(WTAE)   West By God Vurginny man "forgot" he had a gun. In his carry on bag. At, you guessed it: Pittsburgh International Airport   (wtae.com) divider line
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well of course that's where he kept his shootin' iron
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
what a Pain In the Ass
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My local small city airport has photos of the last 12 months of the firearms they find in carry on luggage posted where you pick up your shiat after going through the scanners.

There were a lot of photos, because people are farking stupid.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Madison Cawthorn went country?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That airport isnt exactly far from West Virginia.
 
antisocialworker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought Madison Cawthorn was from North Carolina?
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Irresponsibility deserves punishment. It is not a toy and such negligence should, at minimum, see firearms removed from his possession.
 
animal color
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you've forgotten where you put your gun, you shouldn't have one.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

animal color: If you've forgotten where you put your gun, you shouldn't have one.


If you've forgotten where you put it, you don't have one.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: That airport isnt exactly far from West Virginia.


 Name checks out.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WTP 2: what a Pain In the Ass


You mean a Pain In The ass?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought Barry Switzer was from Arkansas!?!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Low hanging joke, sure, but I like Pittsburgh and just about everybody I've met from there.
 
King Something
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That ploy works for dildos. Of course he would think it would also work for his masturbatory aid; why wouldn't he?


/penis
 
