(The Hill)   "Rushing ahead to embrace use of surveillance-enabled, Taser-equipped drones, especially when its Board was urging against unnecessarily precipitate action, is more than any of us can abide"   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Columbine High School massacre, Taser manufacturer Axon, Termination of employment, Resignation, pilot study, board members, ethics board, Mass murder  
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...will continue to seek diverse perspectives to challenge our thinking and help guide other technology options that we should be considering," Smith said.

Examples of these diverse perspectives:
"Maybe we aren't charging enough money for this"
"You aren't thinking big enough, sell them to private citizens, abandon responsibility for their use"
"There are police states that will pay us to swarm protests with these"
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
any chance we can get them in walmart?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Were they planning on making them completely automated or something?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Small company with small thinking.
What we need to stop this is to have a taser in every person... maybe use a vaccine as a delivery method.
This way whenever there is a shooting, protest or jaywalking the police can activate it by laser light or for large areas a radio signal.
If web enabled it can also gently remind people who are late on bills or late to work.
The possibilities are limitless.  Drive to fast zap, don't pick up after your dog zap... perfect society in no time at all.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Resignations or not, this tech is going to happen.
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

a flying monkey made me do it: "...will continue to seek diverse perspectives to challenge our thinking and help guide other technology options that we should be considering," Smith said.

Examples of these diverse perspectives:
"Maybe we aren't charging enough money for this"
"You aren't thinking big enough, sell them to private citizens, abandon responsibility for their use"
"There are police states that will pay us to swarm protests with these"


This would last as long as the first protest and a bunch of cops get tazed and then drones will be outlawed anywhere near a protest.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
cmon the taser drone would never harm luke skywalker
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I ended an interview loop with Axon a week ago, so I'm getting a kick...

Seriously, their pitch was that they were, really, trying to keep cops honest & ensure everyone went home at night. This would seem to lend the lie to that pitch. (Also, it was the first gig in a long time where I had to sign a pre-interview NDA...)
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If they're gonna allow that, they should be forced to allow the firing of shotguns into the air as well (nothing bigger than #8 birdshot). That could be fun, certainly would be more sporting.
 
User1005273
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Resignations or not, this tech is going to happen.


Agreed.  There was a time when people were hesitant to electrify citizens at all, now tasers are a widely used, hard to punish way for police to hurt people.
 
wee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These clowns did an AMA on Reddit, presumably to drum up support or go viral or something.

It did not go well.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Corporations will brag about their ethics boards but don't actually listen to them? Surprise.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sharks? Are they still no go?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Small company with small thinking.
What we need to stop this is to have a taser in every person... maybe use a vaccine as a delivery method.
This way whenever there is a shooting, protest or jaywalking the police can activate it by laser light or for large areas a radio signal.
If web enabled it can also gently remind people who are late on bills or late to work.
The possibilities are limitless.  Drive to fast zap, don't pick up after your dog zap... perfect society in no time at all.


Until you get shocked so much you start to like it
teahub.ioView Full Size
 
