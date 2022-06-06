 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   The Uvalde police weren't the first to respond late to a school shooting. They were just the worst liars about it   (npr.org) divider line
71
    More: Fail, Columbine High School massacre, Police, School shooting, Columbine High School, prior mass shootings, solo officer, school district police, law enforcement's delay  
•       •       •

2234 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2022 at 10:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Funny, how this country can invade Korea, Viet nam, Falklands, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, at the drop of a military contract, but protecting our own children on our own soil is much more likely not to happen.

Kids, if you have to dial 911, and want responders, tell them the peep is a 13 year old black kid with a supersoaker.

You be out of there is 5 minutes
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cops taking too long to respond and take action during a shooting like this is bad.  Really, really bad.

But you know what's worse?

Cops having to respond to these types of shootings at all.  Train the cops better by all means, train them over and over and over and over again to go after the shooter at all costs, even the cost of their own lives, because that's what they're farking there for.  You protect students first and foremost by not letting the goddamn shooter(s) keep killing them.

But you protect the students best by making it harder for psycho farks to legally buy farking assault rifles without a background check, without a waiting period, without a reasonable age limit, without a license, without a registry, and without red flag laws.  Could these have stopped the Uvalde shooter?  Probably -- or at least it would have slowed him the hell down, because he walked into a gun shop, purchased two AR-15s, and walked out with them, no goddamn questions asked.

You need a license, which requires training and education over the course of 1-2 years before you're allowed to drive a car on your own, and you need to register whatever car you buy, and cars aren't even primarily designed as deadly weapons.  Why in the everloving fark can someone just buy a goddamn gun without anything more than a cursory check of ID, as if they're buying a pack of smokes or a case of beer?  Because the right (of a well regulated militia) to bear arms is enshrined in the constitution?

This is what defending that (misunderstood) right to the exclusion of all common sense gets you:  Dead children all over the farking place.  This is the price of your apoplectic demand not to take away your precious toys.  This is the value you place on your own children's lives: Less valuable than a gun.

It's no the only reason the rest of the world thinks the US is batshiat insane, but it's a biggun.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why does a school district have a police department?   They really can't wait until they're adults to put them in prison?  What a country.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops: let's be brutal assholes to everyone every chance we get.
Also also cops: let's kill minorities and laugh about it! Hahaha!
Also also also cops: Omg a kid will a gun! Abandon ship! Flee for your lives! Run! Run away! Aaaaaa!
🙄
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The time that cops figured out that guns were more important than them.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the photo they picked for the article was a row of cowards in body armor for no reason but to intimidate the population.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Funny, how this country can invade Korea, Viet nam, Falklands, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, at the drop of a military contract, but protecting our own children on our own soil is much more likely not to happen.

Kids, if you have to dial 911, and want responders, tell them the peep is a 13 year old black kid with a supersoaker.

You be out of there is 5 minutes


Falklands? The worst the U.S. did was block trade to Argentina and sell missiles to the U.K.. Did I miss a history lesson?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Columbine changed everything.

Narrator: Columbine didn't change a farking thing.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and the Good Guy With A Gun Narrative forever goes POOF...
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This goes all the way back to  Kitty Genovese. Woman lays dying, farking cops claimed that no one called it in. Truthfully-- it had been reported multiple times.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shotgun Justice: I love the photo they picked for the article was a row of cowards in body armor for no reason but to intimidate the population.


Expect more of the same. The cops basically abandoned kids to die while everyone was watching, and that's not something that goes away on its own.
Cops tend to maintain order by fear...and once locals lose their fear of the cops then everything changes.
Cops need to make sure everyone is afraid of them, and they're getting worried that they're losing control of the situation.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So tiring how they keep framing this as a matter of training -- we just need better training.

Now amount of training can prepare law enforcement to quickly and effectively respond to these chaotic situations. The only solution is fewer guns.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: vudukungfu: Funny, how this country can invade Korea, Viet nam, Falklands, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, at the drop of a military contract, but protecting our own children on our own soil is much more likely not to happen.

