 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   You know, I'm starting to think that the stars of "Tiger King" weren't really a particularly good set of people   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
30
    More: Obvious, Associated Press, Endangered species, Animal rights, Animal welfare, Tiger King, Conservation biology, controversial wild animal trainer Friday, South Carolina  
•       •       •

1323 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 06 Jun 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The only decent ones were missing limbs and Doc I think was probably a lot like Joe for a lot of things (besides the possibility of murder for hire) like basically running a sex cult of brainwashed women. Joe just couldn't afford to keep a Harlem of young boys.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Intrepid00: The only decent ones were missing limbs and Doc I think was probably a lot like Joe for a lot of things (besides the possibility of murder for hire) like basically running a sex cult of brainwashed women. Joe just couldn't afford to keep a Harlem of young boys.


Pretty much

The guy who was hired to work on Joe's campaign who unfortunately had front row seats to Joe's partner's suicide I also feel sorry for
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somewhere, Carole Baskin mumbles quietly to herself "There can only be one."
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: Somewhere, Carole Baskin mumbles quietly to herself "There can only be one."


That's clearly her actual goal. She knows it's eventually going to be banned so why not her and get others to pay donate to her animal hoarding and at a massive tax benefit.

She's clearly the smartest of all the scum bags.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to think that exploiting criminal activity or personal tragedy for reality TV isn't a particularly good approach for entertainment.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Somewhere, Carole Baskin mumbles quietly to herself "There can only be one."


Maybe, but there's no reason to lose our heads about it...
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are on a reality show and you're not a paid actor then you are, by default, a terrible person.

And yes, many of them are, in fact, paid actors.  Watching TV with grandma a long time ago I sat through two reality shows in a row.  One guy appeared in an episode about home renovation as a handyman and then, in the very next show, he was an assistant to a bounty hunter or something along those lines.  Didn't even dye his hair or try to hide it, either, but at least he was getting a paycheck (better ye - two paychecks) out of it... which I can kind of respect... at least more than anyone stupid enough to do it for free.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Private_Citizen: Somewhere, Carole Baskin mumbles quietly to herself "There can only be one."

That's clearly her actual goal. She knows it's eventually going to be banned so why not her and get others to pay donate to her animal hoarding and at a massive tax benefit.

She's clearly the smartest of all the scum bags.


She already got rid of her husband.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could stand to get to know the nanny a little better.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Somewhere, Carole Baskin mumbles quietly to herself "There can only be one."


As she pours sardine juice into a squirt gun.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: She's clearly the smartest of all the scum bags.


I mean it's not like she's get away with murder smart...
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: I'm starting to think that exploiting criminal activity or personal tragedy for reality TV isn't a particularly good approach for entertainment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"This photo is definitely going to come back to haunt me," thought the tiger.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: If you are on a reality show and you're not a paid actor then you are, by default, a terrible person.

And yes, many of them are, in fact, paid actors.  Watching TV with grandma a long time ago I sat through two reality shows in a row.  One guy appeared in an episode about home renovation as a handyman and then, in the very next show, he was an assistant to a bounty hunter or something along those lines.  Didn't even dye his hair or try to hide it, either, but at least he was getting a paycheck (better ye - two paychecks) out of it... which I can kind of respect... at least more than anyone stupid enough to do it for free.


To be fair, I could see someone working as both a bounty hunter and a handyman. Both are irregular jobs that you only get called for when necessary.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It is always good to remember it's possible for everyone in a story to be awful.

NephilimNexus: And yes, many of them are, in fact, paid actors. Watching TV with grandma a long time ago I sat through two reality shows in a row. One guy appeared in an episode about home renovation as a handyman and then, in the very next show, he was an assistant to a bounty hunter or something along those lines. Didn't even dye his hair or try to hide it, either, but at least he was getting a paycheck (better ye - two paychecks) out of it... which I can kind of respect... at least more than anyone stupid enough to do it for free.


I remember an actor/comic that used to talk about how to make ends meet he'd do parts on Jerry Springer type talk shows (including Jerry's).  Wasn't a big name and the name I have forgotten, but got big enough to do interviews and talked about it.
 
eKonk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: The only decent ones were missing limbs and Doc I think was probably a lot like Joe for a lot of things (besides the possibility of murder for hire) like basically running a sex cult of brainwashed women. Joe just couldn't afford to keep a Harlem of young boys.


