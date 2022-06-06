 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Great news for environmentalists in NY as well as for serial killers looking to dispose of evidence   (wnbf.com) divider line
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Huh. I was hoping they discovered Tar Pits like LA.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, hopefully this helps to kick start approval in all of the states.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'll be back, but I'm coming as fuel...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Outer Worlds used human fertilizer to great effect.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
that's sad the NY state catholic thing mentioned in the TFA is against it. read the bible, it will read "ashes to ashes" in different forms several times. from whence we came we should return. cemeteries are the height of mankind's vanity.
 
mononymous
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh Thank GOD.

The bodies were really starting to stack up.
 
The Brains
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: that's sad the NY state catholic thing mentioned in the TFA is against it. read the bible, it will read "ashes to ashes" in different forms several times. from whence we came we should return. cemeteries are the height of mankind's vanity.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size



Trips around New Orleans cemeteries will confirm that
 
bronskrat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not everyone is for this

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
alitaki
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My wife has repeatedly told me that she's having me cremated and then turning my ashes into a diamond. I guess that's a sweet gesture, but I'm kinda worried that if the value of one shoots up, she might start adding special ingredients to my dinner.
 
p51d007
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Our first step before...

archive.nerdist.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

alitaki: My wife has repeatedly told me that she's having me cremated and then turning my ashes into a diamond. I guess that's a sweet gesture, but I'm kinda worried that if the value of one shoots up, she might start adding special ingredients to my dinner.


If she hasn't killed you yet I wouldn't worry about it
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: that's sad the NY state catholic thing mentioned in the TFA is against it. read the bible, it will read "ashes to ashes" in different forms several times. from whence we came we should return. cemeteries are the height of mankind's vanity.


Ashes is dirt.
 
ypsifly
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

p51d007: Our first step before...

[archive.nerdist.com image 850x477]


"The compost pile is made out of people!"
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: I'll be back, but I'm coming as fuel...

[Fark user image 259x194]


(Actually, oil...my bad.)
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Even if the body is in a compost pile, they can test the DNA and find a match for the people Subby killed.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.