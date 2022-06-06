 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Not enough duck sauce? That's six months of harassment and a murderin'   (nypost.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok not a fan of duck sauce but do those tiny packs taste different from the stuff in the jar?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After looking at what happened can I stay "FARK THIS GUY!"?

Lock his ass up, throw away the key and forget his existence.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, man. Just go buy some duck sauce if you want it that much. No need to murder a dude.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duck sauce season!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how the only photo of the victim that the Post uses is one that looks like a mugshot.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

veale728: I love how the only photo of the victim that the Post uses is one that looks like a mugshot.


that's the fashion.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the guy finally quacked up.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like 45-minutes later he was ready to kill another one
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man I always throw the duck sauce away. Save the soy sauce for cooking and eat the hot mustard right out the package.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can have mine - I can't stand the flavor.

/won't deliver it to prison though, sorry.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kunying Zhao said through an interpreter.
"I want to know why since last November his boss and colleagues have been threatened multiple times and nobody could protect them.

"Technically, protecting ain't our job"
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish people were still acting like we were still in a pandemic.

As someone who still has long-covid type symptoms, delivery folks are right up there with nurses and doctors as the people needed to keep my world functioning.

This is like a terrorist attack on infrastructure.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duct sauce.
/pet peeve.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duck sauce? Isn't that marmalade with soy sauce to taste?

Prove me wrong.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, totally worth going to prison to get more of something you can now buy inexpensively in any grocery store. In probably any amount you want. You could buy out their entire stock and they'd be OK with that.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be locked up just for harassing workers in that place. Look at how many other Chinese restaurants are in that area. He could have gone to some other place for good service.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Ok not a fan of duck sauce but do those tiny packs taste different from the stuff in the jar?


I know I prefer the mustard out of the packet. The jarred stuff is good though.

I should do a blind taste test to see if there is a difference or if it's all in my head.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
duck sauce is farking terrible, should've turned the gun on himself
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 500x309]


why do white people always say this
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Duck sauce? Isn't that marmalade with soy sauce to taste?

Prove me wrong.


It is made of plums,[4] apricots,[5] pineapples or peaches[6] added to sugar, vinegar, ginger and chili peppers. It is used in more traditional Chinese cuisine in the form of plum sauce.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recipe:  https://thewoksoflife.com/duck-sauce-recipe/

A bit off from the traditional recipe, but I was damn close. I stand behind my cheap version but might add some rice vinegar or plum sauce if I have any.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: alechemist: Ok not a fan of duck sauce but do those tiny packs taste different from the stuff in the jar?

I know I prefer the mustard out of the packet. The jarred stuff is good though.

I should do a blind taste test to see if there is a difference or if it's all in my head.


I learned a few years ago that Chinese mustard is entirely an American thing.  There's no mustard in China.  It was kind of obvious once I learned it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Duck sauce? Isn't that marmalade with soy sauce to taste?

Prove me wrong.


It's basically marmalade with apricots instead of oranges, made with a little more liquid to get the texture right and some vinegar for a bit of a sour kick with the sweetness.  No soy sauce.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to be a lot of these time bombs wandering around lately.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: steklo: [Fark user image 500x309]

why do white people always say this


Only the fat ones
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: why do white people always say this


I dunno, Because it's true?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Duck sauce season!
[Fark user image 472x312]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/duck!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Be nice if they still had a death sentence so they could stir fry that farker ..
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikalmd: Be nice if they still had a death sentence so they could stir fry that farker ..


At least he's not going to wok....
 
cheesemaker2016
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was the other way around the cops would be busting the asian dude's door that very night.
But no, you've got multiple police call and direct threat to the guy and his family , and cops needed a month to realize there is simply no alibi for the dude...and charged him with 2nd degree murder??

We live in a crappy world.
 
steklo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ar393: At least he's not going to wok....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You live in queens.


There's like 7 other Chinese takeout places in your neighborhood and Uber eats and the like have made your delivery sphere much larger.

Should have just found different takeout place.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: You live in queens.


There's like 7 other Chinese takeout places in your neighborhood and Uber eats and the like have made your delivery sphere much larger.

Should have just found different takeout place.


Something tells me that isn't possible. I'm sure blocks belong to each place and they tell their customers you're too far.
 
0100010
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cheesemaker2016: If it was the other way around the cops would be busting the asian dude's door that very night.
But no, you've got multiple police call and direct threat to the guy and his family , and cops needed a month to realize there is simply no alibi for the dude...and charged him with 2nd degree murder??

We live in a crappy world.


What's worse is that the real story is near the end of the article.  The duck sauce dispute was 8 months before the shooting, and just the start of repeated altercations. Cops were called previously over him allegedly slashing the owner's tires and pulling a gun when confronted.

