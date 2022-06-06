 Skip to content
(AP News) Hero 78 years ago today. The memories are fading but the courage and sacrifice remain forever strong   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Hero, World War II, Normandy Landings, Airborne forces, Operation Overlord, D-Day veterans, Utah Beach, First Allied Airborne Army, 101st Airborne Division  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Antifa.
Remember that.
They died to keep us free.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


To those that survived and to those that did not... thank you.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I visited Normandy around 1981, checking out the various beaches, landing sites and local museums. Between Gold, Utah and Omaha Beaches, I found it amazing and scary those men took Omaha Beach with its high ground held by the Germans.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are lucky Trump and Carlson weren't around then to tip the Germans off.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Salutes*
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish Charles de Gaulle was around so he could punch Macron in the mouth. Imagine an Allied leader saying "Hitler must not be humiliated in France" during WWII.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: We are lucky Trump and Carlson weren't around then to tip the Germans off.


Some of the shell shuffling to keep the Germans off their guard is interesting to read about.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: We are lucky Trump and Carlson weren't around then to tip the Germans off.


Trump: "suckers"
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Jokes aside... truly the greatest generation.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That invasion was completely staged.  Frank Capra directed it.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: I wish Charles de Gaulle was around so he could punch Macron in the mouth. Imagine an Allied leader saying "Hitler must not be humiliated in France" during WWII.


De Gaulle was a shiat ally who threw a hissy and damaged NATO unity against the USSR.

On top of the dick move of forcing NATO troops and offices out, he picked April 1, 1967 as the date to GTFO. It caused a lot of confusion among those who thought it may had been an elaborate prank.
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember in the 90s being conscious of the number World War I veterans thinning out at Anzac Day parades - New Zealand's last WWI veteran died in 2003, and the last on record in the world died in 2012.

We're seeing the same with the veterans of World War II as time marches on. It's almost unquantifiable how big an impact the War had on the world. Politically and culturally, not withstanding the personal cost to those who served and their families. It up to us in the generations that have followed and those yet to be born to remember it, honour the sacrifices, and work towards a world where every human being knows peace.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: We are lucky Trump and Carlson weren't around then to tip the Germans off.


Hey now, TFG assured us there were good people on both sides of Omaha Beach.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jso2897: We are lucky Trump and Carlson weren't around then to tip the Germans off.


They would have been guest speakers at this event.

https://www.history.com/.amp/this-day-in-history/americans-hold-nazi-rally-in-madison-square-garden
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
both of my grandfathers were there. Canadians.
 
p51d007
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I
Fark user imageView Full Size
Colorized this one a couple years ago...
 
wage0048
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And 80 years ago today the US Navy was able to claim victory at Midway.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wage0048: And 80 years ago today the US Navy was able to claim victory at Midway.


media-amazon.comView Full Size

Never Forget!
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Metaluna Mutant: jso2897: We are lucky Trump and Carlson weren't around then to tip the Germans off.

Hey now, TFG assured us there were good people on both sides of Omaha Beach.


And his relatives were manning the MG42's.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wage0048: And 80 years ago today the US Navy was able to claim victory at Midway.


Impossible. No one can claim victory there.

viewthevibe.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
nps.govView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Paratroopers song. "Blood On the Risers" ( Gory, gory, what a hell of a way to die )
Youtube azO1_0nYEFI
 
jmr61
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I watched Band of Brothers over the weekend which always seems to catch my attention when it is on during this time. The awe that the men of that time inspire in me overwhelms me every time I see the most dramatic scenes of that amazing piece of work and I find myself crying often for what they experienced.

These men were ordinary people, pulled from their families, homes and careers, and thrown into something that they had no ability to understand until they actually began to live it. They then experienced horrors that no person should ever see and somehow they found the courage to continue doing what they were asked to do until it finally ended. They then came home (or didn't) and had to live with what they had seen and done. It's incomprehensible the level of mental suffering that so many of them must have suffered through (much less the physical suffering) for the rest of their lives- some managed it better than others of course- but I always find myself shedding tears for how much they must have suffered later.

