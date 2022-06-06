 Skip to content
(NBC News)   31-year-old woman lands dream job after 8 different doctors diagnose her with anxiety. Fark: the "anxiety" was actually "Stage 4 Kidney Cancer" but those medical bills won't pay themselves   (nbcnews.com) divider line
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But that's stealing from the company.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It took 18 months to get an accurate diagnosis in the first place, after eight doctors insisted she was too young for cancer and the real problem must be anxiety."

Nice.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's a whole lot of "inspirational" bullshiat to bury the lede that the medical industry still gaslights women and that it often leads to women going through unnecessary hardship, long-term, irreversible detrimental effects to physical and mental health, and death.

Gaslighting about gaslighting.
So inspirational!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like hysteria to me.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You all need to calm down
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
To be fair, I'll bet she seemed pretty anxious.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This article isn't so much "aww heartwarming" as it is documented evidence we currently live in farking hell.

The fact that this is even a goddamn worry. More.. the fact that someone is desperate to find a job while dying of cancer, rather than focusing on the fight for their life... ugh.

Like every farking thing wrong with America- this is right wingers fault, fark you people to death, you're the worst of humanity and should be treated as such.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Eight out nine doctors agree, they can't be bothered with making a legit diagnosis for a woman.  Sounds pretty malpracticey to me.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

covfefe: But that's stealing from the company.


Brilliant. They are paying her for a guarantee to die before her pension is lodged. Possibly before her internship is up. Welcome to disaster capitalism today.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd give it to her.


One of my kidneys that is.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is awful. There's nothing heartwarming or inspirational about this outside of the sheer will to survive, which is innate in most humans.
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Knowing cancer can be misdiagnosed as anxiety certainly doesn't help my anxiety.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

neongoats: This article isn't so much "aww heartwarming" as it is documented evidence we currently live in farking hell.

The fact that this is even a goddamn worry. More.. the fact that someone is desperate to find a job while dying of cancer, rather than focusing on the fight for their life... ugh.

Like every farking thing wrong with America- this is right wingers fault, fark you people to death, you're the worst of humanity and should be treated as such.


Keep that eeyore shiat in the pol tab. I'm trying to enjoy the collapse of American civilization here and you're really bringing me down
 
Campanula
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can't tell you how many medical professionals asked me if I have anxiety when I went to the ER thinking I was having a heart attack.

Turns out I was having two different minorish arrhythmias that looks like one really bad one on an EKG, and the attending cardio asked if any of my relatives had ever just dropped dead suddenly.

So anyway, ticker's fine, and NOW I have anxiety...
 
LL316
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She should just calm down
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

aimtastic: "It took 18 months to get an accurate diagnosis in the first place, after eight doctors insisted she was too young for cancer and the real problem must be anxiety."

Nice.


"Anxiety. That'll be $475 for the office visit."
 
anticontent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

neongoats: This article isn't so much "aww heartwarming" as it is documented evidence we currently live in farking hell.

The fact that this is even a goddamn worry. More.. the fact that someone is desperate to find a job while dying of cancer, rather than focusing on the fight for their life... ugh.

Like every farking thing wrong with America- this is right wingers fault, fark you people to death, you're the worst of humanity and should be treated as such.


Please, the Dems are as right wing as the GOP, just with a bit of rainbow capitalism thrown in.

Go left if you want shiat fixed, otherwise, enjoy death by "compromise" as the Dems pander to fascism-lite instead of fascist-overt.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anticontent: neongoats: This article isn't so much "aww heartwarming" as it is documented evidence we currently live in farking hell.

The fact that this is even a goddamn worry. More.. the fact that someone is desperate to find a job while dying of cancer, rather than focusing on the fight for their life... ugh.

Like every farking thing wrong with America- this is right wingers fault, fark you people to death, you're the worst of humanity and should be treated as such.

Please, the Dems are as right wing as the GOP, just with a bit of rainbow capitalism thrown in.

Go left if you want shiat fixed, otherwise, enjoy death by "compromise" as the Dems pander to fascism-lite instead of fascist-overt.


I said "right wingers" not GOP - you're preaching at the choir
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

neongoats: This article isn't so much "aww heartwarming" as it is documented evidence we currently live in farking hell.

The fact that this is even a goddamn worry. More.. the fact that someone is desperate to find a job while dying of cancer, rather than focusing on the fight for their life... ugh.

Like every farking thing wrong with America- this is right wingers fault, fark you people to death, you're the worst of humanity and should be treated as such.


She is not desperate to find a job, but desperate to find health insurance so she can afford those outrageously priced drugs that are her only hope of living.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  

neongoats: This article isn't so much "aww heartwarming" as it is documented evidence we currently live in farking hell.

The fact that this is even a goddamn worry. More.. the fact that someone is desperate to find a job while dying of cancer, rather than focusing on the fight for their life... ugh.

Like every farking thing wrong with America- this is right wingers fault, fark you people to death, you're the worst of humanity and should be treated as such.


FFS, this, all day long.

I'm appalled that this is presented as an "inspiring story." We, as a culture, are so beyond farked up that we can't even recognize the symptoms any more...
 
