 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Blogger.com)   Coastal grandmothers want you Tik-Tokers to stay off their sand   (althouse.blogspot.com) divider line
17
    More: Facepalm, Personality psychology, Extraversion and introversion, Pigeonholing, Young people, Lex Nicoleta, Caitlin Flanagan, Personal life, coastal grandmother  
•       •       •

1285 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2022 at 11:43 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oooooooh........Granma Bitsy sounds PISSED! I hope Granpa Biff doesn't put the kibosh on our clambake tonight!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't like own the water man
 
DrEMHmrk2 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casey17: Oooooooh........Granma Bitsy sounds PISSED! I hope Granpa Biff doesn't put the kibosh on our clambake tonight!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: You can't like own the water man


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stop liking what I like!"
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.: "Stop liking what I like!"


To be honest, it's a far more valid complaint than "stop liking what I don't like".
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: meat0918: You can't like own the water man

[preview.redd.it image 640x419]


*tiny fist*

But at least I found a clip of it
I can, but that's because I'm not a penniless hippie!
Youtube 5tbZ1zPSbf4
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much going on in the world, I guess.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA & associated link: "no - you don't have to be a grandmother to be a coastal grandmother. It's for anyone and everyone."

So maybe don't be surprised when people who are so inclined gravitate towards something which is, at least, new to them. Who knows? They may even find it rewarding & enjoyable.

$0.02...
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caution: do not try to remove coastal grandmothers with exposives...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Coastal grandmother isn't the thing! Coastal grandmother is the reward for the thing."

Stop enjoying the reward that I thought you had to work decades to get. If you can just do it without the work, it makes my work valueless!
 
advex101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Living like your grandmother is apparently the newest "cultural appropriation".  And people wonder why folks don't take this stuff more seriously.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Today on "People with nothing important to do."
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bootleg: MythDragon: meat0918: You can't like own the water man

[preview.redd.it image 640x419]

*tiny fist*

But at least I found a clip of it
[YouTube video: I can, but that's because I'm not a penniless hippie!]


I was thinking this

super troopers its gods water
Youtube Xg3eWmqbo9s
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow, a Blogger link. I see they still haven't learned about responsive design.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jfc - peel me a grape, lady.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.