(Yahoo)   Kyle Rittenhouse: I'm going to Texas A&M and "it's going to be awesome." Texas A&M - 'NO"   (news.yahoo.com)
265
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wouldn't he have had to have passed the third grade first?
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know that denying him an education is the best thing to do. I know nobody wants to be around him but he needs to realize that other people exist besides angry white guys.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"He has not been admitted as a student this summer or fall," Texas A&M spokesperson Kelly Brown said.

Not the safest thing to say to an acquitted murderer who still owns an assault rifle, and who has the backing of every Fox News viewer in America.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mrs. Snipes: I don't know that denying him an education is the best thing to do. I know nobody wants to be around him but he needs to realize that other people exist besides angry white guys.


The issue is he does know that, he just considers them targets.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Texas is perfect. There's a beautiful clock tower there.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mrs. Snipes: I don't know that denying him an education is the best thing to do. I know nobody wants to be around him but he needs to realize that other people exist besides angry white guys.


I'm sure Texas A&M students would feel safe attending classes with a well armed psychopath with a license to kill.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds more like Liberty University material.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: "He has not been admitted as a student this summer or fall," Texas A&M spokesperson Kelly Brown said.

Not the safest thing to say to an acquitted murderer who still owns an assault rifle, and who has the backing of every Fox News viewer in America.


And the death threats and doxxing begin...
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a weird grift
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I'm going to be going there, and it's going to be awesome," Rittenhouse said after donning a baseball cap with the university's insignia on it. "Beautiful campus, amazing people, amazing food."

Amazing food is right up there on my list of Things That Matter when you're looking at schools, that's for sure.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rittenhouse recently said he wanted to file lawsuits against media outlets and President Joe Biden for "defamation" after being inspired by the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp


He watched 2 people spill their guts about their dysfunctional relationship and it inspired him? That's farked up
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He doesn't strike me as someone who could even pass underwater basket weaving.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: He doesn't strike me as someone who could even pass underwater basket weaving.


But you get to pass your classes if your roommate dies - doesn't say you can't help them along with that.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Rittenhouse recently said he wanted to file lawsuits against media outlets and President Joe Biden for "defamation" after being inspired by the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp


He watched 2 people spill their guts about their dysfunctional relationship and it inspired him? That's farked up


Conservative victim complex, he likely thinks it is an easy win for free money...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cooldaddygroove: This is a weird grift


considering tuitions are generally like 40k a year now, not including food shelter and books, look at it as him thinking big
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

North_Central_Positronics: "I'm going to be going there, and it's going to be awesome," Rittenhouse said after donning a baseball cap with the university's insignia on it. "Beautiful campus, amazing people, amazing food."

Amazing food is right up there on my list of Things That Matter when you're looking at schools, that's for sure.


Nutrition is important to the learning process, that and proper sleep.

To bad many students get neither in favor of booze and late night parties
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
as much as i wish this mookwould disappear forever he Fox News  crowd keeps swooning over him like he's a hometown hero so all I can do isclench my tiny fists of rage and scream MAKE THIS STOP
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I'm sure Texas A&M students would feel safe attending classes with a well armed psychopath with a license to kill.


They wouldn't have chosen a school in TX if they didn't want that.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm going to be going there, and it's going to be awesome," Rittenhouse said after donning a baseball cap with the university's insignia on it. "Beautiful campus, amazing people, amazing food."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mrs. Snipes: I don't know that denying him an education is the best thing to do. I know nobody wants to be around him but he needs to realize that other people exist besides angry white guys.


Texas might not be the BEST place for that, but your point is valid.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, the only thing I can figure out is that he's trying to pressure the university into letting him in - and get tuition paid for as part of the settlement.  I'd be surprised if he's even applied, because that would leave a paper trail.  But "The university intentionally lost my application" shifts everyone's attention to the possible Liebral Conspicy, not "he scored a 5 on the SAT".  And let's be honest, universities will do virtually anything to avoid major public lawsuits, so A&M would fold quite quickly once the Poutrage Machine gets up to full rpms.  And it isn't like A&M is a stranger to stupid conservative farkstains as alumni (see: Perry, Rick*).

*How do you get a D in Meats.  I mean, yes, the D is a meat, but still...
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, he's certainly not going to get into UT with his history.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cooldaddygroove: This is a weird grift


Not really. A&M's rejection means the Texas legislature will pass a bill mandating his admission and free tuition.

It's always about step 3 ($$$ - Profit)
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: cooldaddygroove: This is a weird grift

Not really. A&M's rejection means the Texas legislature will pass a bill mandating his admission and free tuition.

It's always about step 3 ($$$ - Profit)


He could just say he's a Dr. and 22% of the country will buy it.  we live in hell.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Sounds more like Liberty University material.


If you want indoctrination and not education.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cooldaddygroove: GardenWeasel: cooldaddygroove: This is a weird grift

Not really. A&M's rejection means the Texas legislature will pass a bill mandating his admission and free tuition.

It's always about step 3 ($$$ - Profit)

He could just say he's a Dr. and 22% of the country will buy it.  we live in hell.


Works for Gorka.
 