Kids, if you have to dial 911, and want responders, tell them the peep is a 13 year old black kid with a supersoaker.

You be out of there is 5 minutes

Falklands? The worst the U.S. did was block trade to Argentina and sell missiles to the U.K.. Did I miss a history lesson?


Probably meant Grenada
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Funny, how this country can invade Korea, Viet nam, Falklands, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, at the drop of a military contract, but protecting our own children on our own soil is much more likely not to happen.

Kids, if you have to dial 911, and want responders, tell them the peep is a 13 year old black kid with a supersoaker.

You be out of there is 5 minutes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As reports have indicated, the school district's police chief believed that there was no longer an active threat and that the situation at the school was a barricaded-suspect situation.

That logic makes zero sense to me. Unless everyone is present and accounted for, how can one come to that conclusion?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: This goes all the way back to  Kitty Genovese. Woman lays dying, farking cops claimed that no one called it in. Truthfully-- it had been reported multiple times.


It's disturbing that for decades it was used as proof that citizens don't care about each other
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do remember at the Parkland shooting there was a cop sitting outside while the kid was shooting up the place.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: As reports have indicated, the school district's police chief believed that there was no longer an active threat and that the situation at the school was a barricaded-suspect situation.

That logic makes zero sense to me. Unless everyone is present and accounted for, how can one come to that conclusion?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've critiqued the wannabe military mentality of a lot cops before and I will gain. They are not the tactical genius Navy Seals in waiting they imagine themselves to be.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFY,FTA:Confusion, chaos and wrong informationabsolute cowardice appears to have contributed to law enforcement's delay in stopping the gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Why does a school district have a police department?   They really can't wait until they're adults to put them in prison?  What a country.


I think it's a rural thing.  The Uvalde School District is the size of Rhode Island and crosses multiple county lines.  Ideally, schools wouldn't need police, but this is the US after all so instead of dealing with interdepartmental jurisdiction issues, they give them a police department.  It'd explain why their training/response was so sh*tty.  They're school cops that don't ever really expect to do much except misdemeanor paperwork and pose for GI Joe photos in their tac gear.
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Funny, how this country can invade Korea, Viet nam, Falklands, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, at the drop of a military contract, but protecting our own children on our own soil is much more likely not to happen.

Kids, if you have to dial 911, and want responders, tell them the peep is a 13 year old black kid with a supersoaker.

You be out of there is 5 minutes


I watched the generals walk in and out of the 101st ABN DIV Headquarters from September 11, 2001, until the day I deployed, March 1, 2003. We cycled up and down a dozen times between those two dates, stressing our spouses out along the way, waiting to see what we'd do. I get what you're saying, but not much happens militarily at the drop of a hat.

/tip of the spear and Special Ops excepted
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: This goes all the way back to  Kitty Genovese. Woman lays dying, farking cops claimed that no one called it in. Truthfully-- it had been reported multiple times.


I remember learning about that one (the "official" story at the time, not what was later was found to be true) in two different psych courses.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: So tiring how they keep framing this as a matter of training -- we just need better training.

Now amount of training can prepare law enforcement to quickly and effectively respond to these chaotic situations. The only solution is fewer guns.


This is a simple acceptance that the US is never going to do anything about the problem. They are complaining that the situation is so normal that police shouldn't still be making the same mistakes, they've had so much time to practice.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: AppleOptionEsc: vudukungfu: Funny, how this country can invade Korea, Viet nam, Falklands, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, at the drop of a military contract, but protecting our own children on our own soil is much more likely not to happen.

Kids, if you have to dial 911, and want responders, tell them the peep is a 13 year old black kid with a supersoaker.

You be out of there is 5 minutes

Falklands? The worst the U.S. did was block trade to Argentina and sell missiles to the U.K.. Did I miss a history lesson?

