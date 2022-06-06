 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Ryanair requires South African passengers en route to the UK to take a language test in Afrikaans, a language spoken by a massive, mostly White, 13% of the country which has 11 official languages   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Fail, South Africa, Africa, Black people, South Africa's international dialling code, White people, language of apartheid, Black South Africans, South African man  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps withdraw their privilege to land there until they get their calendars updated.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they are an Irish airline, and the Irish clearly just don't know what it's like to be colonised and oppressed by invaders speaking a foreign language.

/s.
//Frankly being Ryanair I'd have expected "Prove your are South African fee: $50" and a "Have your passport returned fee: $50"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't that kind of stuff be the business of the state not private industry?

Ohhhh- Ryanair had to fly them back to their origination for free if they can't get into the UK - I understand now.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF is an Irish airline requiring a Dutch colonial language test.  Maybe just sing a William of Orange song would do, or explain in English why the Republic of Ireland should be part of the UK.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it an airline's job to sort out passports?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let customs deal with customs ussues.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air Afrikaans (Full Show)
Youtube VuLL8g8ena0
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make O'Leary pass a test in Gaeilge.

If he can't pass, he doesn't get to fly.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conrad Steenkamp, the head of South Africa's Afrikaans Language Board, described it as "absurd" and said it had hindered attempts to improve the image of the Afrikaans language.

You know you farked up when even the people trying to preserve the Afrikaans language says this is a stupid idea.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZEF!
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: WTF is an Irish airline requiring a Dutch colonial language test.  Maybe just sing a William of Orange song would do, or explain in English why the Republic of Ireland should be part of the UK.


Maybe they're looking for revenge for all those years of oppression they experienced by directing it at a country with a bigger race issue than the US?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
now THIS is a story that needs to be told!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Why is it an airline's job to sort out passports?


Because the airlines get charged for transporting people who are not authorized entry into the destination country.  And, they are responsible for all costs associated with shipping the person back home.

That being said, I'm pretty sure that legitimate South African passports have some built-in security features that are hard to replicate and easy to check for.  I don't see how an arbitrary language test helps...  at all.  Pro tip for RyanAir: get a UV light and I bet you won't have to worry so much about fake South Africans.

/Uyasithetha isi-Xhosa?
//Uyawafunana umdiza?
///And that is all the Xhosa that I know, sadly
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Perhaps withdraw their privilege to land there until they get their calendars updated.


TFA says the passenger who called them out boarded at Lanzarote. I highly doubt Ryanair flies to South Africa: the 737 doesn't have that range.
 
neaorin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The test is not required by UK border authorities.

Of course it isn't. The British have a much more comprehensive arrival interview.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The quiz, which one report says is riddled with grammatical and spelling errors, contains questions such as what is South Africa's international dialling code, what is its capital city and who is the current president of the country.

Spoiled for choice on that one.

Does anyone at Ryanair speak Afrikaans?  Would they be able to tell if everyone just wrote gaan kak in die bos for every question?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Well they are an Irish airline, and the Irish clearly just don't know what it's like to be colonised and oppressed by invaders speaking a foreign language.

/s.
//Frankly being Ryanair I'd have expected "Prove your are South African fee: $50" and a "Have your passport returned fee: $50"


In fairness, the Boers were oppressed by the same people as the Irish.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Why is it an airline's job to sort out passports?


(it should be) None.

That's not a unique situation:
When you travel to the US from overseas, and you don't have the proper documentation upon arrival, it's my understanding that not only de passenger gets deported but the airline gets fined too. That's why airline personnel for inbound flights to the US (at least in countries I've travelled from) checks also passports/visa etc at the departing airport.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have something for anyone who needs help on the test
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Why is it an airline's job to sort out passports?


It saves the government money and airlines are fined if the passenger have invalid documents. Ryanair only cares about money hence their stupid racist policy.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Why is it an airline's job to sort out passports?


Probably because they are required to fly the rejected passengers home for free.

When I was there a bit over 20 years ago, all of the schools were required to teach students English, Afrikaans, and one or two of the local Black languages.  I'm not sure how it is now.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just show up at the gates like:

c.tenor.comView Full Size


Problem solved.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you only speak xhosa?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Conrad Steenkamp, the head of South Africa's Afrikaans Language Board, described it as "absurd" and said it had hindered attempts to improve the image of the Afrikaans language.

You know you farked up when even the people trying to preserve the Afrikaans language says this is a stupid idea.


I don't think they're trying to preserve a language all the white people speak as their first language.

Theyre not exactly marginalised in RSA.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Moniker o' Shame: Why is it an airline's job to sort out passports?

Because the airlines get charged for transporting people who are not authorized entry into the destination country.  And, they are responsible for all costs associated with shipping the person back home.

That being said, I'm pretty sure that legitimate South African passports have some built-in security features that are hard to replicate and easy to check for.  I don't see how an arbitrary language test helps...  at all.  Pro tip for RyanAir: get a UV light and I bet you won't have to worry so much about fake South Africans.

/Uyasithetha isi-Xhosa?
//Uyawafunana umdiza?
///And that is all the Xhosa that I know, sadly


Maybe people steal passports, and Ryanair thinks "they all look alike".

Well not maybe, that's the reason.
 
nartreb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minor point: about  13% of South Africans speak Afrikaans as their *first* language.  It's significantly more common as a second or third language, probably close behind English and Zulu.  (About half of South Africans understand English).  But it's pretty regional, and it's definitely on the decline among young people.

