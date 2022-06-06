 Skip to content
(CNN)   Well, we kind of knew France wasn't going to win   (cnn.com) divider line
14
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Swimming in Alpine lakes in Austria and Germany is great during the summer. Winter, not so much.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would vote for The Czech Republic because they have beer bath spas.

/Been to a few.
 
King Something
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
B A F F
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
International borders must be crossed to take a bath, this explains everything.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Swimming in England is awesome? *Rolls eyes*
 
thisispete
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Time flies doesn't seem a minute
Since the Tyrolean spa had the chess boys in it
All change don't you know that when you
Play at this level there's no ordinary venue
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.kym-cdn.com image 667x960]


I've been looking for one.  What's her #?
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So we've resorted to bathing rituals on the Fark timeline? Fine, I'll start.

I shower every night before I go to bed. As I usually work from home and right now I am on short term disability, I don't know who I'm showering for.

Must be for you folks.

You are welcome.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I bathe every six weeks whether I need it or not.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dmacaroon: So we've resorted to bathing rituals on the Fark timeline? Fine, I'll start.

I shower every night before I go to bed. As I usually work from home and right now I am on short term disability, I don't know who I'm showering for.

Must be for you folks.

You are welcome.


I prefer to sauna when the weather is cooler.

satwcomic.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait.  Wait.

Wouldn't the French bathing waters be the cleanest if they're never used?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pretty cool, considering Austria is mostly desert, and filled with venomous snakes and spiders. Still, they got these, so it's not all bad....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

