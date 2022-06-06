 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 103 of WW3: Heavy fighting in Donetsk, Luhansk. Zelensky visits frontline troops in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia. Putin warns that his forces will strike new targets if US supplies LRMS. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin warns that his forces will strike new targets if US supplies LRMS

If these weren't supplied, do you really think he would just stick to old targets?
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: Putin warns that his forces will strike new targets if US supplies LRMS

If these weren't supplied, do you really think he would just stick to old targets?


The old targets included peoples homes, schools and maternity hospitals so I'm not sure how new targets would be worse
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to


Putin's Folly (A Quinn-Martin Production)!


Boris and Natasha get in a furball with the Russian Air Force in today's exciting episode:


"When Flankers Dare," or "Strategic Bear Command!"


Have a great day!
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

twonky: notmyjab: Putin warns that his forces will strike new targets if US supplies LRMS

If these weren't supplied, do you really think he would just stick to old targets?

The old targets included peoples homes, schools and maternity hospitals so I'm not sure how new targets would be worse


. . . and blocking food shipments

Short of WWIII, Putin has played all his cards.
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm  certain that what Russia is doing is considered terroristic. We already have an AUMF for that scenario and it's  time we use it.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: I'm  certain that what Russia is doing is considered terroristic. We already have an AUMF for that scenario and it's  time we use it.


lol
 
rabidferret
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

twonky: notmyjab: Putin warns that his forces will strike new targets if US supplies LRMS

If these weren't supplied, do you really think he would just stick to old targets?

The old targets included peoples homes, schools and maternity hospitals so I'm not sure how new targets would be worse


As one of my pilots pointed out while doing premission planning, "If everything is High Risk, then nothing is High Risk.". I.e. you can make distinctions so broad that they become meaningless.

Russian bloviating is like this.  Everything is an outrage.  An existential threat to the Russian state, with rhe most serious of consequences!  Nothing can be taken at face value from their statesmen, which unfortunately contributes to instability.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Putin's going to punch himself in the face twice as hard now.  We'll be sorry!
 
rac23
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wish we had one of those tungsten rod dropping satellites at our disposal.  The original designs called for telephone pole sized rods that hit like low yield nukes but I bet smaller rebar sized rods would be great for surgical removal of dictators if you could guide them effectively.  Just a thought.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 680x680]

[Fark user image 850x233]


I've been adding up all the crew members for the weapon systems that are lost, and assuming every crew member dies, the numbers are always well north of the reported troop loss.  Today's numbers were 112 if just the crews were on these weapons systems, plus another 64 if the APVs were all carrying infantry.   Yesterday the numbers were closer to well over 200 crew members lost, with 100 troops reported killed.

Now with respect, I recognize not every crew member on a lost Russian weapon system is going to die.  Some will escape.  However, there should be significant numbers of Russian infantry who are dying as well.  My point is, Russian troop losses are probably extremely conservative, and the actual number is going to be much, much higher when this is over.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rac23: Wish we had one of those tungsten rod dropping satellites at our disposal.  The original designs called for telephone pole sized rods that hit like low yield nukes but I bet smaller rebar sized rods would be great for surgical removal of dictators if you could guide them effectively.  Just a thought.


Targeting is a biatch
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: twonky: notmyjab: Putin warns that his forces will strike new targets if US supplies LRMS

If these weren't supplied, do you really think he would just stick to old targets?

The old targets included peoples homes, schools and maternity hospitals so I'm not sure how new targets would be worse

. . . and blocking food shipments

Short of WWIII, Putin has played all his cards.


& with what is going on in Sievierodonetsk, he has fewer & fewer of the cards he's already played.
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Headline is a bad scrabble hand
 
Reek!
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Putin warns that his forces will strike new targets if US supplies LRMS

If these weren't supplied, do you really think he would just stick to old targets?


Every weapon we supply is a 'new' target for the enemy.
Good luck hitting them

/best kind of correct
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The jet that crashed yesterday was Ukranian it seems, friendly fire.



