(Yahoo)   AZ man spent 17 days in jail for crime he didn't commit. He blames American Airlines. He is right   (ca.news.yahoo.com) divider line
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lawyer should have been involved WAY earlier. You have the right to an attorney. Use it - no matter what did or did not  happen.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kafkaesque nightmare

FTA: Quay County Jail was one of three jails in New Mexico where corrections officers had refused to be tested for COVID-19, according to the suit.

Wow
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to flying on Lowes Airlines in the future.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lowe said he didn't even find out what he was charged with until after his release.

Isn't being told what you're being charged with part of being arrested?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lowe had been on the flight as a layover on a trip from Flagstaff to Reno.

Kind of a roundabout way to get to Reno via DFW.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Lowe said he didn't even find out what he was charged with until after his release.

Isn't being told what you're being charged with part of being arrested?


What kinda tree hugging hippie are you? THIN BLUE LINE!!!111?

/guys lucky he wasn't executed
//Betty white
 
erktrek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betty W. is slacking but I guess he's still alive and out of jail so..
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he sues the hell out of American for that farkup.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: A lawyer should have been involved WAY earlier. You have the right to an attorney. Use it - no matter what did or did not  happen.


Some kind of legal A*Team
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Lowe had been on the flight as a layover on a trip from Flagstaff to Reno.

Kind of a roundabout way to get to Reno via DFW.


The flying Greyhound has odd routing as well. He probably booked it that way to save some coin.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, citizen. Do not resist the arresting officer even if it is a wrongful arrest. Let the courts figure out if you have any rights once your ability to retain your freedom has been firmly removed.

Trust the process. There's a really good chance you'll survive custody.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is horrible. And it wasn't even United.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: ParallelUniverseParking: A lawyer should have been involved WAY earlier. You have the right to an attorney. Use it - no matter what did or did not  happen.

Some kind of legal A*Team


I want the lawyer with the unnecessary gold jewelry and cool mohawk.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Lowe said he didn't even find out what he was charged with until after his release.

Isn't being told what you're being charged with part of being arrested?


some say it might be be in the 6th amendment of some country's constitution....
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks nothing like George Peppard
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lowe decided to find a lawyer.

After he got out...

Did he demand a lawyer loudly and repeatedly from the time he was arrested on? He certainly should have. But fark these cops and corrections officers. Sounds like everyone in that jail is probably mistreated.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: Bootleg: Lowe said he didn't even find out what he was charged with until after his release.

Isn't being told what you're being charged with part of being arrested?

some say it might be be in the 6th amendment of some country's constitution....


I tolds that fancy booklurnin lady "I only need to count to 2nd and to spell the wurd 'uhmindmint'".
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American certainly farked things up to begin with but there's a lot of ACAB going on with this one as well. If his story is remotely true (not saying it isn't, saying we're hearing one side) then there's a long list of people who should be sued.

The fact that he talked to cops without a lawyer did not help his case. Do not talk to the police.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's just suing American Airlines? What about the blatant civil right abuses? Not seeing a judge for 8 days, and still doesn't know what he is charged with? He should have been given access to a lawyer. This article appears based on the lawsuit, so they are clearly leaving stuff out.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Looks nothing like George Peppard


Was just wondering if he and some friends escaped to the Los Angeles underground and became a soldier of fortune.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: Bootleg: Lowe said he didn't even find out what he was charged with until after his release.

Isn't being told what you're being charged with part of being arrested?

some say it might be be in the 6th amendment of some country's constitution....


Well, technically he was arrested on two outstanding warrants. I'm sure they told him that!
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Lowe had been on the flight as a layover on a trip from Flagstaff to Reno.

Kind of a roundabout way to get to Reno via DFW.


Pretty normal for all the major airlines. They fly you to a hub and then on to where you're going. DFW is American HQ.  Maybe a little weird there wasn't a route through LA but when he booked he was likely given either option.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flying American Airlines on Sunday from JFK to LAX. Not laying over in stupid Texas so I'm pretty sure I'll be fine.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: A lawyer should have been involved WAY earlier. You have the right to an attorney. Use it - no matter what did or did not  happen.


