(Huffington Post)   US & South Korea ally with Best Korea in war against Aquaman   (huffpost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Must suck to be a fish around there.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Only difference is when the US and South Korea fire a missile into the ocean, they're aiming for the ocean.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They're gonna need a bigger codpiece
 
steklo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Prepare for retribution.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: Must suck to be a fish around there.


God has entered the chat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: Must suck to be a fish around there.


Why do you think they drink so much?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They fire one missile, you fire eight missiles.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
North Korea knows we aren't going to hit them with missiles. It would be better to have one of those mega cruise ships with loud music and revelry going 24/7 for a week. Let them know what they're missing because they're a bunch of jerks to their neighbors.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 688x489]


Scooby & the gang had no idea Fred was into Aquaman BDSM cosplay
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I get the logic.

If the US and Worst Korea can defeat BEST Korea's ancient enemy, the sea, then the propaganda coup will be HUGE!
 
Aquapope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Aren't there Kaiju in that area, hibernating in the Earths crust under the ocean?  Blowing up the ocean right there might not be a brilliant idea.  Personally, I hope they keep going because I want to see a flying sea cucumber the size of an aircraft carrier.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Highest intimidation factor: Launch a cruise missile, have it travel over downtown Pyongyang, over their nuke testing site, over one of FatBoy's homes, and then into the sea.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How about don't fire missiles a day after the Norks. Launch them within seconds of them doing a launch, and do it multiple times.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