I thought about my nephews, who are 19 and 21, and wonder what they know about D-Day and WWII and would they ever gain some level of understanding of what happened and how the country survived due to the sacrifices made then. I know it's just a Hollywood production but it feels like the Band of Brothers series is as close as we can get to any level of reality of that time and maybe it would have some meaning to them.  I hope I can talk them into watching it so they will know what the term D-Day actually means. I worry that there will be a time soon when many Americans don't actually even recognize the term.

With those rambling words out of the way- I say thank you to every person who contributed to the victory over tyranny that was achieved that day and in those that followed.
 
thisispete
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Longest Day (1962) - Contact
Youtube OFzdleJarI0

I'll leave it to someone else to post Saving Private Ryan.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Antifa.
Remember that.
They died to keep us free.



QOP
Remember - Nazis and fascists and jingoistic moronic-blowhards, are always bad.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: jso2897: We are lucky Trump and Carlson weren't around then to tip the Germans off.

They would have been guest speakers at this event.

https://www.history.com/.amp/this-day-in-history/americans-hold-nazi-rally-in-madison-square-garden


The most respectful thing we can do is to remember that the people they fought are still around, and that we still need to be vigilant against them.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My grandfather was drafted about about a month after he married grandma. (Grandma worked at Boeing in the accounting department while he was gone.)
He spent the next ~3 years in the Army. Traveling to Africa, India, Burma, and China, finally coming home across the Pacific on a ship. All the way around the world.
He was with a medical unit and drove trucks over the Ledo Road. He made two convoy runs, flying back over the hump in DC3 after the first run. He was lucky, he said they only came under fire a couple of times from Japanese snipers.
His brother was an infantryman who landed at Normandy a few days after D-Day. He fought in France and Germany coming home with a Bronze Star and German shrapnel in his legs.
He never talked about the war much and it affected him later him life. After he died his kids found his foot locker filled with photos they'd never seen before, pictures taken in France and Germany including a classic shot of him with his buddies displaying a captured Nazi flag.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And now their children embrace the very fascisms they gave their lives to protect the world from.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BradysBalls: [Fark user image 456x537]

/Jokes aside... truly the greatest generation.


Bullshiat.  That generation helped create those wars, the environmental crisis was born due to their wilful ignorance, and they went right on lynching Blacks, hating Jews, and demonizing Queers their entire adult lives.  They deregulated finincial markets, churchified the ballot box again, and greenlighted targeted "regime change" policies that begat 4 wars of foreign adventurism.

In an attempt to avoid the next Hitler, they helped put his brand of politics back into practice.  It took years, but they got 'er done.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: My grandfather was drafted about about a month after he married grandma. (Grandma worked at Boeing in the accounting department while he was gone.)
He spent the next ~3 years in the Army. Traveling to Africa, India, Burma, and China, finally coming home across the Pacific on a ship. All the way around the world.
He was with a medical unit and drove trucks over the Ledo Road. He made two convoy runs, flying back over the hump in DC3 after the first run. He was lucky, he said they only came under fire a couple of times from Japanese snipers.
His brother was an infantryman who landed at Normandy a few days after D-Day. He fought in France and Germany coming home with a Bronze Star and German shrapnel in his legs.
He never talked about the war much and it affected him later him life. After he died his kids found his foot locker filled with photos they'd never seen before, pictures taken in France and Germany including a classic shot of him with his buddies displaying a captured Nazi flag.


Your Grandfather's path was similar to my Dad's. Did he ever talk about the supply drops in Burma?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Antifa.
Remember that.
They died to keep us free.


Richard Spencer punched to the tune of Der Fuhrers Face
Youtube ZkUP9a7T8bI
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thisispete: I remember in the 90s being conscious of the number World War I veterans thinning out at Anzac Day parades - New Zealand's last WWI veteran died in 2003, and the last on record in the world died in 2012.