Probably meant Grenada


Probably Welsh.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a cop is a Republican wet dream. You bear no responsibility, siphon huge amounts of taxpayer money into your pockets or just waste it, get to bully and intimidate at will, face no repercussions, and face no questions from the public at large, only adoration.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Being a cop is a Republican wet dream. You bear no responsibility, siphon huge amounts of taxpayer money into your pockets or just waste it, get to bully and intimidate at will, face no repercussions, and face no questions from the public at large, only adoration.


...and they're hiring!
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Train all you want, doesn't matter.

The absolute worst thing that can possibly happen to a cop for failing to respond to a shooter quickly (or at all), is to be fired.
That's it, the end. No criminal or civil penalties. Hell, most of the time the union will keep the cops job anyway.

It's funny to think if the military had this kind of rule.
"Nah sarge, I'm not going into that building, we spotted some guys with guns in there. I quit!"

How did we end up with qualified immunity at the same time as no duty to act?
Worst timeline.
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Being a cop is a Republican wet dream. You bear no responsibility, siphon huge amounts of taxpayer money into your pockets or just waste it, get to bully and intimidate at will, face no repercussions, and face no questions from the public at large, only adoration.


Don't forget about that juicy civil asset forfeiture and all the margarita machines it can buy.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: "Nah sarge, I'm not going into that building, we spotted some guys with guns in there. I quit!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: buster_v: This goes all the way back to  Kitty Genovese. Woman lays dying, farking cops claimed that no one called it in. Truthfully-- it had been reported multiple times.

I remember learning about that one (the "official" story at the time, not what was later was found to be true) in two different psych courses.


The fact that you were taught the false narrative from which psychologists were attempting to draw (inevitably faulty) conclusions, should probably come up in future psych courses.

Excellent example of some kind of bias or another.

Some psych PhD finally got the keystone for their thesis on diffusion of responsibility and the rest was (re-written) history.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: I do remember at the Parkland shooting there was a cop sitting outside while the kid was shooting up the place.


And, I was reminded he got his full pay and bonus, and parting gifts when the city tried to fire him. Thanks to the FoP.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I've critiqued the wannabe military mentality of a lot cops before and I will gain. They are not the tactical genius Navy Seals in waiting they imagine themselves to be.


True...but the cops keep pretending otherwise.
More and more people are starting to realize tho that cops are cowards, they're really NOT ready for an actual fight (esp on even terms) and the cops are part of the problem, not the solution.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police are thugs who can't handle someone that fires back? Fetch me my fainting couch.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Train all you want, doesn't matter.

The absolute worst thing that can possibly happen to a cop for failing to respond to a shooter quickly (or at all), is to be fired.
That's it, the end. No criminal or civil penalties. Hell, most of the time the union will keep the cops job anyway.

It's funny to think if the military had this kind of rule.
"Nah sarge, I'm not going into that building, we spotted some guys with guns in there. I quit!"

How did we end up with qualified immunity at the same time as no duty to act?
Worst timeline.


Police training:
Watch 45 hours of footage of Traffic Stops Gone Wrong.
Hit the range.
Get tased and pepper sprayed.
Receive Certification

You can add 900 hours of mandatory de-escallation training and 20,000 hours of crisis management, but that first foundational training they got in the academy says "You're heroes and you deserve to go home to your family.  Protect your brothers in blue.  Everyone else is a threat." and it overrides most everything else when the rubber hits the road.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Funny, how this country can invade Korea, Viet nam, Falklands, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, at the drop of a military contract, but protecting our own children on our own soil is much more likely not to happen.

Kids, if you have to dial 911, and want responders, tell them the peep is a 13 year old black kid with a supersoaker.

You be out of there is 5 minutes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm starting to get the impression that the 12 year old children probably spent more time training for this specific scenario than the cops do.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: vudukungfu: Funny, how this country can invade Korea, Viet nam, Falklands, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, at the drop of a military contract, but protecting our own children on our own soil is much more likely not to happen.

Kids, if you have to dial 911, and want responders, tell them the peep is a 13 year old black kid with a supersoaker.

