We now have Desert Alligators, your move land down somewhere where everything kills ya
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's going to have to moisturize.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Going to to bet someone released a pet that got too big.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I originally read that as Dessert Alligator and am now thinking about the viability of an alligator made out of brownies and / or ice cream.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Going to to bet someone released a pet that got too big.


...and thought it would survive 'out there'.

I agree, this is likely a current pet that got loose or somebody realized that they couldn't keep this alligator any longer.

In either case, own up to the mistake being that you simply can't have an alligator there. You can't risk the release of an alligator into the desert like this. It's just cruel.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
First reaction. What? How is that even possible!!!

FTFA: "...spotted a gator at a trailer park"

Second reaction. Ah, yes, that makes much more sense.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I originally read that as Dessert Alligator and am now thinking about the viability of an alligator made out of brownies and / or ice cream.


It's less than you might think.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Alligator. Trailer park. West Texas.

The only thing surprising would be if there were less than 2 more of them in the area.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And then came the mountain platypuses.

/ platypi ?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i've never heard of desert gators but i have it on good authority that they can somehow adapt to icy rivers.


Fark user imageView Full Size


so who knows?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hoblit: NewportBarGuy: Going to to bet someone released a pet that got too big.

...and thought it would survive 'out there'.

I agree, this is likely a current pet that got loose or somebody realized that they couldn't keep this alligator any longer.

In either case, own up to the mistake being that you simply can't have an alligator there. You can't risk the release of an alligator into the desert like this. It's just cruel.


Is it better to introduce alligators to places without alligators but the climate has changed enough to support them?  Or just drive all the way to Florida and dump them in hopes they'll eat a "Florida Man".
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It is clear he was serving his Lord and Savior, GODZILLA, in a place that had not yet heard The Good News.
 
JRoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I originally read that as Dessert Alligator and am now thinking about the viability of an alligator made out of brownies and / or ice cream.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Mmm, dessert alligator.
 
Rob4127
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meanwhile, in El Paso:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
