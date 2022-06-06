 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail) Hero Kids these days....when I was 15 I was storming the beaches of Normandy   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

970 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2022 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just to be clear - sending 15-year-olds to fight wars is a bad thing, and there's nothing wrong with kids having a chance to grow up.

I feel like there are people who need to hear that.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm.... if he's 99yrs old, he may have joined the military at 15yrs old, but he was 21 when he stormed the beaches of Normandy.

Which is still amazing, and I'm glad he has lived a long life, and he is a hero... but... I _think_ someone might be lying on the internet to make a story more exciting.... is that possible?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WonderDave1: Ummm.... if he's 99yrs old, he may have joined the military at 15yrs old, but he was 21 when he stormed the beaches of Normandy.

Which is still amazing, and I'm glad he has lived a long life, and he is a hero... but... I _think_ someone might be lying on the internet to make a story more exciting.... is that possible?


Nope, because I was there and he helped hold Hitler down while I curb stomped his face.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JessieL: Just to be clear - sending 15-year-olds to fight wars is a bad thing, and there's nothing wrong with kids having a chance to grow up.

I feel like there are people who need to hear that.


Just to be clear, thousands of 14 and 15-year olds were taking their older brother's birth certificates or whatever and lying their way into the military to go and fight.

The government wasn't drafting them in, but it was much more difficult to track down every piece of paper used to get into the military back then.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: Ummm.... if he's 99yrs old, he may have joined the military at 15yrs old, but he was 21 when he stormed the beaches of Normandy.

Which is still amazing, and I'm glad he has lived a long life, and he is a hero... but... I _think_ someone might be lying on the internet to make a story more exciting.... is that possible?


WTF? Why do people like you exist? You same type of person who ask why the cancer kid hasn't died yet. Go walk on a sea of Lego.
 
Abox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: Ummm.... if he's 99yrs old, he may have joined the military at 15yrs old, but he was 21 when he stormed the beaches of Normandy.

Which is still amazing, and I'm glad he has lived a long life, and he is a hero... but... I _think_ someone might be lying on the internet to make a story more exciting.... is that possible?


Looks like more of a misread by subby than a lie.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: Ummm.... if he's 99yrs old, he may have joined the military at 15yrs old, but he was 21 when he stormed the beaches of Normandy.

Which is still amazing, and I'm glad he has lived a long life, and he is a hero... but... I _think_ someone might be lying on the internet to make a story more exciting.... is that possible?


You really think the Daily Mail would do that? Just go on the Internet and write a misleading headline for clicks?
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He said machine guns were firing at him from all sides as he hid behind a small burrow, as he thought to himself, 'What in the world are you doing here, Jake?'

Give it up. It's Chinatown.

/valuable experience in today's schools
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JessieL: Just to be clear - sending 15-year-olds to fight wars is a bad thing, and there's nothing wrong with kids having a chance to grow up.

I feel like there are people who need to hear that.


Yeah, they're much safer in school.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: JessieL: Just to be clear - sending 15-year-olds to fight wars is a bad thing, and there's nothing wrong with kids having a chance to grow up.

I feel like there are people who need to hear that.

Just to be clear, thousands of 14 and 15-year olds were taking their older brother's birth certificates or whatever and lying their way into the military to go and fight.

The government wasn't drafting them in, but it was much more difficult to track down every piece of paper used to get into the military back then.


How many more never wanted to go at all?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: JessieL: Just to be clear - sending 15-year-olds to fight wars is a bad thing, and there's nothing wrong with kids having a chance to grow up.

I feel like there are people who need to hear that.

Just to be clear, thousands of 14 and 15-year olds were taking their older brother's birth certificates or whatever and lying their way into the military to go and fight.

The government wasn't drafting them in, but it was much more difficult to track down every piece of paper used to get into the military back then.


I meant to address anyone who might have the idea that what kids these days need is some horrific trauma to cope with instead of all their Tik-Tokkin and avocado toast eating - or bullshiat in the same vein.

I'm well aware that the US military wasn't actively or knowingly (as a matter of policy, I wouldn't bet on individual recruiters) recruiting children.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MBooda: JessieL: Just to be clear - sending 15-year-olds to fight wars is a bad thing, and there's nothing wrong with kids having a chance to grow up.

I feel like there are people who need to hear that.

Yeah, they're much safer in school.


shiat, this actually explains a lot about the reluctance to do anything to reduce school shootings.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's admirable, but *I* fought at Gettysburg. We kicked Johnny Reb's butt that day. Buncha backwards corn-pones.

So what if I'm a ghost? So's the dude in the story if he was really at Normandy.
 
Muta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: Ummm.... if he's 99yrs old, he may have joined the military at 15yrs old, but he was 21 when he stormed the beaches of Normandy.

Which is still amazing, and I'm glad he has lived a long life, and he is a hero... but... I _think_ someone might be lying on the internet to make a story more exciting.... is that possible?


My step dad joined the merchant marines when he was 15.  He worked in the radio room.  His dad left his mother @ 6, he drove the family to the court house and drove off.  He was 16 while they were storming the beaches.  He was really tall for his age so it was easy to pass as someone older.

Here is a character that someone drew of him at his post.  Yes, he read a lot but quit smoking before I met him.

Fark user imageView Full Size



He went from selling night crawlers at the side of the road at 6 to owning a very successful real estate agency.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1944. No TV. No internet. No Fark.

Either go to school, work the farm, join the army, or end up working for a mob boss. Joining the army at 15 and getting to shoot a gun and legally blow shiat up is WAY more exciting than school and farm work. Working for a mob boss?  Way cooler.
 
p51d007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: Just to be clear, thousands of 14 and 15-year olds were taking their older brother's birth certificates or whatever and lying their way into the military to go and fight.