You be out of there is 5 minutes

[Fark user image 425x433]


CRT would also work.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: AppleOptionEsc: vudukungfu: Funny, how this country can invade Korea, Viet nam, Falklands, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, at the drop of a military contract, but protecting our own children on our own soil is much more likely not to happen.

Kids, if you have to dial 911, and want responders, tell them the peep is a 13 year old black kid with a supersoaker.

You be out of there is 5 minutes

Falklands? The worst the U.S. did was block trade to Argentina and sell missiles to the U.K.. Did I miss a history lesson?

Probably meant Grenada


Grenada was our greatest military success under Gipper!  Beirut? What's a Beirut?  But Grenada, we swooped in and captured that secret military runway Dan Rather stood on the week before.  Clint Eastwood made a movie about it.   Very early MAGA moment.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

2wolves: New Rising Sun: AppleOptionEsc: vudukungfu: Funny, how this country can invade Korea, Viet nam, Falklands, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, at the drop of a military contract, but protecting our own children on our own soil is much more likely not to happen.

Kids, if you have to dial 911, and want responders, tell them the peep is a 13 year old black kid with a supersoaker.

You be out of there is 5 minutes

Falklands? The worst the U.S. did was block trade to Argentina and sell missiles to the U.K.. Did I miss a history lesson?

Probably meant Grenada

Probably Welsh.


And I HATE the Dutch
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: [Fark user image 469x409]


Texas is so full of pussies they should call it Ko-Texas.

/A dumb truck and a gun do not a man make.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Cops tend to maintain order by fear...and once locals lose their fear of the cops then everything changes.
Cops need to make sure everyone is afraid of them, and they're getting worried that they're losing control of the situation.


So... they're basically the russian army at this point?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Weaver95: Cops tend to maintain order by fear...and once locals lose their fear of the cops then everything changes.
Cops need to make sure everyone is afraid of them, and they're getting worried that they're losing control of the situation.

So... they're basically the russian army at this point?


Not quite...but close. Cops definitely don't do "community relations".
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Funny, how this country can invade Korea, Viet nam, Falklands, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, at the drop of a military contract, but protecting our own children on our own soil is much more likely not to happen.

Kids, if you have to dial 911, and want responders, tell them the peep is a 13 year old black kid with a supersoaker.

You be out of there is 5 minutes


Funny how we can send billions of dollars worth of weapons to Ukraine to protect their democracy, but when Republicans attack our democracy, we say "nothing to do but vote harder".
 
jimjays
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Funny, how this country can invade Korea, Viet nam, Falklands, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, at the drop of a military contract, but protecting our own children on our own soil is much more likely not to happen.

Kids, if you have to dial 911, and want responders, tell them the peep is a 13 year old black kid with a supersoaker.

You be out of there is 5 minutes


I applaud your point, and referencing engagements the country willfully got behind, but can't smart your post. The cops would come in shooting half the Black kids they see.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Why does a school district have a police department?   They really can't wait until they're adults to put them in prison?  What a country.


Texas state law requires 40% of local taxes go to police. Plus, schools require special training so that you don't treat kids like adult suspects and the on-site officers can properly coordinate in the event of an emergency or threat.

Of course training does jack and shiat if the training is wrong or the actual plan is to ignore the training in favor of "better to be judged by twelve than carried by six" which often is at the core of what is taught these days.

That's why you have police brutalizing unarmed protestors but nowhere to be seen when a company of armed Black nationalists go marching through a Georgian town. When the guys with guns show up, police tend to find excuses not to.

That is why they don't go storming into these situations, I'm sure of it. We have seen it too many times. The confusion provides enough cover for them to just wait for things to largely resolve themselves inside and face a physically and emotionally exhausted shooter with minimal risk to themselves.

I love the blaming equipment part of it. If the radio failure rate was so great they would be failing to respond to everything else too and that would have been a topic of discussion locally.
 
steklo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Cops definitely don't do "community relations".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.