Every time I see the expression "a Harlem of young boys" I start wondering -

How many young boys is a Harlem?  I mean, is it the number of young boys who live in Harlem? Or is it the whole population of Harlem, but we're assuming every one of them is a young boy?  Or is it the total number of young boys you could physically place into Harlem? Or is it some other number, like maybe just 125 for the 125th St. Station?  Or maybe....

You know what, I don't want to know the real answer. It's like hearing two opera ladies singing in Italian, it's probably best if you never know...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mmojo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: If you are on a reality show and you're not a paid actor then you are, by default, a terrible person.

And yes, many of them are, in fact, paid actors.  Watching TV with grandma a long time ago I sat through two reality shows in a row.  One guy appeared in an episode about home renovation as a handyman and then, in the very next show, he was an assistant to a bounty hunter or something along those lines.  Didn't even dye his hair or try to hide it, either, but at least he was getting a paycheck (better ye - two paychecks) out of it... which I can kind of respect... at least more than anyone stupid enough to do it for free.


I starred in one and my wife was in two. We got two cars and a really big house out of the deal.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: [Fark user image image 425x239]
"This photo is definitely going to come back to haunt me," thought the tiger.


Is that actually a liger?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have a zoo owner (entire family) in my corner of NJ. He's a MAGA GOP state assemblyman that just announced he's not running again and his wife is now looking to become a county commissioner. I would love for Netflix to do a documentary on them as I'm confident it's just as potentially exciting as Tiger King.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Also, a lot of folks inside the zoological community can tell you that "Dr." Bhagavan Antle is neither a "doctor" of any kind, nor is his actual first name even "Bhagavan".


He is just plain, old Kevin Antle.
Only thing I have to give him props for is that he found unique way to more snu-snu than most ordinary men are able to without having to pay the going market rates. Even with keeping them in separate houses, I bet he's saving money in the long run. :P
 
tothekor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: EdgeRunner: [Fark user image image 425x239]
"This photo is definitely going to come back to haunt me," thought the tiger.

Is that actually a liger?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure pointing out how vile these people are was the point of the show. Wasn't the subtitle "Murder and Mayhem?"
I doubt the feds would be involved if this hadn't been a hit on netflix and raised these assholes' profiles.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I'm pretty sure pointing out how vile these people are was the point of the show. Wasn't the subtitle "Murder and Mayhem?"
I doubt the feds would be involved if this hadn't been a hit on netflix and raised these assholes' profiles.


You're mixed up in all kinds of shady deals and when a documentary crew shows up and wants to embed themselves in your life and you say yes

Special kind of stupid.
 
Earthen [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"to face federal money laundering charges"

He's done.  You don't get charged with that unless they know they get a conviction.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: You're mixed up in all kinds of shady deals and when a documentary crew shows up and wants to embed themselves in your life and you say yes

Special kind of stupid.


Yeah, where were the fake names and false mustaches? Amateurs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: moothemagiccow: I'm pretty sure pointing out how vile these people are was the point of the show. Wasn't the subtitle "Murder and Mayhem?"
I doubt the feds would be involved if this hadn't been a hit on netflix and raised these assholes' profiles.

You're mixed up in all kinds of shady deals and when a documentary crew shows up and wants to embed themselves in your life and you say yes

Special kind of stupid.


I'm not surprised. They were all narcissists.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eKonk: Intrepid00: The only decent ones were missing limbs and Doc I think was probably a lot like Joe for a lot of things (besides the possibility of murder for hire) like basically running a sex cult of brainwashed women. Joe just couldn't afford to keep a Harlem of young boys.

Every time I see the expression "a Harlem of young boys" I start wondering -

How many young boys is a Harlem?  I mean, is it the number of young boys who live in Harlem? Or is it the whole population of Harlem, but we're assuming every one of them is a young boy?  Or is it the total number of young boys you could physically place into Harlem? Or is it some other number, like maybe just 125 for the 125th St. Station?  Or maybe....

You know what, I don't want to know the real answer. It's like hearing two opera ladies singing in Italian, it's probably best if you never know...


About this many, give or take.
content.sportslogos.netView Full Size
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This was the only thing I watched regarding that trainwreck. really glad I didn't succumb to the insanity of it all.

Netflix's Tiger King Pitch Meeting
Youtube DeRmuqspqco
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.