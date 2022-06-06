 Skip to content
(Zillow)   It has that Unabomber feel, but upgraded
62
    Hayden Lake, Idaho, Kootenai County, Idaho  
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.6Mil?  da fuq?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.6 mil for a run down camping cabin and 10 acres of scorched earth !?!?

Is it on top of a gold mine or something?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could well be
That's beautiful country
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that is lunatic pricing.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: 1.6Mil?  da fuq?


Delusion-level wishful thinking


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It could well be
That's beautiful country


I particularly like the concrete like soil surface and lack of trees and privacy.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: 1.6 mil for a run down camping cabin and 10 acres of scorched earth !?!?

Is it on top of a gold mine or something?



It's worth the money -- if you really want an address on Boot Hill Road.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: leeto2: 1.6Mil?  da fuq?

Delusion-level wishful thinking


[Fark user image image 476x332]


Zillow prices are usually super crazy. They had my place at 4x fair value.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More of a Nazi compound. Nazis love Idaho
 
Jon T. Hall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it come with that fancy living room furniture?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently the price includes the removal of all the bodies buried on the property.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Unabomber lived in a 120 square foot shack with no electricity or running water.

This is Buckingham Palace by comparison.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear banjos.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: leeto2: 1.6Mil?  da fuq?

Delusion-level wishful thinking


[Fark user image 476x332]


Even at $225k, that's insane.

You could get comparable or better here in northern Maine for less than that.

/though, now you'd be living in northern Maine, so.....
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a gold mine on the property?
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hayden Lake.

Neo-Nazi and White Supremacist paradise.

/no, really
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has that Texas chainsaw massacre vibe.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There has never been a better time to buy a house™

Hurry or you'll be priced out forever!
 
scanson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You know Fark is for olds when Zillow posts are like 1/5th or the content.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At least the Unabomber had the decency to not spoil the landscape by killing people on his property.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: Apparently the price includes the removal of all the bodies buried on the property.


Not to mention all the casings from target practice.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

scanson: You know Fark is for olds when Zillow posts are like 1/5th or the content.


Next step, genealogy links.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

extrafancy: Hayden Lake.

Neo-Nazi and White Supremacist paradise.

/no, really


Must have put all their money into the robes.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They must have forgotten the whole set of pictures from the deluxe furnished basement with secret access to an fully stocked underground survival bunker. Because that's what I'd expect for that price - sort of a supervillian's country retreat.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The price may sound steep, but don't forget the house comes with a signed copy of the previous owner's manifesto.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/16015-N-Pinewood-Way-Hayden-Lake-ID-83835/113116601_zpid/

Seems like a way better deal near by.  Not that anything in Idaho is worth paying these prices.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

scanson: You know Fark is for olds when...


We've known that for a long time.

/old
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A rural plot that's sort of near a mountain lake, which is between two other bigger lakes, near Coeur d'Alene and Spokane. So it's either a very suddenly hot destination for resort development, or someone's wishing it was.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, they're gonna have a hard time getting that to the Smithsonian.
 
gregario
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jaysus, when was the last time they had rain?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That price has to include an arsenal of guns, apocalypse food buckets, and a bunker not shown, right?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who is smoking crack on that price though.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/16015-N-Pinewood-Way-Hayden-Lake-ID-83835/113116601_zpid/

Seems like a way better deal near by.  Not that anything in Idaho is worth paying these prices.


Just checked the whole region. Damn - over $1M per acre for the land alone. Not sure what the attraction is - hills and pine trees with a so-so lake that is likely to be completely populated by dipshiats. These are beachhouse / mount chateau prices. The same stuff is available at the Lake of the Ozarks in MO for a whole lot less.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

leeto2: 1.6Mil?  da fuq?


2008 part duex: Get wrecked
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is leatherface included, or are we talking extra negotiations?
 
bobbelieu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Must be the land that has the value.  That house is a tear down
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Is leatherface included, or are we talking extra negotiations?


No, just his lamer cousin potato-skin face.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's the 10 acres of land that you'd be paying that $1.8m for.

But this nearby property with 57 acres w/ lakefront access for $2.5m seems a way better deal.

https://www.landwatch.com/kootenai-county-idaho-recreational-property-for-sale/pid/413718166
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, $1.6 million for 10 acres of land. Included: deluxe chicken coop (in need of some repairs).

Also, I'm assuming the red paint was slapdashed up to hide the bloody handprints.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gregario: Jaysus, when was the last time they had rain?


It's a Global Warming special. Comes with a glass of water (8 ounces, rusty orange).
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait are they paying me $1.6m to move there or are they just high on their own meth stash again?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

scanson: You know Fark is for olds when Zillow posts are like 1/5th or the content.


I kinda look at it as the nuevo TSG Friday thread.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

scanson: You know Fark is for olds when Zillow posts are like 1/5th or the content.


SNL says you get into that in your late 30s.

Zillow - SNL
Youtube yEfsaXDX0UQ
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nazi Central.  No thank you.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Googled undeveloped land in Idaho. $3,435 per acre for slightly subpar land. Much better land near the village where my Brother lives: $30,000 per acre.

It's in New Brunswick, Canada, Canada's second smallest and second poorest province.

You may wish to look further than Idaho.
 
sid244
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
1.6 million for 10 acres of land and 1 condemned house.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This site:  It's the wrong side of the tracks in Hell.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/16015-N-Pinewood-Way-Hayden-Lake-ID-83835/113116601_zpid/

Seems like a way better deal near by.  Not that anything in Idaho is worth paying these prices.


Likely it has bear/cougar problems.
 
lakefivedi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Their rattlesnake skin is longer than the one we have hanging in our house.
 
