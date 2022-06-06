 Skip to content
(Guardian)   All Russian oligarchs with a 787 raise your hands. Not so fast there Roman Abramovich   (theguardian.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Are you saying that Airplane Repo is not fake?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Life's been rough when you have to settle on a Gulfstream G650ER for your second plane but I hope it gets a little rougher for him.
 
veale728
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Of the two planes in question, one is in Dubai. And the other is in Russia.

So good luck enforcing that order.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

veale728: Of the two planes in question, one is in Dubai. And the other is in Russia.

So good luck enforcing that order.


On the other hand, kinda takes away the point of having a private jet if you can't actually fly it anywhere. I suppose he can sit in them and make "Wheeeee!!" noises.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

veale728: Of the two planes in question, one is in Dubai. And the other is in Russia.

So good luck enforcing that order.


Manuel Noriega to the white Courtesy phone 📱
 
CCNP
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

veale728: Of the two planes in question, one is in Dubai. And the other is in Russia.

So good luck enforcing that order.


Yea, sadly UAE has not been cooperating with US sanctions on Russian oligarchs.
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-61257448

But both planes have serious issues now, as they can't land in many places without being seized. It defeats the point of the planes.

Most likely, Abramovich will use these two planes to fly between Russia and Dubai. And use the rest of his fleet for travel elsewhere. It's an inconvenience at most, since Abramovich is worth $9 billion.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who needs *two* private planes? What, is one for your luggage?
 
