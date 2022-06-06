 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   People walking. Railroad tracks. On a bridge. Quiet train. You know the rest   (mlive.com) divider line
41
    More: Facepalm, Michigan, ANN ARBOR, Ann Arbor, Michigan, University of Michigan, Amtrak, Huron River, Ann Arbor Fire Department, Ann Arbor firefighters  
•       •       •

792 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2022 at 12:20 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials warned that newer Amtrak trains are quieter than previous ones and do not sound their air horns while traveling through Ann Arbor, making it harder for pedestrians to react to avoid them.

Like, at all? Even if someone is walking on the tracks?

I think this is called being litigated to death.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can't believe they both survived.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Officials warned that newer Amtrak trains are quieter than previous ones and do not sound their air horns while traveling through Ann Arbor, making it harder for pedestrians to react to avoid them.

Like, at all? Even if someone is walking on the tracks?

I think this is called being litigated to death.


Ann Arbor is the NIMBY capitol of Michigan.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How hard did the train strike that it threw someone from the pictured tracks into a river?
 
ar393
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

shastacola: Tr0mBoNe: Officials warned that newer Amtrak trains are quieter than previous ones and do not sound their air horns while traveling through Ann Arbor, making it harder for pedestrians to react to avoid them.

Like, at all? Even if someone is walking on the tracks?

I think this is called being litigated to death.

Ann Arbor is the NIMBY capitol of Michigan.


So the trains are more quiet....great...but do the people not feel the ground shake underneath them?
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People who walk on railroad bridges deserve no sympathy for train-related woes.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If only there was some way to tell where these giant, deadly, and silent trains might roam.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ar393: shastacola: Tr0mBoNe: Officials warned that newer Amtrak trains are quieter than previous ones and do not sound their air horns while traveling through Ann Arbor, making it harder for pedestrians to react to avoid them.

Like, at all? Even if someone is walking on the tracks?

I think this is called being litigated to death.

Ann Arbor is the NIMBY capitol of Michigan.

So the trains are more quiet....great...but do the people not feel the ground shake underneath them?



Yeah, I don't get it.  A "quieter" train is still a farking train.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw
 
Geotpf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Officials warned that newer Amtrak trains are quieter than previous ones and do not sound their air horns while traveling through Ann Arbor, making it harder for pedestrians to react to avoid them.

Like, at all? Even if someone is walking on the tracks?

I think this is called being litigated to death.


Quiet zones.

https://www.cpuc.ca.gov/industries-and-topics/rail-safety/rail-crossings-and-engineering/quiet-zone

Based on federal rule, local government agencies may restrict the usage of train horns at railroad crossings which meet specified criteria.

These crossings are then considered to be within a "Quiet Zone".  On approach to such crossings train locomotives are NOT required to sound their horns.  The Commission's Rail Crossings and Engineering Branch (RCEB) reviews notices of intent, establishment or continuation of Quiet Zones, and provides written comments to local authorities, focusing on safety concerns related to the potential for collisions between trains and the public.

As of 2013, there were 36 Established FRA Quiet Zones including 181 crossings.  Additionally, there were 5 corridors with Wayside Horns including 15 crossings.

From my experience, these sort of crossings have full length crossing barriers and possibly speakers that play a (less loud, aimed just at the street) recording of a train horn sound.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wussies. This is how you handle a train
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Have the pedestrians figured out what causes self-inflicted injuries or are they blaming the train?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ar393: shastacola: Tr0mBoNe: Officials warned that newer Amtrak trains are quieter than previous ones and do not sound their air horns while traveling through Ann Arbor, making it harder for pedestrians to react to avoid them.

Like, at all? Even if someone is walking on the tracks?

I think this is called being litigated to death.

Ann Arbor is the NIMBY capitol of Michigan.

So the trains are more quiet....great...but do the people not feel the ground shake underneath them?


No. You might feel the ground shake once the train is near you but by then it's too late. You're confusing the noise and rumble as you're waiting in your car at a crossing, where the train extends in both directions, to one that's a hundred feet down the tracks, where you might not even hear it let alone feel it.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Wussies. This is how you handle a train


Your mom knows how to handle a train...

/or so I've heard :)
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

shastacola: I can't believe they both survived.


They haven't yet.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I guess nobody was watching.  Anyone sitting in the train would have sounded the horn. Right?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When those beasts approach, you can feel the earth throb.  It is amazing, honestly, that they are generating enough power to do that.

However, I can see someone crossing a bridge not having sufficient warning, because in addition to being powerful, thry can be fast.

