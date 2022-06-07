 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Man dies between a dock and a hard place   (wtae.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

542 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2022 at 12:05 AM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An appeal to call the tip line? Is this like a Hoffa thing?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good headline, Subby!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sittin' here restin' my bones
And this loneliness won't leave me alone, listen
Two thousand miles, I roam
Just to make this dock my home
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so its funny a man died?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks  complacency
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Doing the Job Alone"
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they make a movie if this, I don't want to see the trailer.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewynathan2: so its funny a man died?


every damn time. and i don't know why.
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: so its funny a man died?


Look like nothin's gonna change
Everything still remains the same
Fark can't do what ten people tell us to do
So I guess we'll remain the same, yes
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pier pressure can be overwhelming sometimes.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: so its funny a man died?


WelcometoFark.jpg
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: so its funny a man died?


Welcome to Fark?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: chewynathan2: so its funny a man died?

WelcometoFark.jpg


Nice simul.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dock 'em a day's pay for layin' down in the job!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: so its funny a man died?


I don't feel that I need to explain my art to you, Warren.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: so its funny a man died?


Well it got the 'sad' tag.  What more do you want?
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've backed up a 26 foot box truck to a loading dock and the sightlines suck. But who the hell gets between a backing truck and a dock?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My cousin got married and then a year later this happened to her husband.

I was like 7 and it was horrifying to me even then.

I've never spoken to her about it now that I'm an adult and she's been with husband #2 for decades so I guess she's happy now, but oof what a thing to go through.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: My cousin got married and then a year later this happened to her husband.

I was like 7 and it was horrifying to me even then.

I've never spoken to her about it now that I'm an adult and she's been with husband #2 for decades so I guess she's happy now, but oof what a thing to go through.


Yes, that can be crushing

...I'll see myself out...
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: chewynathan2: so its funny a man died?

I don't feel that I need to explain my art to you, Warren.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chewynathan2: so its funny a man died?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sometimes you just have to laugh to keep from crying'.
 
