 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News) Weeners D for Vendetta   (nydailynews.com) divider line
26
    More: Weeners, Phoenix, Arizona, criminal damage, Dustin Shomer, Penis Man, Phoenix New Times, SWAT, Twitter account Penis Man Fans, Criminal law  
•       •       •

909 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2022 at 2:11 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dave Landau - Wolf Master - This Is Not Happening - Uncensored
Youtube eibWo9t6pos
most definitely nsfw
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can't read sh*t, I was cock blocked.
 
steklo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: I was cock blocked.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm Spartacus.

Wait...

Nevermind.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Idiots. It's "Pen is Man"! It's a statement on the importance of literature within human society!
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Where we penis one, we penis all.
WWP1WPA
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The L stands for value.

resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't be a dick-man.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And "P" is for paywall
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Most men, save for an unlucky few, are penis men.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"They raided my condo and vehicle and swarmed my entire complex in west Phoenix with 25 heavily armed SWAT officers, and pointed a silenced assault rifle in my face," he wrote.

Great use of police resources arresting a tagger. Sure you didn't have some tanks and drones to play with too?

/s
 
heymonkees
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Solid headline.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Most men, save for an unlucky few, are penis men.


Our leader is Dick Vangchese. He's German.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"They raided my condo and vehicle and swarmed my entire complex in west Phoenix with 25 heavily armed SWAT officers, and pointed a silenced assault rifle in my face," he wrote.

Seems a bit much...
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't know what's the very lowest rung of the social latter, but "penis man copycat" has to be up there with "assistant crack whore."
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA: "They raided my condo and vehicle and swarmed my entire complex in west Phoenix with 25 heavily armed SWAT officers, and pointed a silenced assault rifle in my face," he wrote.

We have a problem with policing in America, and this is one of the symptoms. In a sane country police would be losing their jobs over that shiat.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Where was that kind of response to the school shooter in Uvalde?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
a man named Dustin Shomer

He's a Shomer, not a grower?
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
containing the spirit of Penis Man will be much harder than anyone would have expected.

I do appreciate well-placed phrasing.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: "They raided my condo and vehicle and swarmed my entire complex in west Phoenix with 25 heavily armed SWAT officers, and pointed a silenced assault rifle in my face," he wrote.

Great use of police resources arresting a tagger. Sure you didn't have some tanks and drones to play with too?

/s


Came here to comment on the well reasoned response by police, but I see that's already been addressed.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can someone copy/paste the article?

It is pay walled
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sir Richard Pump-A-Loaf, where are you in our time of need?

/ Signed "D"
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I don't know what's the very lowest rung of the social latter, but "penis man copycat" has to be up there with "assistant crack whore."


According to Vonnegut, it's "men's room attendant in a whore house in Port Said"
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bearded clamorer: a man named Dustin Shomer

He's a Shomer, not a grower?


He's Shomer Shmekele
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.