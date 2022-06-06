 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Philadelphia)   America is bizarro Lake Wobegon: not only are half of us below average, most of those who are above average think they're below average too   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
29
    More: Interesting, Psychology, Thought, Mind, recent survey, Human, Suffering, firm Moneypenny, Feeling  
•       •       •

937 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Jun 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kunning-Druger Syndrome?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I know I'm an idiot.
But here in south central Pennsylvania I feel like the smartest person in the room
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I feel like I should have Imposter Syndrome.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That's why I'm glad to be an actual imposter. #LizardTruth
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's easy to suffer from imposter syndrome if you care, even a modicum, about your job. If you are lucky, someone thinks you got that "special" something, and before you know it, you are swimming up to your ears in responsibilities despite not knowing jack and shiat, because you paid attention more than other people. Then you find out really quick there is a difference between knowing what you are doing and wanting to know what is going on. Then you find out you are just one of the fail upwards, as everyone let's you know how terrible at your job you are.

Give it a year. If your boss doesn't think you suck, you are not an imposter.
 
TUFAschistEH [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Pharmaceutical companies (28.6%)
Marketing, advertising and PR (25.6%)"

It may not be their imagination ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
gaspode
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Its entirely possible to think you have imposter syndrome when you are in fact an imposter.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Moneypenny found the following careers to be the ones with the highest rates of workers feeling impostor syndrome.
Pharmaceutical companies (28.6%)
Marketing, advertising and PR (25.6%)
Social care (20.0%)
Transport and logistics (18%)
Energy and utilities (18%)
Creative arts and design (18%)
Law (17%)
Teacher training and education (17%)
Sales (16%)
Engineering and manufacturing (14%)

I don't see IT or HR in the list.  Too busy being God's gift to everyone to think about being imposters I guess.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Oh I know I'm an idiot.
But here in south central Pennsylvania I feel like the smartest person in the room


I imagine it's pretty easy to do that in Centralia...
/s
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
More Moneypenny please...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is a story about penis size, isn't it?

/ DRTFA
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Oh I know I'm an idiot.
But here in south central Pennsylvania I feel like the smartest person in the room


I do research support, and have described myself as the village idiot in a series of increasingly-smart villages. I find somewhere with a bunch of people so smart I have to ask them to dumb things down for me, and work with them. I'm generally the dumbest/least-educated person in the room.  When I get to the point where I can participate in topical conversations without my eyes glazing over or them looking at me as if every thing I say is ridiculous, it might be time to move on.
 
TTFK
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It took well over a decade in my current industry before I hit the "Hey, I can handle anything, yet able to know (and admit to) what I don't know.  I have plaques from industry skills competitions showing I'm supposedly one of the top 8-10 in the country at what I do.  Even reaching this point, there are still times where I doubt myself.

You know what really helps me?  Teaching others.  We have a lot of new people in our facility, some real greenhorns.  I think I get the most job satisfaction when I'm able to use my knowledge to help them become successful as quickly as possible.  It makes me feel good to be able to help others.  My boss knows that I reach out to do this as well, and it shows in my paycheck.

I guess I'm one of the lucky ones.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've found you need to be a little bit intelligent to know how moronic and inadequate you are.

I'm a little bit intelligent so, yeah, I have a strong grasp of just how moronic and inadequate I am.

I read widely, though, and memorize poetry, so I can sometimes fool my fellow morons.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The first several months of being a nurse was like that. I stood out because of my gender, my size, and my age. I was 52 years old and had zero experience in the medical field. All the things I learned in school had very little to do with actual nursing. On several occasions, in the first 6 months, I considered walking away. I stuck it out for 5 years (that was always my plan) and it got much better. So, next time you're in the hospital, just remember your nurse might be new and has zero idea of what to do if something goes wrong. They learn how to be a good nurse by practicing on you. I was lucky, I didn't kill anybody. Well, not directly.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Kunning-Druger Syndrome?


According to the article, it is the exact opposite.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
30 percent is not most Americans.

We would be much better off as a country if only 30 percent did not have imposter syndrome.  

Because the current number means that 70 percent of Americans are satisfied with the job they are doing, and all evidence points to most of them sucking and needing to improve.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Title:  Over 30% of Americans suffer from impostor syndrome

Article:  The state with the highest percentage of people with impostor syndrome reported a rate of 24%

Um, OK then.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Title:  Over 30% of Americans suffer from impostor syndrome

Article:  The state with the highest percentage of people with impostor syndrome reported a rate of 24%

Um, OK then.


Great, now the journalist that wrote the article has been exposed as an imposter because of you. Anyone else you want to destroy this morning? Maybe go kick some puppies?
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I call BS.  Almost the entire GOP is below average and almost all of them think they're the smartest person in any room they enter.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: The Third Man: Title:  Over 30% of Americans suffer from impostor syndrome

Article:  The state with the highest percentage of people with impostor syndrome reported a rate of 24%

Um, OK then.

Great, now the journalist that wrote the article has been exposed as an imposter because of you. Anyone else you want to destroy this morning? Maybe go kick some puppies?


Please don't kick any puppies.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: 30 percent is not most Americans


If you are referring to "most" in the headline of this thread, subby clearly stated "most of those who are above average", which it is correct.(Well, assuming "average" as median: 30% is most of that 50% above "average")

/not subby
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: It's easy to suffer from imposter syndrome if you care, even a modicum, about your job. If you are lucky, someone thinks you got that "special" something, and before you know it, you are swimming up to your ears in responsibilities despite not knowing jack and shiat, because you paid attention more than other people. Then you find out really quick there is a difference between knowing what you are doing and wanting to know what is going on. Then you find out you are just one of the fail upwards, as everyone let's you know how terrible at your job you are.

Give it a year. If your boss doesn't think you suck, you are not an imposter.


Depends on the boss.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: More Moneypenny please...
[Fark user image image 850x478]


You missed one.
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: AppleOptionEsc: It's easy to suffer from imposter syndrome if you care, even a modicum, about your job. If you are lucky, someone thinks you got that "special" something, and before you know it, you are swimming up to your ears in responsibilities despite not knowing jack and shiat, because you paid attention more than other people. Then you find out really quick there is a difference between knowing what you are doing and wanting to know what is going on. Then you find out you are just one of the fail upwards, as everyone let's you know how terrible at your job you are.

Give it a year. If your boss doesn't think you suck, you are not an imposter.

Depends on the boss.


The difference being while your co-workers can harm or help your mental health, your boss has the added bonus of doing that and harming or helping your financial health.

My theory doesn't have a 1 job limit. You can be decent at one job, go somewhere else, and find out how terrible you really were.

As long as you make whoever signs your work schedule/paycheck happy, no one else is gonna.

/that my secret, captain, I'm always assuming the worst about myself
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: The first several months of being a nurse was like that. I stood out because of my gender, my size, and my age. I was 52 years old and had zero experience in the medical field. All the things I learned in school had very little to do with actual nursing. On several occasions, in the first 6 months, I considered walking away. I stuck it out for 5 years (that was always my plan) and it got much better. So, next time you're in the hospital, just remember your nurse might be new and has zero idea of what to do if something goes wrong. They learn how to be a good nurse by practicing on you. I was lucky, I didn't kill anybody. Well, not directly.


That's horrifying.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I am really good at what I do.   Which is lucky, because I am not much good at everything else.

The problem is I much more enjoy everything else, but no one will pay me for it.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.