#Ukraine: Photos of the wreckage from ground confirm it was a Ukrainian Su-27P (38 blue) jet of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade. By preliminary information, it was shot down as a result of friendly fire.https://t.co/q9lyAHnQF0 pic.twitter.com/Z9emNo9ojZ
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) June 6, 2022
 
crankycaecus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I just saw that the UK is going to supply some advanced missile systems, I wonder if this will trip some red line for Pooty. If nothing else this slow creep of supplying bigger and better boom makers is going to result in him putting up or shutting up.

https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-putin-kyiv-travel-government-and-politics-fd34c02c14247c39589bd93cd85ff818
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I for one will toast the moment where putin is pulled, screaming, from his bunker and strung up in the red square.

Nobody in recent memory seems to have done more to destroy Russian credibility, and standing in the world at large.

The culture in Russia is well oriented towards producing smart, well educated people. But it unfortunately is also well oriented towards throwing themselves into a river so one rich dickhead can trod on their corpses and not get their feed wet.

Once the people of Russia discover how powerful they are, and throw putin into an actual meat grinder piece by piece (preferably while he is still alive), they will be much better off. They could become a real world power again, instead of the weird kid in class who collects mall knives all grown up living in his mom's (the soviet union) basement.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rac23: Wish we had one of those tungsten rod dropping satellites at our disposal.  The original designs called for telephone pole sized rods that hit like low yield nukes but I bet smaller rebar sized rods would be great for surgical removal of dictators if you could guide them effectively.  Just a thought.


You have to deal with re-entry, hence the large size.  The huge amount of heat generated by re-entry would be enough to vapourize something as small as rebar.  Even as large as a telephone pole, they'd probably have to be coated in heat resistant ceramic to survive with enough integrity to do the job.

There is the factor of turbulence in the atmosphere.  Even small pressure changes or changes in the wind could significantly alter the flightpath of an unpowered kinetic weapon when decelerating from an altitude of 400+km.  Taking out a city, sure.  Taking out one man, not a chance.

Mind you, that would fall under certain treaties that ban such things, for good reason.
 
karl2025
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rac23: Wish we had one of those tungsten rod dropping satellites at our disposal.  The original designs called for telephone pole sized rods that hit like low yield nukes but I bet smaller rebar sized rods would be great for surgical removal of dictators if you could guide them effectively.  Just a thought.


There are cheaper ways to go to war with a country.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so I started a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/
Posters (Europe?):  https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd like to request more karate.
Hello...
 
Oneiros
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rac23: Wish we had one of those tungsten rod dropping satellites at our disposal.  The original designs called for telephone pole sized rods that hit like low yield nukes but I bet smaller rebar sized rods would be great for surgical removal of dictators if you could guide them effectively.  Just a thought.


There was a rather long discussion of those in a previous day.  I want to say somewhere between day 25 and 30-ish
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: I'm  certain that what Russia is doing is considered terroristic. We already have an AUMF for that scenario and it's  time we use it.


Flights leave for Poland every day.  Getting to the border isn't hard, grab your gear and mount up.
 
Zenith
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Putin warns that his forces will be new strike targets if US supplies LRMS

there that's more like it
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Vlad must be absolutely livid. NATO keeps supplying Ukraine and there's absolutely nothing Putin can do about it. He's made threats, waved fingers, sent harshly worded letters...and everyone just laughed at him.
 
Zenith
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rac23: Wish we had one of those tungsten rod dropping satellites at our disposal.  The original designs called for telephone pole sized rods that hit like low yield nukes but I bet smaller rebar sized rods would be great for surgical removal of dictators if you could guide them effectively.  Just a thought.


seems like an expensive waste of Tungsten.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Content warning for this one.
Don't click if depictions of violence disturb you.