It took months to arrest him after the shooting despite him being such an obvious suspect.  This should have never been allowed to escalate to this point.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So.... He's on video circling the restaurant for an hour, then follows the delivery guy from the restaurant, then gets out of his car at a red light, and shoots the guy at point blank range. After months of harassment.

Charged with 2nd degree murder.

It's great to be white in the USA.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: IRestoreFurniture: You live in queens.


There's like 7 other Chinese takeout places in your neighborhood and Uber eats and the like have made your delivery sphere much larger.

Should have just found different takeout place.

Something tells me that isn't possible. I'm sure blocks belong to each place and they tell their customers you're too far.


You're completely wrong.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ifky: alechemist: Ok not a fan of duck sauce but do those tiny packs taste different from the stuff in the jar?

I know I prefer the mustard out of the packet. The jarred stuff is good though.

I should do a blind taste test to see if there is a difference or if it's all in my head.


I did extensive research on the difference between packet mustard and the kind in a jar. The jarred stuff doesn't even come close,
 
cheesemaker2016
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

0100010: cheesemaker2016: If it was the other way around the cops would be busting the asian dude's door that very night.
But no, you've got multiple police call and direct threat to the guy and his family , and cops needed a month to realize there is simply no alibi for the dude...and charged him with 2nd degree murder??

We live in a crappy world.

What's worse is that the real story is near the end of the article.  The duck sauce dispute was 8 months before the shooting, and just the start of repeated altercations. Cops were called previously over him allegedly slashing the owner's tires and pulling a gun when confronted.

It took months to arrest him after the shooting despite him being such an obvious suspect.  This should have never been allowed to escalate to this point.



They probably think, eh its the asian community. There'll be no march on the street. They rarely voice protests about not having won any awards, or not being included in things, or not getting a comparable work opportunities despite comparable qualifications. They very rarely calls out racist treatment. They duck their head and move on. No one needs to worry that this is going to be anything but a blip in the radar of problems.
And unfortunately, they are right.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's why he got shot.  Someone yelled "duck" he was waiting for them to yell "sauce" and *blam*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: ifky: alechemist: Ok not a fan of duck sauce but do those tiny packs taste different from the stuff in the jar?

I know I prefer the mustard out of the packet. The jarred stuff is good though.

I should do a blind taste test to see if there is a difference or if it's all in my head.

I learned a few years ago that Chinese mustard is entirely an American thing.  There's no mustard in China.  It was kind of obvious once I learned it.


I have never encountered Chinese mustard in Canada. It must be a uniquely American concept like Canadian bacon.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I wish people were still acting like we were still in a pandemic.

As someone who still has long-covid type symptoms, delivery folks are right up there with nurses and doctors as the people needed to keep my world functioning.

This is like a terrorist attack on infrastructure.


And because we are still in a pandemic.
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've never had mustard out of the packets at Chinese restaurants, but we definitely do use mustard in our cooking, oftentimes in powder form.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

alechemist: Ok not a fan of duck sauce but do those tiny packs taste different from the stuff in the jar?


I don't know from duck sauce, but I bought a jar of mustard from the asian aisle and it is not very spicy at all.  Very disappointed.  When I order take out from my local they won't give me the hot mustard.  So I bought a whole bottle!  But it's not good enough.  Will not clean sinus.
 
steklo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Something tells me that isn't possible. I'm sure blocks belong to each place and they tell their customers you're too far.


Yes let's all listen to this guy's gut and not anyone who's actually familiar with Queens, or anyone has ever ordered takeout in NYC.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cheesemaker2016: They probably think, eh its the asian community. There'll be no march on the street. They rarely voice protests about not having won any awards, or not being included in things, or not getting a comparable work opportunities despite comparable qualifications. They very rarely calls out racist treatment. They duck their head and move on. No one needs to worry that this is going to be anything but a blip in the radar of problems.
And unfortunately, they are right.


It's the Asian community in Queens
Think again
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skinink: He should be locked up just for harassing workers in that place. Look at how many other Chinese restaurants are in that area. He could have gone to some other place for good service.

[Fark user image 346x750]


Well, sure but he wants to save the planet so he has to form the closest one to his standards.


By shooting the delivery guy
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
1. Restaurant told him the duck sauce was FREE
2. In and out of jail numerous times
3. Fark the death penalty; bring back torture
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: ifky: alechemist: Ok not a fan of duck sauce but do those tiny packs taste different from the stuff in the jar?

I know I prefer the mustard out of the packet. The jarred stuff is good though.

I should do a blind taste test to see if there is a difference or if it's all in my head.

I learned a few years ago that Chinese mustard is entirely an American thing.  There's no mustard in China.  It was kind of obvious once I learned it.


What???  Wait, what?  I've never had an American mustard like that.  Where did you learn this drivel?
 
