to quadruple a gay bar's seating capacity next?


Look at the homophobe over here.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

health_inspector: edmo: Made fun of a homeless person?
Questioned the manliness of a LGBT person?
Suggested committing a crime to own the libs?

*rtfa*

Struck out on three pitches.

Since a sensitive LGBTQA+ issue was mentioned by this future Breitbart contributor, I'll give you two strikes and ball.

Also, WaPo should start looking into loyalty oaths upon employment. This isn't your local muffler shop, having a correct ideology is key to a progressive company with a positive influence over masses.


depending on what racial, ethnic, and/or sexual orientation you have, I bet I know a few "jokes" that debase you and/or your family.

This guy posted this crap publicly, therefore he deserves a public smackdown.  and his mother should wash his mouth out with soap.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Guy comes into the office dejected one morning.

Coworker asks "what's wrong?"

Guy says "I was flying home yesterday, really attractive ticketing agent, when I got up to the desk I said "Can I have a picket to Titsburg... I mean a ticket to Pittsburgh." I made a fool of myself.

Coworker says "Relax, you just misspoke.  Why, just this morning I meant to ask my wife to "Please pass that salt"... but it came out "You biatch, you ruined my farking life!"
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: The Exit Stencilist: Oh c'mon, everyone knows conservatives are the best comedians, libs have no sense of humor

would a loud PISS OFF do ya?


Neither of you is making me chuckle right now. Maybe it's the Independents with the monopoly on humor? Vermin Supreme and Kanye West are always good for a laugh.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Imagine thinking "Ignatius J. Reilly discovers Ayn Rand" is the way to go through life.

[Fark user image image 425x234]


Ignatius Reilly was the first thing that came to my mind as well.
 
tekmo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You'd think that people who make their living with words might be a little more fastidious about their word-choices.

I don't think "we won't tolerate this" means putting the asshole in the penalty box for 15 minutes.

As far as I know, tolerate is a synonym for endure. Keeping him employed means management has decided that this asshole's female colleagues must continue enduring his sexist bullshiat.

In other words, they will have to tolerate him as a condition of their employment.

"We won't tolerate..." means asshole is gone, not that he's once again been admonished.

White dudes, seriously - get it together.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: Weigel has been problematic for a while. This isn't his first turd.


I'm scanning older articles and finding Tucker Carlson hates him, so he has that going for him.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tekmo: White dudes, seriously - get it together.


Reported
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

plecos: Squid_for_Brains: Imagine thinking "Ignatius J. Reilly discovers Ayn Rand" is the way to go through life.

[Fark user image image 425x234]

Ignatius Reilly was the first thing that came to my mind as well.


media-amazon.comView Full Size


I mean, it's uncanny...
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pocket Ninja:
Wow. I think the first time I heard some version of that joke was back in the 7th or 8th grade. Way to stay on the bleeding edge, guys. Real innovators, real forces of nature, you. Maybe you could tell us the one about how to quadruple a gay bar's seating capacity next?

My favorite one from the early 00s internet (and it's probably older) was "By and large, the girls are bi and large" when referring to cons.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

animal color: That farking newspaper. For those of you who didn't read the whole CNN article, I give you this:

Video technician Breanna Muir responded to Buzbee's all-staff email, applauding Sonmez for "speaking out against harassment, discrimination and sexism.

"Muir attached a tweet showing that Micah Gelman, the head of The Post's video team, had once misidentified her as "Breanna Taylor."

"If the Washington Post is committed to an inclusive and respectful environment free of harassment, discrimination or bias of any sort, then can someone please help me understand Micah Gelman and David Weigel's tweets/rts?" Muir asked.

"These tweets/rts not only hurt women in our newsroom but make it extremely difficult to do our best work," Muir added. "Ultimately, it creates a toxic work environment."

Getting somebody's name wrong is something nobody wants to do. But this is the first time I've seen an apparently unintentional misidentification as a cause of a "toxic work environment."

I'm not sure what the fark is going on at The Washington Post, but it sounds like a toxic work environment that has nothing to do with Muir's name.

(And apologies for the farked up formatting in the original post.)


Yeah I totally believe her:

"On Sunday, the Director of Video misidentified me as Breanna Taylor on Twitter. My name is NOT Breonna Taylor, the Black woman who was murdered in 2020. My name is Breanna Muir, the Black woman who has dedicated 4 years of her life to The Washington Post. I feel horrified and humiliated.  It has been difficult for me to explain to my Black parents that the Director of Video is referring to me as Breonna Taylor in public. This was the first time that I witnessed my Black mother and Black father cry"

The tweet?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Horrifying indeed
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Neither of you is making me chuckle right now.


o well, better luck next time
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Reported for calling out a farker in the headline.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I always thought it would be funny for Polar soda to run a Buy Polar soda campaign.  (Not bipolar myself- I'm OCD/Anxiety/ADHD) but my bipolar friend thinks it would be pretty funny.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: The Exit Stencilist: Oh c'mon, everyone knows conservatives are the best comedians, libs have no sense of humor

would a loud PISS OFF do ya?


Oh did wittle aiwaplane fwew over your wittle, pointy libewal head? WOMP WOMP
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Jesus christ.  Sounds like a typical fark comment.


Tamer than the Amber Heard Poop Jokes, and those came from all around.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Neither of you is making me chuckle right now.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