Maybe don't walk across a bridge for trains.
 
vonster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was wondering when these local "no horn" ordinances would bite them in the ass.
 
Oak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The fat kid grows up and marries Mystique.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: ar393: shastacola: Tr0mBoNe: Officials warned that newer Amtrak trains are quieter than previous ones and do not sound their air horns while traveling through Ann Arbor, making it harder for pedestrians to react to avoid them.

Like, at all? Even if someone is walking on the tracks?

I think this is called being litigated to death.

Ann Arbor is the NIMBY capitol of Michigan.

So the trains are more quiet....great...but do the people not feel the ground shake underneath them?

No. You might feel the ground shake once the train is near you but by then it's too late. You're confusing the noise and rumble as you're waiting in your car at a crossing, where the train extends in both directions, to one that's a hundred feet down the tracks, where you might not even hear it let alone feel it.



🎵 Listen to the jingle, the rumble and the roar.....🎶
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ar393: shastacola: Tr0mBoNe: Officials warned that newer Amtrak trains are quieter than previous ones and do not sound their air horns while traveling through Ann Arbor, making it harder for pedestrians to react to avoid them.

Like, at all? Even if someone is walking on the tracks?

I think this is called being litigated to death.

Ann Arbor is the NIMBY capitol of Michigan.

So the trains are more quiet....great...but do the people not feel the ground shake underneath them?


A quiet train is still pretty loud and makes the earth shake.
Walking on tracks is not very bright so nothing of value was damaged
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Officials warned that newer Amtrak trains are quieter than previous ones and do not sound their air horns while traveling through Ann Arbor, making it harder for pedestrians to react to avoid them.

I'll take "Central Points in Upcoming Lawsuits" for 500.
 
AFKobel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One time myself, my brother and a couple friends were hiking through the woods to go to a local capped dump to do some shooting.

It had snowed recently, so everything was blanketed in snow, and it was kind of windy and blustery.

For a stretch, you can walk along railroad tracks to get to the dump.  So, the four of us are marching along the railroad tracks for about 400/500 feet, head towards our destination.  It did not dawn on any of us that with the blanket of new snow, the woodland noises, and the wind, you probably wouldn't hear if a train was coming.

Onward we marched.

When we got to the spot where we were to depart the tracks, there was a trailhead off in the woods.   We left the tracks, and headed towards the trail head.   As we entered the woods, a trail came going the same direction we were walking, and you could not hear it until it was right on top of you.

I think if that trail came a minute earlier, none of us would have heard it coming up behind us.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AFKobel: One time myself, my brother and a couple friends were hiking through the woods to go to a local capped dump to do some shooting.

It had snowed recently, so everything was blanketed in snow, and it was kind of windy and blustery.

For a stretch, you can walk along railroad tracks to get to the dump.  So, the four of us are marching along the railroad tracks for about 400/500 feet, head towards our destination.  It did not dawn on any of us that with the blanket of new snow, the woodland noises, and the wind, you probably wouldn't hear if a train was coming.

Onward we marched.

When we got to the spot where we were to depart the tracks, there was a trailhead off in the woods.   We left the tracks, and headed towards the trail head.   As we entered the woods, a trail came going the same direction we were walking, and you could not hear it until it was right on top of you.

I think if that trail came a minute earlier, none of us would have heard it coming up behind us.


I hate noisy trails. They really ruin the hiking experience.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A kid from my old school use the tracks as a shortcut, the idiot always wore his headphones and listen to music, he never heard that train behind him
 
wxboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Officials warned that newer Amtrak trains are quieter than previous ones and do not sound their air horns while traveling through Ann Arbor, making it harder for pedestrians to react to avoid them.

Like, at all? Even if someone is walking on the tracks?

I think this is called being litigated to death.


I'm pretty sure horns (or whistles, to be pedantic) are still allowed in quiet zones in cases like this. Of course, in this case, the train would have been just coming out of a curve (in either direction) so there wouldn't have been much time for that anyway, especially if the train was at full speed.

The other stupid thing about this is that it took place here, on a bridge that formerly carried two tracks but now carries only one. That means all these idiots would have had to do is step to one side.
 
ar393
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: No. You might feel the ground shake once the train is near you but by then it's too late. You're confusing the noise and rumble as you're waiting in your car at a crossing, where the train extends in both directions, to one that's a hundred feet down the tracks, where you might not even hear it let alone feel it.


