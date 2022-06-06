 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston) Boobies There once was a man from Nantucket, who voted for equality for all persons to be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach within the town of Nantucket
13
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meter's just a little off, subby.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Look at the crowd in TFA before getting too excited
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
dragoneer27
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Look at the crowd in TFA before getting too excited


Is it too late to require everyone to go topfull?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Look at the crowd in TFA before getting too excited


Look you have to take the good with the bad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Meter's just a little off, subby.


It's 202x. Doesn't matter, had boobies tag.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Look at the crowd in TFA...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jlee4677
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Melanoma should be equally accessable to everyone regardless of race or gender.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Current state law dictates that only men can go topless in public. Women can face a penalty of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $300. "

Three years in prison for showing tiddies?  That seems a bit excessive.
 
debug
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jlee4677: Melanoma should be equally accessable to everyone regardless of race or gender.


Buck Melanoma?  Moley Russell's wart?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The measure was among the 107 articles that were under consideration at the annual town meeting that began on Monday.
The topless beach proposal is proposed by island resident Dorothy Stover. Stover is the daughter of a former town clerk and runs the Nantucket Love School.

Dorothy Stover addressed
Nantucket's town meeting and stressed,
"Laws for all genders!"
And I do defend her,
but also I want to see breasts.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But when his wife flashed her melons
They both became felons
Because the measure hasn't been voted on yet, let alone approved. Suck it.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The stupid thing is that it is almost 100% cultural.  See enough boobs, they're no longer taboo to view and no longer particularly arousing unless the owner is showing interest in you.

Laws shouldn't be involved in this type of cultural enforcement, women ought to be able to go topless wherever a man can.
 
