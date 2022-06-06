 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution) Video "Get the duct tape, this gator's getting feisty"   (ajc.com) divider line
    Georgia, Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, DeKalb County, Georgia  
posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2022 at 8:55 PM



fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Choot him

No, not really
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's cool (or astonishing) is how every muscle on that animal is built for the "death roll" and it just keeps trying it after it is captured. The alligator has one trick in the book, and it will keep doing it. I was really impressed how he managed to buck some of the deputies off his back doing it, even after they had his neck and tail secured. Fun fact: securing an alligator's tail won't stop it from biting you, it will just stop it from slapping you with its tail.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
After all that it's time to give the gator aide.
 
jimjays
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Despite new glasses, I read that as a pastor getting feisty. Was hoping congregants taped a sexually harassing pastor to a pew like airlines do troublesome passengers. Maybe with his pants down.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
memezila.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lsherm: What's cool (or astonishing) is how every muscle on that animal is built for the "death roll" and it just keeps trying it


A friend's Norwegian Forest Cat was like that. Wrestle a burrito right out of your hands.

Shaggy punk-ass bastard.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jimjays: Despite new glasses, I read that as a pastor getting feisty. Was hoping congregants taped a sexually harassing pastor to a pew like airlines do troublesome passengers. Maybe with his pants down.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Looks like they used good 'ol Scotch 33 electrical tape... definitely 3/4 wide and black..  Gorilla tape would have been better..
 