MathProf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured college was part of the Matt Gaetz adoption scam: in-state tuition to a Florida school.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Rittenhouse recently said he wanted to file lawsuits against media outlets and President Joe Biden for "defamation" after being inspired by the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp


He watched 2 people spill their guts about their dysfunctional relationship and it inspired him? That's farked up


A man who walked on a double homicide suing for defamation, pretty much takes the cake.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: cooldaddygroove: GardenWeasel: cooldaddygroove: This is a weird grift

Not really. A&M's rejection means the Texas legislature will pass a bill mandating his admission and free tuition.

It's always about step 3 ($$$ - Profit)

He could just say he's a Dr. and 22% of the country will buy it.  we live in hell.

Works for Gorka.


Gorka is a Doctor on paper.  He has a successfully defended dissertation.  Now, the committee was essentially his high school jerk-off circle and the quality of the dissertation was about on par with a D undergraduate intro course paper.  But he did tick all the boxes.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Mrs. Snipes: I don't know that denying him an education is the best thing to do. I know nobody wants to be around him but he needs to realize that other people exist besides angry white guys.

Texas might not be the BEST place for that, but your point is valid.


He is just a bright eyed young white fellow with a promising life and career ahead of him, after all.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Sounds more like Liberty University material.


Yup, and maybe he can become Becki Falwell's new boy toy.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how he "donned the cap" like he's some elite athlete choosing his college.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Well, he's certainly not going to get into UT with his history.


Well, UT football is certainly looking for that killer instinct.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: fortheloveof: cooldaddygroove: GardenWeasel: cooldaddygroove: This is a weird grift

Not really. A&M's rejection means the Texas legislature will pass a bill mandating his admission and free tuition.

It's always about step 3 ($$$ - Profit)

He could just say he's a Dr. and 22% of the country will buy it.  we live in hell.

Works for Gorka.

Gorka is a Doctor on paper.  He has a successfully defended dissertation.  Now, the committee was essentially his high school jerk-off circle and the quality of the dissertation was about on par with a D undergraduate intro course paper.  But he did tick all the boxes.


No, he played at completing such. No actual academic center recognizes him as such. His paper deserves less consideration than my daughter's preschool homework and artwork.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrs. Snipes: I don't know that denying him an education is the best thing to do. I know nobody wants to be around him but he needs to realize that other people exist besides angry white guys.


He seems to be an expert in handling angry white guys.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Poor Little Murderer Boy can't function in society.

What a shame.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Kyle!

(NSFW Lyrics)

Shaggy - Go F**k Yourself (GFY) [Official Video]
Youtube xKl71SMVjxY
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May university of Texas will take the lad, even give him his own personal room in the bell tower.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it amusing that the party of "bootstraps" has turned into the party of maximum grifting for free money.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrs. Snipes: other people exist besides angry white guys.


Ummm, have you met many Aggies?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To get a degree in lying and blamology you need to go to Trump university...dumbass
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrs. Snipes: I don't know that denying him an education is the best thing to do. I know nobody wants to be around him but he needs to realize that other people exist besides angry white guys.


Isn't Texas A&M 20,000 White students and 100 Black student athletes?
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: fortheloveof: cooldaddygroove: GardenWeasel: cooldaddygroove: This is a weird grift

Not really. A&M's rejection means the Texas legislature will pass a bill mandating his admission and free tuition.

It's always about step 3 ($$$ - Profit)

He could just say he's a Dr. and 22% of the country will buy it.  we live in hell.

Works for Gorka.

Gorka is a Doctor on paper.  He has a successfully defended dissertation.  Now, the committee was essentially his high school jerk-off circle and the quality of the dissertation was about on par with a D undergraduate intro course paper.  But he did tick all the boxes.


sounds like he pulled a Sam Harris
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: "He has not been admitted as a student this summer or fall," Texas A&M spokesperson Kelly Brown said.

Not the safest thing to say to an acquitted murderer who still owns an assault rifle, and who has the backing of every Fox News viewer in America.


Don't worry Texas Republicans will have his back and pass a law demanding he be accepted as a student or they'll lock up the faculty.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should fit right in there, doesn't Texas A&M have a history with deranged morons and guns?  Something about a Bell Tower?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rittenhouse is just now starting to understand that this is what will happen to him for the rest of his life. Nobody will want to be around him, companies won't hire him, and he's going to be ostracized from society pretty much everywhere.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrs. Snipes: I don't know that denying him an education is the best thing to do. I know nobody wants to be around him but he needs to realize that other people exist besides angry white guys.


..... I am not sure if you are clear who attends Texas Agricultural and Mechanical.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Sounds more like Liberty University material.


Yup. Two months from now this fat-faced little incel will have an honorary doctorate from Liberty University in Racial Studies.
 
scanson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is A & M - I remember going there on a college tour in high school ( Parents made me at least look at one other school besides my first choice, and I was still pretending I wanted to be a veterinarian, so it made sense.).

There was some forum where there were students talking about their experience, and there was a black student who said she wished she had gone to a HBCU instead because she didn't feel connected etc. and the white guy was like 'maybe it was on you to fit in' and such.

I didn't quite grok what was happening at the time, but lol at That school being like 'no way rittenloser.'

I guess it'll be Hillsdale or bust.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: OdradekRex: Sounds more like Liberty University material.

Yup. Two months from now this fat-faced little incel will have an honorary doctorate from Liberty University in Racial Studies.


Rittenhouse is gonna have a biatch of a time getting hired by anyone. No company is gonna want to take on that baggage.
 
