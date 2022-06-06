 Skip to content
(CBC)   Beijing's streak of Toddler Diplomacy continues with a game of I'm Not Touching You over the Pacific   (cbc.ca) divider line
15
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chinese Navy Issues Angry Warning to US Plane in South China Sea - Audio Recording
Youtube OaKbZW0pqkM


Bonus: @ 2:05 a cat joins the conversation.
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
China defended its military pilots on Monday, saying they acted properly and were protecting its sovereignty

That includes Vancouver, right eh?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
china will be gone soon
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't piss us off you hoser, eh.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Chinese J-16 accelerated and cut in front of the Australian plane, releasing chaff with small bits of aluminum that was sucked into the latter's engine,

Chaff is supposed to be used as a countermeasure against missiles or defense against radar. Purposely flying in front of another aircraft and releasing chaff like that is very dangerous and life-threating and should be considered an act of aggression.
 
Bondith
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tasteme: Chinese J-16 accelerated and cut in front of the Australian plane, releasing chaff with small bits of aluminum that was sucked into the latter's engine,

Chaff is supposed to be used as a countermeasure against missiles or defense against radar. Purposely flying in front of another aircraft and releasing chaff like that is very dangerous and life-threating and should be considered an act of aggression.


China's gone soft.  They used to ram their entire plane into the turbines.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: china will be gone soon


Just like covid
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Embargo china.  No more buying from or selling to them.  Let russia and china be their own mutual and solo trade partners.  Nuke any country other than russia and china that trades with russia or china.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Embargo china.  No more buying from or selling to them.  Let russia and china be their own mutual and solo trade partners.  Nuke any country other than russia and china that trades with russia or china.


That's almost cute.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Comparted to the "Toddler Diplomacy" of the US launching missiles into the ocean to "show" China and N Korea a thing or two, subby?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: AmbassadorBooze: Embargo china.  No more buying from or selling to them.  Let russia and china be their own mutual and solo trade partners.  Nuke any country other than russia and china that trades with russia or china.

That's almost cute.


Is buying things from russia or china helping things?  Just 50 more years and we can bring western democracy to china?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Kriggerel: AmbassadorBooze: Embargo china.  No more buying from or selling to them.  Let russia and china be their own mutual and solo trade partners.  Nuke any country other than russia and china that trades with russia or china.

That's almost cute.

Is buying things from russia or china helping things?  Just 50 more years and we can bring western democracy to china?


No, it's cute that anyone thinks it's even POSSIBLE to disengage our economies from cheap Chinese crap this late in the malignancy. China is so deeply integrated in every single aspect of the western world's economy that it's the equivalent to Stage 5 malignancy. Even with chemo, surgery and radiotherapy, it's terminal at this point.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
First time I've ever heard of chaff being used in the FOD-the-other-guy's-engines role.

/ Not a bad idea actually.  Funny too.
 
p51d007
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You think China gives one flying banana what the Canadian PM says?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

p51d007: You think China gives one flying banana what the Canadian PM says?


Which is exactly why they're harassing Canadian and Australian planes.
 
