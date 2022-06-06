 Skip to content
(KSBY San Luis Obispo)   Man arrested for GTA (*avocado)   (ksby.com) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bulk Theft of Perishables would be a pretty cool band name
 
kbronsito
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Prob an inside job. Grower should check for a guacamole in his organization.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So like 5 avos?

When I learned how amazing avocadoes are, it was because my neighbor's huge tree hung over my driveway.  She couldn't get rid of those things fast enough.  She'd leave paper bags full of them on every front porch in the neighborhood.  I lived there for years with no idea what they cost in stores.  Then I moved for a better job.  What a shock.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least they didn't call it a vegetable.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"The avocados were reportedly returned to the ranch owner."

Seems he just borrowed the avocados
 
El_Dan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rounds was booked into the county jail and released without bail under the local court's extension of an emergency rule that eliminated bail for certain offenses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oh well, he's probably learned his lesson anyway. Definitely not stealing anything else to fund his meth habit after the avocado incident.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They found a bag of meth on the dashboard? Tell me your selling avocados for drugs without telling me.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A toast to the return
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do what you want in LA, SF, SD, Sac, wherever...

But DO NOT fark with the avocado and almond growers.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Munden: Bulk Theft of Perishables would be a pretty cool band name


my username is.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tasteme: They found a bag of meth on the dashboard? Tell me your selling avocados for drugs without telling me.


Meatheads will steal anything
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hahahaha

Reminds of when the cops stopped my dad took me and my bro when he checked on my uncle's store after the alarm went off, the cops came and accused him of stealing watermelons.

Context: Chicago 111th and Vincenes in the 80s. Dad is a black man

Cops: Well, well, well. Will you lookie here. Looks like we caught ourselves a couple of watermelons thieves!
Dad: What? These are my watermelons!
Cops: There's a truck full of watermelons right there.
Dad: How do you know those are not my watermelons?
Cops: Hands on the hood, smartass.

/My bro and I still call him a watermelon their from time to time
//Redneck bigoted neighbor used to LOVE that story
 