Yeah, either the authorities violated several dozen laws and constitutional amendments, or something is missing from the story here.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Lowe said he didn't even find out what he was charged with until after his release.

Isn't being told what you're being charged with part of being arrested?


Apparently only if you have a lawyer.

/farking ridiculous
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cfreak: Mrtraveler01: Lowe had been on the flight as a layover on a trip from Flagstaff to Reno.

Kind of a roundabout way to get to Reno via DFW.

Pretty normal for all the major airlines. They fly you to a hub and then on to where you're going. DFW is American HQ.  Maybe a little weird there wasn't a route through LA but when he booked he was likely given either option.


I was thinking it would probably be faster to drive to Sky Harbor in Phoenix and fly direct to Reno.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


jfc. what a nightmare.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ever since American was bought out by the people who ran Useless...err....US Airways, I've tried to avoid them like the plague.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's OK buddy. A lot of us have been put through that shiat with the police and no wrong doing. And they still like to fark with you when you get out. Can't stay here. Can't charge your phone, good luck and bye. Oh that doors locked. That ones open. Oops no that one is now locked the other is open. While they sit behind their desks smug as shiat and you're now a rat in the cage on many levels from personal amusement to courts gonna get money out of you.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Spectrum: Flying American Airlines on Sunday from JFK to LAX. Not laying over in stupid Texas so I'm pretty sure I'll be fine.


Everyone thinks they'll be fine flying American Airlines till a flight attendant punches them in the face and drags their bleeding, sobbing ass of the plane because their seat was overbooked
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Spectrum: Flying American Airlines on Sunday from JFK to LAX. Not laying over in stupid Texas so I'm pretty sure I'll be fine.


Yeah, but you are landing at LAX, and that airport really sucks. Hate it.

Last time I flew out, landed at the international terminal and my luggage was delivered to a different terminal. By the time I got there, they had already pulled my luggage aside and had to wait again for a baggage claim agent to unlock it.

(I try not to check luggage to begin with, but couldn't be avoided in this case)

/Also, it's been under construction for like 10 years.
//Don't get me started on the uber driver that tried shaft me there.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Long ago I decided to avoid flying 'Murican and Untied Airlines. Never had a good experience with either.

But sadly, this story could have started with any airline. All it takes is one moron to say, "Yeah, that's the guy."

Fark the police.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Spectrum: Flying American Airlines on Sunday from JFK to LAX. Not laying over in stupid Texas so I'm pretty sure I'll be fine.

Yeah, but you are landing at LAX, and that airport really sucks. Hate it.

Last time I flew out, landed at the international terminal and my luggage was delivered to a different terminal. By the time I got there, they had already pulled my luggage aside and had to wait again for a baggage claim agent to unlock it.

(I try not to check luggage to begin with, but couldn't be avoided in this case)

/Also, it's been under construction for like 10 years.
//Don't get me started on the uber driver that tried shaft me there.


If you are headed to greater Los Angeles, may I recommend the under used Ontario Airport instead?
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Ever since American was bought out by the people who ran Useless...err....US Airways, I've tried to avoid them like the plague.


I live in Dallas so my choices are American or the flying cattle car known as Southwest.

Weirdly I think they got better after the merger.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
said Lowe's attorney, Scott Palmer. "If it can happen to him, it can happen to anyone."

you don't have to go around shouting about him being white
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Also, 17 farking days in jail? Even if he were undoubtedly guilty, he would never get a sentence like that.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Lowe had been on the flight as a layover on a trip from Flagstaff to Reno.

Kind of a roundabout way to get to Reno via DFW.


Flight from Austin, TX to Seattle, WA.  Originally a non-stop that was canceled 6 hours before the scheduled flight, and they wanted to reroute me through Atlanta.

I called them up and told them "No".

Told them to reroute me through SLC.

/granted this was Delta, and you can't fly from LAX to AUK without a stop in ATL
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kb7rky: I hope he sues the hell out of American for that farkup.


ftfa:  he is.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Spectrum: Flying American Airlines on Sunday from JFK to LAX. Not laying over in stupid Texas so I'm pretty sure I'll be fine.

