(NPR)   Yo Muhammed is so fat   (npr.org) divider line
19
    More: Strange, Islam, Pakistan, Bharatiya Janata Party, Arabian Peninsula, India, controversial remarks, Muslim-majority countries, Muhammad  
19 Comments     (+0 »)
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he sits around the Kaaba, he sits aroundthe Kaaba
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yo Mohammed is so dumb; he rushed to the street bazaar because he heard little girl's dresses were half off!!
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kudos, subby. Be proud of yourself.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Heading to a costume party in Iran
iranpoliticsclub.netView Full Size

This one is sure to get a laugh
 
ar393
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: When he sits around the Kaaba, he sits aroundthe Kaaba


One of my favorite of these jokes.

Here is my other top one.....
You momma's so fat....you gotta take two buses and a train to get on her good side.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
um, yeah, I wouldn't stand too close to subby for a few weeks fellow farmers
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And good luck trying to find out what exactly she said on any mainstream media site.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Combustion: Yo Mohammed is so dumb; he rushed to the street bazaar because he heard little girl's dresses were half off!!


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Heading to a costume party in Iran
[iranpoliticsclub.net image 377x648]
This one is sure to get a laugh


I chuckled.
/Born in Tehran.
//My uncle could have been Saddam's body double.
///As a gag he would wear a beret and go spouting off in Arabic. The entire family would be laughing so hard, pee in your pants amounts of laughter.
////After round 1 of USA in Iraq his wife made him shave his mustache.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: And good luck trying to find out what exactly she said on any mainstream media site.


Pretty crazy, I went through the whole 1000 word article and they don't even give  a hint.  Seems like an important part of the story....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ar393: ArkAngel: When he sits around the Kaaba, he sits aroundthe Kaaba

One of my favorite of these jokes.

Here is my other top one.....
You momma's so fat....you gotta take two buses and a train to get on her good side.


Told a guy I knew "yo mamma is so black, she went to night school and got counted absent."

His look went from "what did you say?" To "I think I'm about to commit a murder up in here." To "wait....that's actually pretty funny."
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All part of Modi whipping up hatred against non-Hindus. It's been increasing steadily spread by his "Troll Army". Accusations of Muslims eating beef have been used to trigger deadly pogroms. Muslims and Christians are being threatened with loss of religious freedom and even citizenship.

But please, use this as an opportunity to make Mohammed jokes.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My imaginary friend is better than your imaginary friend!!!
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Islam is outraged! That only happens on days ending in 'y', so very rare, indeed.
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: [Fark user image image 602x409]

[Fark user image image 850x400]


No, FAB. The moment denigration and discrimination become government policy in service of deadly violence and mindless nationalism you have become a monster. The genocidal violence following Partition killed millions. This is part of the plan to revisit it.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The friendly group of people holding guns next to me, have informed me that we should be making Jewish jokes, and praise be to the profit Muhammad as I was allowed to keep my head.
 
hlehmann
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How fat is she?
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ now  
I mean... yeah, that seems fair, to be worried about the pretty definitive signs that a nearby country is edging past the already fairly-offensive "normal" levels of ethno-nationalism into the direction of actual "final solution" level shiat where they don't have to worry about pissing off the minority groups 'cause they're not gonna put any voting booths in the barbed wire ghettoes or graveyards anyhow.

Like, if Mexico had been locking up and disenfranchising Protestants for a couple decades and its government officials started being super blasé in public about throwing around anti-protestant slurs I wouldn't blame the US's GOP for eyeing the border even more nervously than usual, y'know?

// Sure, if everything else was fine this would be a tempest in a teacup, but you guys pay some attention to world news, yeah?  When there's a giant bonfire soaked in gasoline and already containing several oppressed-minority corpses in the middle of a region's politics it's not at all unreasonable to pay attention to the farkers walking around it whistling innocently and flicking lit matches.
 