We're seeing the same with the veterans of World War II as time marches on. It's almost unquantifiable how big an impact the War had on the world. Politically and culturally, not withstanding the personal cost to those who served and their families. It up to us in the generations that have followed and those yet to be born to remember it, honour the sacrifices, and work towards a world where every human being knows peace.


A serviceman who was 20 years old in 1944 would be 98 today, someone who witnessed D-Day as an 8 year old child living in Normandy would be 86 today.  D-Day and the rest of WWII is going to pass from living memory all too soon.
 
Betep
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
MOM would be 99 today.
On D-Day, she was teaching school @ the American School in Mexico City. Embassy and Consulate kids. There was going to be a small get together for her birthday at the Consulate but things changed. She spoke fluent Spanish and some good German. She wasn't some mad OSS agent but tasked to listen for Kraut Bastards.

POP was in Castiluccio<sp?>, Italy. 15th AAC, 451st BG (H). Sent B-24s to the south of France.
 
jimmy2x
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

deadsanta: BradysBalls: [Fark user image 456x537]

/Jokes aside... truly the greatest generation.

Bullshiat.  That generation helped create those wars, the environmental crisis was born due to their wilful ignorance, and they went right on lynching Blacks, hating Jews, and demonizing Queers their entire adult lives.  They deregulated finincial markets, churchified the ballot box again, and greenlighted targeted "regime change" policies that begat 4 wars of foreign adventurism.

In an attempt to avoid the next Hitler, they helped put his brand of politics back into practice.  It took years, but they got 'er done.


You can kiss my ass. My grandfather was in WW1, my father was in WW2, and I'm USN retired. What have you ever done?
 
King Something
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Primo Victoria
Youtube UQ-Fb90GBhE
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My wife and I visited Normandy 3 years ago, two days after the official 75th anniversary celebration. It was my second time visiting the area but I was still humbled by what those soldier's faced along those landing beaches. We went to the D-Day museum and I will never forget it. When you first walk into the museum, you enter a small theater where there are two screens. One screen  shows the beginning of the battle from the Allied perspective, the other screen shows the battle from the Axis perspective. The films are synchronized. It amazes me that anyone landing on those beaches that day survived.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jimmy2x: deadsanta: BradysBalls: [Fark user image 456x537]

/Jokes aside... truly the greatest generation.

Bullshiat.  That generation helped create those wars, the environmental crisis was born due to their wilful ignorance, and they went right on lynching Blacks, hating Jews, and demonizing Queers their entire adult lives.  They deregulated finincial markets, churchified the ballot box again, and greenlighted targeted "regime change" policies that begat 4 wars of foreign adventurism.

In an attempt to avoid the next Hitler, they helped put his brand of politics back into practice.  It took years, but they got 'er done.

You can kiss my ass. My grandfather was in WW1, my father was in WW2, and I'm USN retired. What have you ever done?


To be fair,
You can defend the republican party about up until reagan. After that, it's not a party of less government - it's a party of religious neo-conservative nutbags that want to force their way on others - especially if they're already marginalized.

Your grandfather and father probably had more in common with the democratic ideals than the GOP, and fought and died to preserve those liberties.
 
pheelix
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kbronsito: pheelix: I wish Charles de Gaulle was around so he could punch Macron in the mouth. Imagine an Allied leader saying "Hitler must not be humiliated in France" during WWII.

De Gaulle was a shiat ally who threw a hissy and damaged NATO unity against the USSR.

On top of the dick move of forcing NATO troops and offices out, he picked April 1, 1967 as the date to GTFO. It caused a lot of confusion among those who thought it may had been an elaborate prank.


Counterpoint: They had their own nuclear deterrent and wanted more say in their own fate. Given how bad it was for France in the first two World Wars, it's easy to understand their motivation. It may not have been the right thing to do, but it was understandable.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

deadsanta: BradysBalls: [Fark user image 456x537]

/Jokes aside... truly the greatest generation.

