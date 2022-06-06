 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Thousands of people dead in Hawaii   (sfgate.com) divider line
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hawaiians are so pissed off, and who can blame them? Most didn't/don't want to be part of the US, they were perfectly happy with their monarchy system and their goddess, Pele. Then we came in so we could have a strategically-located military base.

I'd be mad, too.

It's funny, though -- I grew up in the 60s and 70s, and we were taught that of COURSE they wanted to be American. Everyone did! After visiting Hawaii and talking to natives about it... nooooooooooope.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who the fark would want to be an American
 
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Night Parade?
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

That's what we were taught in school. I've never been to Hawaii but after listening to folks who have been, yeah I can't blame them for being pissed.
 
tuxq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Man, wait til you hear about the violence-free wars and brutality that established every society to ever exist.

/this is why you don't fall asleep in history class--perspective
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fun Fact: Sicily and The Dutch Republic were at war for 335 years and no one died.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Who the fark would want to be an American


Ask the people trying to come across our southern border
 
