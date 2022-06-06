 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   "So you're gonna take a jet ski and you don't know how to swim?"   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't get it started. Most of them use a universal key, he's not good at criming
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you really get down to basics here... the guy tried to steal a raft... and failed.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's why they make such a big fuss over wearing a PFD.
But this guy probably doesn't make a lot of good decisions...
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just a Florida man doing Florida things.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The perp should have pretended he was drowning. Then standard procedure would have kicked in, and the cops would have left him the fark alone.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And now we know why the cop in yesterday's thread didn't jump in
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey, there are people who can't walk and who ride motorcycles.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What is this, hell's angels?
Caddyshack - Funny Boat Scene
Youtube cGD-tUsySPs
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I just sort of assumed I could!"
 