Bullshiat.  That generation helped create those wars, the environmental crisis was born due to their wilful ignorance, and they went right on lynching Blacks, hating Jews, and demonizing Queers their entire adult lives.  They deregulated finincial markets, churchified the ballot box again, and greenlighted targeted "regime change" policies that begat 4 wars of foreign adventurism.

In an attempt to avoid the next Hitler, they helped put his brand of politics back into practice.  It took years, but they got 'er done.


Sit on it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: thisispete: I remember in the 90s being conscious of the number World War I veterans thinning out at Anzac Day parades - New Zealand's last WWI veteran died in 2003, and the last on record in the world died in 2012.

We're seeing the same with the veterans of World War II as time marches on. It's almost unquantifiable how big an impact the War had on the world. Politically and culturally, not withstanding the personal cost to those who served and their families. It up to us in the generations that have followed and those yet to be born to remember it, honour the sacrifices, and work towards a world where every human being knows peace.

A serviceman who was 20 years old in 1944 would be 98 today, someone who witnessed D-Day as an 8 year old child living in Normandy would be 86 today.  D-Day and the rest of WWII is going to pass from living memory all too soon.


My Dad, all his brothers served in that war. All are long gone. Some of my teachers were vets from that war. Sadly I think this is how history is able to repeat itself. I can see the world plodding into another disastrous war.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Metaluna Mutant: jso2897: We are lucky Trump and Carlson weren't around then to tip the Germans off.

Hey now, TFG assured us there were good people on both sides of Omaha Beach.


Yeah, the left and right sides
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
docandhorse.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Mad Jack. Closest thing to Warhammer 40k Commissar ever.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jimmy2x: deadsanta: BradysBalls: [Fark user image 456x537]

/Jokes aside... truly the greatest generation.

Bullshiat.  That generation helped create those wars, the environmental crisis was born due to their wilful ignorance, and they went right on lynching Blacks, hating Jews, and demonizing Queers their entire adult lives.  They deregulated finincial markets, churchified the ballot box again, and greenlighted targeted "regime change" policies that begat 4 wars of foreign adventurism.

In an attempt to avoid the next Hitler, they helped put his brand of politics back into practice.  It took years, but they got 'er done.

You can kiss my ass. My grandfather was in WW1, my father was in WW2, and I'm USN retired. What have you ever done?


Thanks for your service.

That doesn't make anything he said not true.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BradysBalls: [Fark user image image 456x537]

/Jokes aside... truly the greatest generation.


Used to see them frequently at the VA. Now, it is incredibly rare. Most were just incredible people. Truly a different breed of men.
 
jimmy2x
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: jimmy2x: deadsanta: BradysBalls: [Fark user image 456x537]

/Jokes aside... truly the greatest generation.

Bullshiat.  That generation helped create those wars, the environmental crisis was born due to their wilful ignorance, and they went right on lynching Blacks, hating Jews, and demonizing Queers their entire adult lives.  They deregulated finincial markets, churchified the ballot box again, and greenlighted targeted "regime change" policies that begat 4 wars of foreign adventurism.

In an attempt to avoid the next Hitler, they helped put his brand of politics back into practice.  It took years, but they got 'er done.

You can kiss my ass. My grandfather was in WW1, my father was in WW2, and I'm USN retired. What have you ever done?

To be fair,
You can defend the republican party about up until reagan. After that, it's not a party of less government - it's a party of religious neo-conservative nutbags that want to force their way on others - especially if they're already marginalized.

Your grandfather and father probably had more in common with the democratic ideals than the GOP, and fought and died to preserve those liberties.


The last time I voted Republican for President was Nixon in 1968. And that was a mistake.
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CSB: I knew a guy who passed away two yeas ago a the age of 102. He was at D-Day +2 (June 8) He was wounded by fire from the hedgerows. When he died he still had a piece of Nazi shrapnel in his shoulder. Guy had a ton of medals. Went on to be a security person for the plane of General Patton.

I asked and he was super gracious to set up a time to talk to my then 15 year old son. They spent an hour or so talking about D-Day/WWII and the depression. My son was in awe.
 
