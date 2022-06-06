 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Customer confuses "Go home and put some pants on" with "Go home and get a hammer to smash up the place"   (nypost.com) divider line
docsigma
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Understandable. The keys are like right next to each other
 
steklo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well he was wearing pants when he showed up with the hammer.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't tell me what to do .
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought it was unacceptably intrusive, totalitarian fascism to require a person entering a public place to wear any particular garment.
 
Veloram
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"No shirt, no shoes, no service" doesn't say anything about pants.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
on the one side - props to the chinese restaurant for putting up with the guy's weirdness for so long.  for trying to get him his food fast and not freaking out at him for having an obvious mental illness in various other encounters when he showed other non-comforming behaviors.

on the other side - im amazed the guy wasn't shot when the cops showed up and he had a mental illness and a hammer.  guess he wasn't black so that was a freebie.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
given the need for pants and the want of a hammer i really think he missed an opportunity here for hilarity.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: given the need for pants and the want of a hammer i really think he missed an opportunity here for hilarity.

[Fark user image image 498x379]


The best story about Hammer, Pants you'll read all day.
 
steklo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"wait, the guy with no pants is here again?  Tell him his fried rice is almost ready"
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maxwell!
 
genner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The disgruntled man returned to 4 Choices & A Soup....
He choose glass door, glass door, glass, glass, and hot and sour.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No need to pack pants people, let's roll!
Youtube 5ZK1dXulLuI
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Everybody knows that he has a mental problem, so most of the time we ... serve him right away," Xie said. "We don't wait too long to get him his food."

I've been doing this for years. The more they dread your visits, the quicker they'll serve you to get you out of there.

/The whole country's becoming an open air asylum
//Mexico will build that wall
///So will Canada, just to keep us out
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He was protesting their pants policy. They've got insurance so it's ok.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"The male suspect had mental health issues as a regular customer "

No kidding?
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm having a hard time wanting to world anymore. People are batshiate crazy.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pants. The cause of most of society's ills.

A pantsless society is a peaceful society.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oopsboom: on the one side - props to the chinese restaurant for putting up with the guy's weirdness for so long.  for trying to get him his food fast and not freaking out at him for having an obvious mental illness in various other encounters when he showed other non-comforming behaviors.

on the other side - im amazed the guy wasn't shot when the cops showed up and he had a mental illness and a hammer.  guess he wasn't black so that was a freebie.


OK, NYC Farkers...time for lunch at 4 Choices and a Soup!
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x667]

"wait, the guy with no pants is here again?  Tell him his fried rice is almost ready"


THAT is a great shot.
 
steklo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wooden_rooster: People are batshiate crazy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