I'm saying it as a person that grew up about 1.5 miles from metro North trains and used to play on the tracks as a little kid. I've been taking or playing near trains for easily half my 42 years in the planet.

A place I may add an 8 year old died in 1997 because she fell, grounded herself, and was toasted. (Was a volunteer EMT in HS)
 
T Baggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The article got the "no horn" detail wrong; trains don't sound their horns near the accident, since there are no at-grade crossings, but there are plenty of other parts of the city where they blow their horn. Some NIMBY residents lobbied a few years ago for a study on how to end the use of horns, and options ranged from around $2.5 million to $8 million. The old west side whiners live in neighborhoods built in part because there was railroad transportation, and trains have been making noise there since 1838 (the city was founded in 1824).

On questions about hearing the other noise of the train, there's a bend in the track near the bridge, so the sound is muffled by trees, and there's a lot of background noise from nearby traffic, HVAC systems from the university, two helipads for the hospital a couple hundred feet from the tracks, and other sources.

Here's a google satellite view of the area they're talking about. I think they mean the eastern railroad bridge, rather than the western one; it's a very popular trespass point, as you can see from the paths on both sides of the track. There's a chain link fence preventing track access, which has a hole cut in it as soon as it's periodically repaired.
 
wxboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Also, the train wouldn't sound its horn basically at all through Ann Arbor anyway since there are few crossings. Lots of bridges over/under the tracks.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: MythDragon: Wussies. This is how you handle a train

Your mom knows how to handle a train...

/or so I've heard :)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Here's a google satellite view of the area they're talking about. I think they mean the eastern railroad bridge, rather than the western one; it's a very popular trespass point, as you can see from the paths on both sides of the track. There's a chain link fence preventing track access, which has a hole cut in it as soon as it's periodically repaired.


Man a couple hundred extra feet (from both bridges) there are foot/bike bridges they could have used
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder how long it took for their bruises to Go Blue.

#sorrynotsorry
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wxboy: Tr0mBoNe: Officials warned that newer Amtrak trains are quieter than previous ones and do not sound their air horns while traveling through Ann Arbor, making it harder for pedestrians to react to avoid them.

Like, at all? Even if someone is walking on the tracks?

I think this is called being litigated to death.

I'm pretty sure horns (or whistles, to be pedantic) are still allowed in quiet zones in cases like this. Of course, in this case, the train would have been just coming out of a curve (in either direction) so there wouldn't have been much time for that anyway, especially if the train was at full speed.

The other stupid thing about this is that it took place here, on a bridge that formerly carried two tracks but now carries only one. That means all these idiots would have had to do is step to one side.


Careful when the train derails just south-east of the bridge
 
Sentient
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
First a college kid jumps off a nearby rail bridge & drowns, now these two try to cross the river on another one & are nearly pushing up peonies.

Next up: residents demand Ann Arbor city council take action against railroad bridges
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
one was struck and launched into the Huron River

So free swimming lessons? Nice.
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Remember that faker chick who walked sitar'ded when going forward but could walk fine if she went backwards?

She'd be good to walk on the tracks with.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ar393: shastacola: Tr0mBoNe: Officials warned that newer Amtrak trains are quieter than previous ones and do not sound their air horns while traveling through Ann Arbor, making it harder for pedestrians to react to avoid them.

Like, at all? Even if someone is walking on the tracks?

I think this is called being litigated to death.

Ann Arbor is the NIMBY capitol of Michigan.

So the trains are more quiet....great...but do the people not feel the ground shake underneath them?


You might not. I take commuter rail to work most days, and freight and Amtrak goes through that station too.  I've timed it when I've seen freight trains coming, you can hear/feel it at about two seconds before it gets to you. That's a heavy freight at 50 mph or so. The Empire Builder (Amtrak) is a lot lighter and is usually going about 65, and you don't really have any warning with that until it's on top of you.  Actually watched a guy walking down the tracks who didn't hear the Amtrak coming and he dived out of the way at the very last moment-- the slipstream blew him all the way down the embankment.

Sure, if you had your ear to the rail, you'd feel it coming, but not if you're walking down the crossties.

/don't walk on the tracks
//or if you do, look over your shoulder a lot.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mock26: one was struck and launched into the Huron River

So free swimming lessons? Nice.


Flying lesson thrown in for free.  No refunds.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wxboy: The other stupid thing about this is that it took place here, on a bridge that formerly carried two tracks but now carries only one. That means all these idiots would have had to do is step to one side.


Yup, they had to have been on the tracks right next to an area that had plenty of room to walk on.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.