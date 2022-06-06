 Skip to content
(Fox11 Los Angeles)   Tom's Diner perp switches from knife to crossbow, before he can even argue cops fill him fulla lead doot doo doo doo doot doo doo doo doot doo doo doo doo doot do do doo doo   (foxla.com) divider line
39
    United States, news photographer, Sheriff, Los Angeles County, California, City News Service, Los Angeles, Coroner  
•       •       •

39 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From another source: "Deputies went to the scene in response to a call of a suicidal person and encountered the man outside a business holding a knife. "
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone care to explain the headline?
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Anyone care to explain the headline?


Suzanne Vega, DNA - Tom's Diner (Official Music Video)
Youtube j4jtIDaeaWI
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Anyone care to explain the headline?


Susanne Vega - Tom's Diner
Youtube -26hsZqwveA
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was the tune to Baby Shark
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vacation Bible School: Russ1642: Anyone care to explain the headline?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/j4jtIDaeaWI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I tried listening to that. If it ever came on the radio I'd turn it off immediately. Probably why I recognize it somewhat but certainly don't know its title or the lyrics.
 
marckx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

marckx: [upload.wikimedia.org image 280x181]


Sheesh....I can't count the amount of times I've eaten there...probably been over 15 years since I've been in that neighborhood.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear Dark Souls is hiring and he's fully qualified.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Vacation Bible School: Russ1642: Anyone care to explain the headline?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/j4jtIDaeaWI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

I tried listening to that. If it ever came on the radio I'd turn it off immediately. Probably why I recognize it somewhat but certainly don't know its title or the lyrics.


Blasphemy! Suzanne Vega can do no wrong.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Vacation Bible School: Russ1642: Anyone care to explain the headline?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/j4jtIDaeaWI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

I tried listening to that. If it ever came on the radio I'd turn it off immediately. Probably why I recognize it somewhat but certainly don't know its title or the lyrics.


You don't like Tom's Diner? What are you some kind of a sheep shagger?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Russ1642: Vacation Bible School: Russ1642: Anyone care to explain the headline?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/j4jtIDaeaWI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

I tried listening to that. If it ever came on the radio I'd turn it off immediately. Probably why I recognize it somewhat but certainly don't know its title or the lyrics.

Blasphemy! Suzanne Vega can do no wrong.


I love her, and her name is Luka!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had never made the Suzanne Vega/Baby Shark connection before.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vacation Bible School: Russ1642: Anyone care to explain the headline?

[YouTube video: Suzanne Vega, DNA - Tom's Diner (Official Music Video)]


Wait, it wasn't this?

"Jeannie's Diner' - I Dream of Jeannie Music Video
Youtube rz23MRoCKQ8

/kidding
//brings back memories though
 
Lsherm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Vacation Bible School: Russ1642: Anyone care to explain the headline?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/j4jtIDaeaWI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

I tried listening to that. If it ever came on the radio I'd turn it off immediately. Probably why I recognize it somewhat but certainly don't know its title or the lyrics.


I never got the love for that song. Suzanne Vega is an acquired taste, but she had one hit in the US, and if you ever want a catchy song about child abuse, you can't do any better:

Suzanne Vega - Luka (Official Video)
Youtube VZt7J0iaUD0
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azz: Russ1642: Vacation Bible School: Russ1642: Anyone care to explain the headline?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/j4jtIDaeaWI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

I tried listening to that. If it ever came on the radio I'd turn it off immediately. Probably why I recognize it somewhat but certainly don't know its title or the lyrics.

You don't like Tom's Diner? What are you some kind of a sheep shagger?


Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube P9_mH82hBdc
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ugly-ass baby millennials and Gen Zs. Come on guys ... the song is only 30 years old.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
SOFI TUKKER - Summer In New York (Visualizer) [Ultra Records]
Youtube QCuSci5BSyQ
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Suzanne Vega - Left Of Center
Youtube 9YIBmZjONtA
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Remember, switching to your knife is faster than reloading.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: Russ1642: Anyone care to explain the headline?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/j4jtIDaeaWI]


I raise this "cover" which just REM junk horsing around:
R.E.M. - Tom's Diner (Live)
Youtube erq_h9fbSws
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Blood Makes Noise
Youtube XWMdcXae_ew
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Russ1642: Vacation Bible School: Russ1642: Anyone care to explain the headline?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/j4jtIDaeaWI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

I tried listening to that. If it ever came on the radio I'd turn it off immediately. Probably why I recognize it somewhat but certainly don't know its title or the lyrics.