It's russians encountering some sort of antipersonell explosive



During the battle in the Mar'inka area, the occupiers hit a mine. pic.twitter.com/iGEfkdIA3q
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) June 6, 2022
 
Oneiros
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And as I see we have a new 'you should go yourself' type person:

Ukraine is selective in who they will allow to fight for them, and requires military combat experience and a background check.  You can also come in as a medic with appropriate experience and a background check.  It's not as simple as 'just show up with your gear'

I've been posting the URL every day in my list of links, but because of the DDOS protection they're using, Fark sees it as bad and won't make it a clickable link:

https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I for one will toast the moment where putin is pulled, screaming, from his bunker and strung up in the red square.

Nobody in recent memory seems to have done more to destroy Russian credibility, and standing in the world at large.

The culture in Russia is well oriented towards producing smart, well educated people. But it unfortunately is also well oriented towards throwing themselves into a river so one rich dickhead can trod on their corpses and not get their feed wet.

Once the people of Russia discover how powerful they are, and throw putin into an actual meat grinder piece by piece (preferably while he is still alive), they will be much better off. They could become a real world power again, instead of the weird kid in class who collects mall knives all grown up living in his mom's (the soviet union) basement.


Rasputin his ass.

Poisoned to death.
Shot to death.
Beaten to death.
Shot to death.
Drowned to death.
(and I could swear the bastard had been stabbed to death as well...)*

Seems only fitting for Vlad the Incompetent.

* He was declared dead, with no pulse, half a dozen times before 'resurrecting' and having to be killed again.  They tossed the farker into the river under the ice to finish his ass.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't  know how effective putting countries on alert will be unless they're being offered an alternative.  Starve or else seems a real tough position to negotiate


The U.S. put 14 African countries on alert about receiving Ukrainian grain stolen by Russian forces

This warning as valid as Russian media outlets have boasted of Moscow's potential to sell "stolen grain" from Ukraine
- Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) June 6, 2022
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

twonky: notmyjab: Putin warns that his forces will strike new targets if US supplies LRMS

If these weren't supplied, do you really think he would just stick to old targets?

The old targets included peoples homes, schools and maternity hospitals so I'm not sure how new targets would be worse


They would be in the US.  It's how threats work.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can we just fast forward to the part where Putin commits suicide in his bunker? Because he could save a lot of Russian lives if he just swallows a pistol.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm kind of impressed that subby got all of the letters for MLRS but had no idea what order to put them in.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Zenith: rac23: Wish we had one of those tungsten rod dropping satellites at our disposal.  The original designs called for telephone pole sized rods that hit like low yield nukes but I bet smaller rebar sized rods would be great for surgical removal of dictators if you could guide them effectively.  Just a thought.

seems like an expensive waste of Tungsten.


Well, we need to do something with all those old incandescent light bulbs.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Juc: I don't  know how effective putting countries on alert will be unless they're being offered an alternative.  Starve or else seems a real tough position to negotiate


The U.S. put 14 African countries on alert about receiving Ukrainian grain stolen by Russian forces

This warning as valid as Russian media outlets have boasted of Moscow's potential to sell "stolen grain" from Ukraine
- Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) June 6, 2022


Seize the grain as stolen property.
Seize the ship as an element of a criminal enterprise.
Detain the crew as participants in a criminal activity.
Pay Ukraine face value for the grain, minus the free shipping and delivery fees.

Original owner is fairly re-embursed.  Russia gets farked over.  Any shipping company carrying said stolen grain backs the fark out of the deal because they can't afford to loose ships.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The context of this is a few countries closed their airspace to Russia to prevent a meeting in Serbia for some Russian jerkoff  with some Serbian jerkoffs



BREAKING: Russia says it was a 'hostile act' for European countries to prevent foreign minister Lavrov from reaching Serbia
- The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 6, 2022
 
Muta
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NobleHam: I'm kind of impressed that subby got all of the letters for MLRS but had no idea what order to put them in.


What?  You've never heard of a Launch Rocket Multi System before?
 
karl2025
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NobleHam: I'm kind of impressed that subby got all of the letters for MLRS but had no idea what order to put them in.


