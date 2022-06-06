 Skip to content
Well, at least there wasn't a guy running in front of the couple as the picture was taken
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must not have paid the "no interruption" fee....

//this is disney, after all
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I know where I want my ashes spread.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Now I know where I want my ashes spread.


On that employee? Me too...
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If that's the couple, then getting them back together is going to be a TALL order.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A relative of the employee told the French tabloid Le Parisien that the platform is off-limits because it is used for fireworks displays. The worker warned the couple beforehand, the relative said.

Ummm, I don't see any fireworks there. I could understand if there was a bunch set up, but just because they are set off from there, doesn't mean the platform is full of firework radiation.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
oh no. anyway.
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What a dips hit.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
♫  D-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E ♫
 
TWX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"...and offer to make it right."

There's no such thing as truly making-right what should be a once-in-a-lifetime moment.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Now I know where I want my ashes spread.


imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who in their right mind goes to Disneyland?!
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"But we shoot fireworks from there"
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TWX: "...and offer to make it right."

There's no such thing as truly making-right what should be a once-in-a-lifetime moment.


Oh please.  Disney will just comp them one of their ludicrous marriage packages.  Maybe if they come to the states, they'll give 'em a night in the Cinderella suite.

They'll get over it.  And they'll have an interesting story to tell.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TWX: "...and offer to make it right."

There's no such thing as truly making-right what should be a once-in-a-lifetime moment.


i suspect disney has the money and pull to 1-up whatever white jeans, shoes and tee guy had planned.

Also there is a good chance this won't be the only time at least one of them goes through this.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like instead of a boring proposal they got something to complain about for the rest of their lives.

(My own proposal: "We should probably get married then."  "OK, I guess."
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TWX: "...and offer to make it right."

There's no such thing as truly making-right what should be a once-in-a-lifetime moment.


Disney Scientitians will remove all memories of the event from the couple and leave them at a bus station in Nebraska.
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Who in their right mind goes to Disneyland?!


Prior to COVID-19 about 150 million admissions were sold annually to Disney parks worldwide.  And this is rounding down to account for those people that visit more than one Disney park in a year.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What did you expect...he's French.
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pershing123: Sounds to me like instead of a boring proposal they got something to complain about for the rest of their lives.

(My own proposal: "We should probably get married then."  "OK, I guess."


I thought for just a second the story was going to take a different turn when the employee told them "this would be a better place to take a picture." Then I realized how the French work.
 
KB202
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whatever. It was a fake proposal for their social media feeds, anyway. She told him six months ago that she wanted a proposal in front of the castle so she could tell everyone it was a surprise magical fairy tale moment, and she picked out their outfits.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey at least she wasn't farking goofy about it
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fano: Pershing123: Sounds to me like instead of a boring proposal they got something to complain about for the rest of their lives.

(My own proposal: "We should probably get married then."  "OK, I guess."

I thought for just a second the story was going to take a different turn when the employee told them "this would be a better place to take a picture." Then I realized how the French work.


35 hours a week and take July off?
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Should have gone to Universal Studios

Mallrats Marriage
Youtube _bK7hDZcEcw


/everyone wants Mister Toad's Wild Ride
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A staffer grabs the ring box from his hands and motions the couple off the platform

Yup. I believe you'd get your ass kicked for doing something like that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yikes! That is you really like the proposal that I made to my first wife. I had bought a bass guitar at a pawnshop, but when I got at home I realize the neck was warped. So she came with me when I took it back, and because they wouldn't give me a refund, I said "Well, you wanna buy a ring and get married or something?"
She said yes.
I should've kept the guitar.
 
steklo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A marriage proposal should be somewhere romantic. Disney is probably the most un-romantic place on Earth.

Doesn't really matter, they'll be divorced in a few years anyway.
 
hammettman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MythDragon: A relative of the employee told the French tabloid Le Parisien that the platform is off-limits because it is used for fireworks displays. The worker warned the couple beforehand, the relative said.

Ummm, I don't see any fireworks there. I could understand if there was a bunch set up, but just because they are set off from there, doesn't mean the platform is full of firework radiation.


Yes, but he warned them!

In my, now common, alternate universe view of news reports, the proposal actually happens during the fireworks show, whereupon the guy aptly proposes, well-timed during the rapid-fire launches of the rockets, and as he awaits his answer, Disney Buzzkill-Employee carelessly runs up onto the platform, only to get struck in the crotch by a Midnight Blue Pinwheel rocket, rendering him babbling in pain and shouting "park rules pro-pro-prohibit..." as the night sky above erupts in color and as we look on, the proposal is accepted and the couple kiss.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But but but but if they're not on that platform, how are they gonna grab attention?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TWX: "...and offer to make it right."

There's no such thing as truly making-right what should be a once-in-a-lifetime moment.


Free month of Disney-Plus or whatever it's called?
 
Shmanger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: ♫  D-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E ♫


Donald fark!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: [Fark user image image 850x675]

If that's the couple, then getting them back together is going to be a TALL order.


Yeah, that relationship went to shiat
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: A relative of the employee told the French tabloid Le Parisien that the platform is off-limits because it is used for fireworks displays. The worker warned the couple beforehand, the relative said.

Ummm, I don't see any fireworks there. I could understand if there was a bunch set up, but just because they are set off from there, doesn't mean the platform is full of firework radiation.


It's off limits to the public, it doesn't matter what reason they give!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: A relative of the employee told the French tabloid Le Parisien that the platform is off-limits because it is used for fireworks displays. The worker warned the couple beforehand, the relative said.

Ummm, I don't see any fireworks there. I could understand if there was a bunch set up, but just because they are set off from there, doesn't mean the platform is full of firework radiation.


The fireworks don't just go off because of Disney magic. The platform probably has various electrical connections built in.

Not something you want getting gummed up.
 