It went the other way too. My great grandmother's 3rd husband supposedly lied about his age (he was in his early 40's) to get away from her.

The family joke is that they had to drag him by his ankles to the boat back to America when it was all over.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When I was 15, I was storming the pages of my collection of shoplifted Penthouses.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Imagine sending freshmen in highschool to fight a war.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: JessieL: Just to be clear - sending 15-year-olds to fight wars is a bad thing, and there's nothing wrong with kids having a chance to grow up.

I feel like there are people who need to hear that.

Just to be clear, thousands of 14 and 15-year olds were taking their older brother's birth certificates or whatever and lying their way into the military to go and fight.

The government wasn't drafting them in, but it was much more difficult to track down every piece of paper used to get into the military back then.


My paternal grandfather tried to join at 15, but his uncle found out about it and stopped him at the local enlistment center. He joined as soon as he was old enough, but it had been long enough that he ended up as part of the occupation force in Germany. Which in retrospect may have worked out well in the end for my dad, me, and my kids.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

p51d007: [i.pinimg.com image 850x655]


Okay .

(Grabs a red bull and loads up COD)
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meh, fark off old man. Let me know when you do something really cool like deploying a tactical nuke in CoD after an epic kill streak
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Antifa!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: WonderDave1: Ummm.... if he's 99yrs old, he may have joined the military at 15yrs old, but he was 21 when he stormed the beaches of Normandy.

Which is still amazing, and I'm glad he has lived a long life, and he is a hero... but... I _think_ someone might be lying on the internet to make a story more exciting.... is that possible?

WTF? Why do people like you exist? You same type of person who ask why the cancer kid hasn't died yet. Go walk on a sea of Lego.


I mean, come on, the headline implies he was 15 when he stormed the beaches. Also, if he enlisted in the national guard 6 years before D day, the war hadn't even started yet.

Not that takes anything away from what he did, but bad headline.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: JessieL: Just to be clear - sending 15-year-olds to fight wars is a bad thing, and there's nothing wrong with kids having a chance to grow up.

I feel like there are people who need to hear that.

Just to be clear, thousands of 14 and 15-year olds were taking their older brother's birth certificates or whatever and lying their way into the military to go and fight.

The government wasn't drafting them in, but it was much more difficult to track down every piece of paper used to get into the military back then.


What confuses me is he must have joined in 1938, possibly 1939, before there was a war to go fight in. And then the US didn't get involved until 1941. By the time any American soldiers were fighting he was of legal age. So if he lied to join at 15 it must have been for economic reasons rather than an eagerness to go and fight.
 
kindms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tasteme: 1944. No TV. No internet. No Fark.

Either go to school, work the farm, join the army, or end up working for a mob boss. Joining the army at 15 and getting to shoot a gun and legally blow shiat up is WAY more exciting than school and farm work. Working for a mob boss?  Way cooler.


everyone was poor and still trying to claw their way out of the depression

there wasnt much work, school etc for most. So joining the army at 15 meant food and a paycheck to go back home.

They also had to lower the requirements because so many american men were of poor health from the depression
 
Luse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JessieL: Hospitaller: JessieL: Just to be clear - sending 15-year-olds to fight wars is a bad thing, and there's nothing wrong with kids having a chance to grow up.

I feel like there are people who need to hear that.

Just to be clear, thousands of 14 and 15-year olds were taking their older brother's birth certificates or whatever and lying their way into the military to go and fight.

The government wasn't drafting them in, but it was much more difficult to track down every piece of paper used to get into the military back then.

I meant to address anyone who might have the idea that what kids these days need is some horrific trauma to cope with instead of all their Tik-Tokkin and avocado toast eating - or bullshiat in the same vein.

I'm well aware that the US military wasn't actively or knowingly (as a matter of policy, I wouldn't bet on individual recruiters) recruiting children.


On the other hand, I think the over coddling is creating it's own problems. Tell this man about cyber bullying and see if he can even wrap his mind around something so trivial and petty.
 
Watubi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I love a good WWII movie, but all of them, including modern ones, do a disservice to the story when they cast 30 year olds as infantrymen.  Tom Hanks as a captain of a company at his age at the time of filming?  Big nope.  Band of Brothers was filmed in 2000, go to IMDB and check out the birth years of all the actors.  You will find most are in their late 20s and some go into the mid 30s at the time of filming.  All of them should have been baby faced.  If you were 22 and on the front line, you were considered an old man
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Watubi: I love a good WWII movie, but all of them, including modern ones, do a disservice to the story when they cast 30 year olds as infantrymen.  Tom Hanks as a captain of a company at his age at the time of filming?  Big nope.  Band of Brothers was filmed in 2000, go to IMDB and check out the birth years of all the actors.  You will find most are in their late 20s and some go into the mid 30s at the time of filming.  All of them should have been baby faced.  If you were 22 and on the front line, you were considered an old man


I feel like Dunkirk did a good job about that. All those guys looked super young to me.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Watubi: I love a good WWII movie, but all of them, including modern ones, do a disservice to the story when they cast 30 year olds as infantrymen.  Tom Hanks as a captain of a company at his age at the time of filming?  Big nope.  Band of Brothers was filmed in 2000, go to IMDB and check out the birth years of all the actors.  You will find most are in their late 20s and some go into the mid 30s at the time of filming.  All of them should have been baby faced.  If you were 22 and on the front line, you were considered an old man


In that movie, the unit was an Airborne unit and if the background given tracks, was a teacher when he was either drafted or volunteered.
Besides it wasn't a documentary and dramatic license was taken to make sure Hanks got another shot at an Oscar.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was ruining my life and chasing pussy. Better than killing someone.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.