No, he means LRMS, or "Long Range Munitions Sampler." It's a weapons package for when everything sounds good.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Juc: I don't  know how effective putting countries on alert will be unless they're being offered an alternative.  Starve or else seems a real tough position to negotiate


The U.S. put 14 African countries on alert about receiving Ukrainian grain stolen by Russian forces

This warning as valid as Russian media outlets have boasted of Moscow's potential to sell "stolen grain" from Ukraine
- Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) June 6, 2022


US needs to step in and fill the gap then.

Asking them to starve to protect Ukraine is unreasonable.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: rac23: Wish we had one of those tungsten rod dropping satellites at our disposal.  The original designs called for telephone pole sized rods that hit like low yield nukes but I bet smaller rebar sized rods would be great for surgical removal of dictators if you could guide them effectively.  Just a thought.

You have to deal with re-entry, hence the large size.  The huge amount of heat generated by re-entry would be enough to vapourize something as small as rebar.  Even as large as a telephone pole, they'd probably have to be coated in heat resistant ceramic to survive with enough integrity to do the job.

There is the factor of turbulence in the atmosphere.  Even small pressure changes or changes in the wind could significantly alter the flightpath of an unpowered kinetic weapon when decelerating from an altitude of 400+km.  Taking out a city, sure.  Taking out one man, not a chance.

Mind you, that would fall under certain treaties that ban such things, for good reason.


Poison is just as effective and doesn't leave a huge mess
 
exqqqme
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Juc: The context of this is a few countries closed their airspace to Russia to prevent a meeting in Serbia for some Russian jerkoff  with some Serbian jerkoffs


BREAKING: Russia says it was a 'hostile act' for European countries to prevent foreign minister Lavrov from reaching Serbia
- The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 6, 2022


The farking vanity of these men. I swear to God shaddup old man.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It would be pretty funny if the US pulled a Putin and just gave LRMS to Ukraine and then pretended to not know where they came from.

Probably a bad idea for a multitude of reasons, but funny.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

exqqqme: GrogSmash: rac23: Wish we had one of those tungsten rod dropping satellites at our disposal.  The original designs called for telephone pole sized rods that hit like low yield nukes but I bet smaller rebar sized rods would be great for surgical removal of dictators if you could guide them effectively.  Just a thought.

You have to deal with re-entry, hence the large size.  The huge amount of heat generated by re-entry would be enough to vapourize something as small as rebar.  Even as large as a telephone pole, they'd probably have to be coated in heat resistant ceramic to survive with enough integrity to do the job.

There is the factor of turbulence in the atmosphere.  Even small pressure changes or changes in the wind could significantly alter the flightpath of an unpowered kinetic weapon when decelerating from an altitude of 400+km.  Taking out a city, sure.  Taking out one man, not a chance.

Mind you, that would fall under certain treaties that ban such things, for good reason.

Poison is just as effective and doesn't leave a huge mess


Polonium comes to mind, for some strange reason.

And it gives the assassin enough time and cover to skedaddle so they can't figure out who it was.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NobleHam: I'm kind of impressed that subby got all of the letters for MLRS but had no idea what order to put them in.


Did someone say LRMs?
/I do miss playing Battletech as a kid ...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Vlad the bungler will be remembered as the incompetent fool that killed Russia for his personal pipedream of reconstituting the Soviet Union.

/Never leave a war half finished
//The North Korea out front should have told you.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Here's a thing from the guardian on the partisan activities in Ukraine

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/06/ukrainian-partisan-attacks-surge-russia
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Juc: The context of this is a few countries closed their airspace to Russia to prevent a meeting in Serbia for some Russian jerkoff  with some Serbian jerkoffs


BREAKING: Russia says it was a 'hostile act' for European countries to prevent foreign minister Lavrov from reaching Serbia
- The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 6, 2022


I can't see Serbia ever being responsible for any actions that would cause a cascade of events.....
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Depending on who you listen to Sievierodonetsk has either been liberated or the Ukrainians have been pushed back a little.  Schrodinger's battle results really.
I bet it's still normal heavy fighting
 