Yeah, but you are landing at LAX, and that airport really sucks. Hate it.

/Also, it's been under construction for like 10 years.


Boston's Logan smiles and nods knowingly

// from the 70s as I remember it, there has NEVER been a time I have been at Logan when it has NOT been under construction.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Geotpf: RyansPrivates: Spectrum: Flying American Airlines on Sunday from JFK to LAX. Not laying over in stupid Texas so I'm pretty sure I'll be fine.

Yeah, but you are landing at LAX, and that airport really sucks. Hate it.

Last time I flew out, landed at the international terminal and my luggage was delivered to a different terminal. By the time I got there, they had already pulled my luggage aside and had to wait again for a baggage claim agent to unlock it.

(I try not to check luggage to begin with, but couldn't be avoided in this case)

/Also, it's been under construction for like 10 years.
//Don't get me started on the uber driver that tried shaft me there.

If you are headed to greater Los Angeles, may I recommend the under used Ontario Airport instead?


^^^This
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Fano: ParallelUniverseParking: A lawyer should have been involved WAY earlier. You have the right to an attorney. Use it - no matter what did or did not  happen.

Some kind of legal A*Team

I want the lawyer with the unnecessary gold jewelry and cool mohawk.


swipefile.comView Full Size

or
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


??
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This happens regularly.  Not sure why this guy is suing.  This is what it's like when people get accused.  Nothing new or extra happened to him.
Odd. I'm sure he's okay with everyone else being treated like that.
 
Focks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Fano: ParallelUniverseParking: A lawyer should have been involved WAY earlier. You have the right to an attorney. Use it - no matter what did or did not  happen.

Some kind of legal A*Team

I want the lawyer with the unnecessary gold jewelry and cool mohawk.


I actually visited an attorney for some work. He apparently thought I was in trouble and thought I would pay a lot for his help. He welcomed me into his office. He was sitting at his desk with his feet up on the desk stocking-footed. I did not hire him.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I look forward to hearing the follow-up with the settlement amount.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
See, Spirit Airlines may suck, but they don't give a shiat either
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: A lawyer should have been involved WAY earlier. You have the right to an attorney. Use it - no matter what did or did not  happen.


He wasn't even arraigned for eight days according to TFA. Would he have had an opportunity to call one, or post bail, before that? I know what the law says, but was that likely in the real world?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Spectrum: Flying American Airlines on Sunday from JFK to LAX. Not laying over in stupid Texas so I'm pretty sure I'll be fine.

Everyone thinks they'll be fine flying American Airlines till a flight attendant punches them in the face and drags their bleeding, sobbing ass of the plane because their seat was overbooked


That's United.

AA is just as evil, but more subtle.
 
Lsherm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: A lawyer should have been involved WAY earlier. You have the right to an attorney. Use it - no matter what did or did not  happen.


You're only guaranteed that attorney during/after arraignment. If they arrest you and keep you without charges for weeks (which many jurisdictions did during Covid) - then you don't get one for free. It sounds like this guy had an extradition hearing after eight days, but no arraignment. Then after 17 days someone was like "my bad" and they let him go.

So it was a shiatshow all around, but he probably never got to a point where someone said "do you need a lawyer?" You can't use the system if they never put you in it, see?
 
cefm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This happens regularly.  Not sure why this guy is suing.  This is what it's like when people get accused.  Nothing new or extra happened to him.
Odd. I'm sure he's okay with everyone else being treated like that.


He can't sue the cops or the county due to qualified immunity, but the involvement of American, his being their passenger, and their departure from procedure in a way that resulted in American, not the cops, making the error in identification does potentially give him an opening to sue American. Not a guarantee, but could be worth shaking the tree to see what falls out.
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Fano: ParallelUniverseParking: A lawyer should have been involved WAY earlier. You have the right to an attorney. Use it - no matter what did or did not  happen.

Some kind of legal A*Team

I want the lawyer with the unnecessary gold jewelry and cool mohawk.


He doesn't have time for my jibberjabber. I'm gonna go with the guy offering to help Witt an insanity defense. Worse comes to worst he can get me to a transporter.
 
