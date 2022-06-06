 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   The marketing for Top Gun has really gone too far   (theguardian.com) divider line
22
    More: Sad, United States Navy, killed pilot, Death Valley national park, exact cause of the deadly crash, Death Valley National Park, Mojave Desert, Richard Bullock, F-14 Tomcat  
•       •       •

1556 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2022 at 4:50 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bird strike?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What was his call sign?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: What was his call sign?


Wi Tu Lo ?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oof, that sucks.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Bird strike?


He flew below the hard deck.  I mean, it worked in the first movie.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They forgot to show him where the "EJECT" lever is located. Bummer.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I bet it shook his nerves and rattled his brain and he ended up in a great ball of fire.

/RIP, sailor.
//I don't have so much respect for the dead that I can't make a cheap joke
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess he went below the hard deck.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wonder what was going through his mind at the time.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Clash City Farker: What was his call sign?

Wi Tu Lo ?


I thought it was Bang Ding Ow!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: I wonder what was going through his mind at the time.


The windshield.
 
I AM BECOME DERP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Richard Bollocks" would be morale patch in the "Chuggin 19th."

RIP, sweet aviator with a ready-made call sign.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He took a wrong turn at Albuquerque.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Clash City Farker: What was his call sign?

Wi Tu Lo ?


compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: What was his call sign?


Obviously not Phoenix.
 
shroom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Another Super Hornet from Lemoore crashed in 2020, and this past October one from Naval Air Station China Lake crashed. Both pilots safely ejected, one near the Nevada border in Death Valley and the other in the Mojave desert, the AP said.

See, the Republicans are right, this is why we can't afford $28 million to address the baby formula shortage.  The Navy needs more fighters to crash.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: I guess he went below the hard deck.


The extra hard deck
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If the dude could not tell the difference between the ocean and the desert then he had no business being a Navy pilot.

/I am kidding!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lithobraking is a bad idea.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Any landing you can be scraped away from is, uhh...

Spectacular?
 
gremlin79
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dimensio: MythDragon: Bird strike?

He flew below the hard deck.  I mean, it worked in the first movie.


That's always bugged me.  When the instructor ducked under the hard deck, wouldn't that be a maneuver kill?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.