I never got the love for that song. Suzanne Vega is an acquired taste, but she had one hit in the US, and if you ever want a catchy song about child abuse, you can't do any better:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VZt7J0iaUD0]


True, and 10,000 Maniacs' What's The Matter Here and Pat Benatar's Hell Is For Children deserve a mention.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Call me cynical, but I bet this guy never won an Edgar Winter lookalike contest.
 
wedelw
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Ugly-ass baby millennials and Gen Zs. Come on guys ... the song is only 30 years old.


Oh.... I read doot, doo, doo stuff and I was thinking it was "Take a Walk On The Wild Side". Sorta works...maybe for a suitably aged brain ?
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Penitent
Youtube XeRCRX49tKQ
 
invictus2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Russ1642: Vacation Bible School: Russ1642: Anyone care to explain the headline?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/j4jtIDaeaWI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

I tried listening to that. If it ever came on the radio I'd turn it off immediately. Probably why I recognize it somewhat but certainly don't know its title or the lyrics.

I never got the love for that song. Suzanne Vega is an acquired taste, but she had one hit in the US, and if you ever want a catchy song about child abuse, you can't do any better:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VZt7J0iaUD0]


My Name is Luca
Youtube jD69jmSmwUU



/ Still laugh at this joke
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I gotta respect the classics
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XWMdcXae_ew]


Probably my favorite song of hers.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Vacation Bible School: Russ1642: Anyone care to explain the headline?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/j4jtIDaeaWI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

I tried listening to that. If it ever came on the radio I'd turn it off immediately. Probably why I recognize it somewhat but certainly don't know its title or the lyrics.


This. Ugh.
 
Lsherm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Lsherm: Russ1642: Vacation Bible School: Russ1642: Anyone care to explain the headline?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/j4jtIDaeaWI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

I tried listening to that. If it ever came on the radio I'd turn it off immediately. Probably why I recognize it somewhat but certainly don't know its title or the lyrics.

I never got the love for that song. Suzanne Vega is an acquired taste, but she had one hit in the US, and if you ever want a catchy song about child abuse, you can't do any better:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VZt7J0iaUD0]

True, and 10,000 Maniacs' What's The Matter Here and Pat Benatar's Hell Is For Children deserve a mention.


Agreed. But "They only hit until you cry" is such a brutal line.  The other two songs are observer songs, Luka is a point of view song. And Suzanne Vega didn't even think the kid she wrote the song about was actually abused, so either she was abused or she was close to someone who was.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Russ1642: Vacation Bible School: Russ1642: Anyone care to explain the headline?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/j4jtIDaeaWI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

I tried listening to that. If it ever came on the radio I'd turn it off immediately. Probably why I recognize it somewhat but certainly don't know its title or the lyrics.

I never got the love for that song. Suzanne Vega is an acquired taste, but she had one hit in the US, and if you ever want a catchy song about child abuse, you can't do any better:

[YouTube video: Suzanne Vega - Luka (Official Video)]


Suzanne Vega took beat poetry mainstream where it promptly died

No No Man Part 2
Youtube 05Iml1qpou0
/ an example of good beat poetry
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
historicdenver.orgView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
coub-attachments.akamaized.netView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Anyone care to explain the headline?


Alice's Restaurant - Original 1967 Recording
Youtube m57gzA2JCcM
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: kmgenesis23: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XWMdcXae_ew]
Probably my favorite song of hers.



If you found "Luka" too upbeat she wrote that song about long-term AIDS patients
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FlyingJ: RyansPrivates: kmgenesis23: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XWMdcXae_ew]
Probably my favorite song of hers.


If you found "Luka" too upbeat she wrote that song about long-term AIDS patients


I'm well aware. I lived through the 80s and 90s firsthand.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you're in front of a Jackson Pollack painting, you don't make a spooge joke and walk away. You spend at least a few moments thinking, I'm looking at a Jackson Pollack painting.

When Suzanne Vega comes on the radio, you damned well listen. Especially if you're not in the mood for it.

I saw a Renoir exhibition and was transfixed by one painting in particular. I remember it a few years later and search for it, it's really "meh". Point being, you take a moment to appreciate it. Or at least give it some respect.
 
Lsherm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FlyingJ: If you found "Luka" too upbeat she wrote that song about long-term AIDS patients


Blood Makes Noise? There weren't any long term AIDS patients when she wrote that. It came out in 92:

Suzanne Vega - Blood Makes Noise
Youtube v6qvIhygLTs


She actually wrote it about going to the doctor.
 
