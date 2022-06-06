 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   Love living in Hillsborough County? You may have second thoughts about that, buddy   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
    Tampa, Florida, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough River, Hillsborough County, Florida, area, Harney Road, evacuation zones, new map Monday  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, Polk county sucks, but it has some advantages.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
no one in FLA is my buddy, pal
 
zez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What will they be evacuating from?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
75,000 Tampa residents are going to be shocked at their upcoming insurance premiums
 
chewd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zez: What will they be evacuating from?


Florida
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Yeah, Polk county sucks, but it has some advantages.


Better access to meth
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CocoNutz: Monty_Zoncolan: Yeah, Polk county sucks, but it has some advantages.

Better access to meth


hand made... old school craftmanship
 