Also, it's not true that most Afrikaans speakers are white.  The majority of Afrikaans speakers (as a first language) are "colored", and would be considered Black if they lived in the US.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/VuLL8g8ena0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


spitting image I've never met a nice south African
Youtube NodhbUva7Zc

/Oblig
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You know, every airline checks passports, usually by scanning them, either the optical data on the first page or by the contact chip in modern-day passports, and runs that list to a system to confirm the passport.

How much you want to bet RyanAir is too cheap to pay for the connection to those passport validation systems?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If the test is always identical, then it is trivially easy to circumvent too. If the questions are "what is the capital"and "who is the president", in that order, as TFA says, I can easily put Johannesburg without knowing anything about the language, or even being South African. Congratulations, you've created an anti-fraud system that fraudsters easily pass but non-fraudsters cannot.
 
neaorin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Moniker o' Shame: Why is it an airline's job to sort out passports?

(it should be) None.

That's not a unique situation:
When you travel to the US from overseas, and you don't have the proper documentation upon arrival, it's my understanding that not only de passenger gets deported but the airline gets fined too. That's why airline personnel for inbound flights to the US (at least in countries I've travelled from) checks also passports/visa etc at the departing airport.


Not only does the airline get fined, but they're also required to fly you back to your country of origin on their own dime.
These two measures are actually designed to ensure that airlines have a vested interest in not allowing such people aboard their flights.

I require a visa to enter the US. Several years ago, KLM were more thorough than the US immigration was when interviewing people.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bondith:

Does anyone at Ryanair speak Afrikaans?  Would they be able to tell if everyone just wrote gaan kak in die bos for every question?

Gaan kak in die bos   --  Is Ryanair the one with the pay toilets?

Better yet, the trick question  "dy't de boereoarloch wûn"
 
stevejovi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

neaorin: Jairzinho: Moniker o' Shame: Why is it an airline's job to sort out passports?

(it should be) None.

That's not a unique situation:
When you travel to the US from overseas, and you don't have the proper documentation upon arrival, it's my understanding that not only de passenger gets deported but the airline gets fined too. That's why airline personnel for inbound flights to the US (at least in countries I've travelled from) checks also passports/visa etc at the departing airport.

Not only does the airline get fined, but they're also required to fly you back to your country of origin on their own dime.
These two measures are actually designed to ensure that airlines have a vested interest in not allowing such people aboard their flights.

I require a visa to enter the US. Several years ago, KLM were more thorough than the US immigration was when interviewing people.


My (now) wife and I have travelled to/from the UK together several times in the last 25 years. One such trip, we decided to be frugal and buy the lowest-priced tickets we could find, which included a stop in Amsterdam. We got interrogated at Schipol Airport like we were drug smugglers accused of killing someone, before we could board our flight to Detroit. Those KLM people weren't playing around.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Carter Pewterschmidt: Well they are an Irish airline, and the Irish clearly just don't know what it's like to be colonised and oppressed by invaders speaking a foreign language.

/s.
//Frankly being Ryanair I'd have expected "Prove your are South African fee: $50" and a "Have your passport returned fee: $50"

In fairness, the Boers were oppressed by the same people as the Irish.


In further fairness the Irish were backing the Jacobites and interfering in the English succession. In fact they were hosting James 2 and an army intent on deposing William  and Mary. I'm  not defending British rule in Ireland but let's not forget what brought them there. Had the Irish understood the concept of minding their own business William of Orange would never have needed to invade.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dready zim: LewDux: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/VuLL8g8ena0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/NodhbUva7Zc]
/Oblig


Lavinia Jones - Sing It To You (Dee-Doob-Dee-Doo) [1994]
Youtube iw-tzjjaEhk


Checkmate, Spitting Image
 
Cormee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I have something for anyone who needs help on the test
[upload.wikimedia.org image 300x300]


Rrrrrich biiitch
 
ukexpat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Moniker o' Shame: Why is it an airline's job to sort out passports?

(it should be) None.

That's not a unique situation:
When you travel to the US from overseas, and you don't have the proper documentation upon arrival, it's my understanding that not only de passenger gets deported but the airline gets fined too. That's why airline personnel for inbound flights to the US (at least in countries I've travelled from) checks also passports/visa etc at the departing airport.


De passenger gets deported on de plane...
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Ketchuponsteak: Carter Pewterschmidt: Well they are an Irish airline, and the Irish clearly just don't know what it's like to be colonised and oppressed by invaders speaking a foreign language.

/s.
//Frankly being Ryanair I'd have expected "Prove your are South African fee: $50" and a "Have your passport returned fee: $50"

In fairness, the Boers were oppressed by the same people as the Irish.

In further fairness the Irish were backing the Jacobites and interfering in the English succession. In fact they were hosting James 2 and an army intent on deposing William  and Mary. I'm  not defending British rule in Ireland but let's not forget what brought them there. Had the Irish understood the concept of minding their own business William of Orange would never have needed to invade.


At least they didn't get scurvy...
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Mrtraveler01: Conrad Steenkamp, the head of South Africa's Afrikaans Language Board, described it as "absurd" and said it had hindered attempts to improve the image of the Afrikaans language.

You know you farked up when even the people trying to preserve the Afrikaans language says this is a stupid idea.

I don't think they're trying to preserve a language all the white people speak as their first language.

Theyre not exactly marginalised in RSA.


All the white people speak Afrikaans as their first language?

You do realize that not only is Africa not all one place, even WITHIN one African country there are many cultures?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How Drakanian
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

